Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Amazon com : Buys Into India's More Supermarket Chain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 10:12am CEST

By Corinne Abrams

MUMBAI--Amazon.com Inc has invested in an arm of a private equity firm that bought Indian supermarket chain More, a person familiar with the matter said.

Witzig Advisory Services bought a 99.99% stake in Aditya Birla Retail from RKN Private Retail, Kanishtha Finance and Investment and Aditya Birla Retail, according to a Wednesday release on the BSE, a Mumbai exchange.

Witzig is owned by private-equity firm Samara Alternative Investment Fund.

Amazon has invested in Witzig via Samara, a person familiar with the matter said, without giving more details. The BSE statement didn't say how much Witzig had paid for Aditya Birla Retail.

Aditya Birla Retail includes more than 500 supermarkets and hypermarkets under the More brand. An investment by Amazon in More would bolster its defense against Walmart, which bought a controlling stake in Indian ecommerce company Flipkart earlier this year.

RKN Private Retail and Kanishtha Finance are the investment firms of Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Group's chairman Kumar Magalam Birla.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals, the statement said.

--Debiprasad Nayak contributed to this article.

Write to Corinne Abrams at corinne.abrams@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
10:46aJapan clothing magnate Maezawa chases spot in business firmament
RE
10:12aAMAZON COM : Buys Into India's More Supermarket Chain
DJ
09/19AMAZON COM : Looking to Open 3,000 Cashierless Stores -Bloomberg
DJ
09/19AMAZON CONSIDERING OPENING UP TO 3,0 : Bbg
RE
09/19AMAZON COM : EU Starts Preliminary Probe of Amazon's Treatment of Merchants --2n..
DJ
09/19AMAZON COM : use of merchant data under EU microscope
RE
09/19EU says McDonald's, Luxembourg tax deal not illegal
RE
09/19AMAZON COM : EU Starts Preliminary Probe of Amazon's Treatment of Merchants -- U..
DJ
09/19AMAZON COM : European Union Probing Amazon's Treatment of Merchants Using Its Pl..
DJ
09/19TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Shopify and Amazon.com
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/19More details on Amazon cashierless store report 
09/19RETAIL SHOCKER : Amazon said to be planning 3K stores 
09/19The U.S. Is Beating The World Markets By A Wide Margin 
09/19Google Home tops Q2 speaker shipments; Apple HomePod doesn't rank 
09/19EU regulators looking into Amazon's use of merchant data 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 235 B
EBIT 2018 11 046 M
Net income 2018 8 597 M
Finance 2018 17 382 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 112,21
P/E ratio 2019 76,84
EV / Sales 2018 3,92x
EV / Sales 2019 3,16x
Capitalization 940 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 094 $
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM65.98%939 594
WAYFAIR INC73.20%12 755
QURATE RETAIL INC-9.42%10 089
START TODAY CO.,LTD.-4.58%9 125
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.73.76%6 866
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL31.22%2 837
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.