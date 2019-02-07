Amazon com : CEO Jeff Bezos Accuses Tabloid of Attempted Blackmail

By Lukas I. Alpert

Jeff Bezos, owner of the Washington Post and founder of Amazon.com Inc., accused National Enquirer-parent American Media Inc. of trying to blackmail him by threatening to release embarrassing photos of the tech tycoon, escalating a fight that began with the tabloid's revelations of his alleged extramarital affair.

A spokesman for AMI didn't immediately return messages seeking comment.

In a lengthy post on the web platform Medium, Mr. Bezos' post alleges that American Media demanded that he call off investigators he brought in to determine how the Enquirer obtained his personal text messages for the initial article it published, and whether it had untoward motives in pursuing the story.

Mr. Bezos said he resisted the alleged extortion attempt. He included emails he said his legal team received from executives at American Media that detailed the photos the tabloid threatened to run.

"Rather than capitulate to extortion and blackmail, I've decided to publish exactly what they sent me, despite the personal cost and embarrassment they threaten," Mr. Bezos wrote.

According to Mr. Bezos' blog post, the email referring to the photos came from American Media's chief content officer, Dylan Howard, just hours ahead of a Washington Post article that alleged possible political motivations behind the Enquirer's expose into Mr. Bezos' love life last month.

Mr. Howard didn't immediately return messages seeking comment.

Shortly before the original Enquirer story published, Mr. Bezos announced that he and his wife were divorcing.

Mr. Bezos said he has been a target of criticism from President Trump due to the Post's tough coverage of his administration. American Media and its chief executive, David Pecker, have admitted in the past to buying embarrassing stories about Mr. Trump and burying them, a practice known as "catch and kill."

Last year, Mr. Pecker and American Media signed a cooperation agreement with federal prosecutors in Manhattan who were probing dealings involving Mr. Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen, including with the tabloid. Mr. Cohen pleaded guilty in August to criminal charges including campaign-finance violations.

Write to Lukas I. Alpert at lukas.alpert@wsj.com