Amazon com : CUNY Coders Hope to Fill Amazon's Queens Headquarters

By Katie Honan

Wadgma Masab thought she wanted to be a teacher until she took her first computer science class at Queens College.

"From then on out I fell in love with it," she said of learning programming languages. "It was just so much fun to code."

Since switching her major, Ms. Masab, 22 years old, has dreamed of one day working at a major tech company in New York City. After Amazon.com Inc. announced plans to open a new headquarters in Long Island City, Queens, she hopes the online retailer will one day hire her in her hometown.

"It could have been Manhattan, it could have been Brooklyn, but it's Queens," the College Point, Queens, native said.

"To have Amazon here, in my community, it makes it even more so something I want to achieve in the future."

Since Amazon announced in November it had selected New York City and Virginia as the home of its newest headquarters, elected officials have boasted of the benefit to local residents. Amazon expects to bring 25,000 jobs to each location over the next 10 years.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the deal will be the biggest boon to City University of New York students like Ms. Masab, and public-housing residents, especially in Queens.

The mayor has touted these job opportunities in response to local politicians and community leaders who have criticized city and state officials for negotiating the Long Island City deal with Amazon behind closed doors.

The agreement provides $3 billion in city and state incentives to Amazon, with $1.2 billion contingent on the company bringing the 25,000 jobs in the next decade. Amazon plans to bring 700 jobs to Long Island City by 2019.

"If you're a student in our public schools who hopes to get a job in tech or you're a CUNY student who hopes to get a job in tech, you probably really like the Amazon deal, right?," Mr. de Blasio, a Democrat, said after a heated City Council hearing on the Long Island City headquarters, known as HQ2.

In its pitch to Amazon, New York sold the company on the city's talent and its pipeline to new talent. Each year, the city's local colleges, including CUNY, graduate thousands of students with tech, engineering, marketing and other degrees.

"I think that making the case for CUNY is making the case for New York City," Bill Thompson, the chairman of the university's board of trustees, said in an interview.

Between 2014 and 2016, more than 4,000 students graduated from CUNY schools with tech or engineering degrees, according to the city's bid proposal to lure Amazon. Thousands more CUNY students graduated with degrees in accounting, administration, economics and design, according to the proposal.

"Our students are driven, they're hungry, they work really hard," said Mary Pearl, the dean of the William E. Macaulay Honors Program at CUNY. "Our students are the right students at the right place, New York, and at the right time."

There is also a movement within CUNY to push back against Amazon. Students and faculty have raised concerns over the billions of dollars in incentives as many colleges have had their budgets cut.

Mr. Thompson said the university is supporting the project because it will benefit students.

"I'm confident that we'll be at the table, that we'll be working along with the city and the state as well as Amazon to make sure it's a good deal for CUNY students," he said.

Amazon executives have said they're committed to hiring locally, and selected New York City in part because of its workforce and diversity. There is no local hiring guarantee, however, but the company will hold semiannual job fairs for three years at the Queensbridge Houses, the closest public-housing complex to HQ2, and are investing an initial $5 million into other training programs.

Vanessa Mack, 28, grew up in the Ravenswood Houses, a public-housing development in Long Island City, and spent a few years working in nonprofits before she was introduced to Pursuit, a nonprofit that teaches coding to people with nontraditional backgrounds.

Ms. Mack works in tech at Barclays Investment Bank but believes Amazon will continue to open up more job opportunities. She understands the concerns about the project, which include fears of rising rents, gentrification and local residents not being able to take advantage of employment opportunities. But she thinks Amazon's move will ultimately benefit Queens and the rest of the city, especially if Amazon is committed to working with communities.

"Many of us are pumped and super excited about the opportunities this will have in store for us," she said.

For Jukay Hsu, the co-founder and CEO of Pursuit, HQ2's arrival presents another opportunity for graduates of his tech-training program. His company was involved in the bid process, are the emerging developers for the project and will have their office inside HQ2 once its built.

After launching nearly five years ago, Pursuit has graduated 550 people through its program and hundreds more will start next year. Their students are diverse; half are women, half are immigrants, and 60% enter without a college degree. The majority of students live in public housing or are on some kind of public assistance.

After graduating, their salaries average about $85,000, according to Mr. Hsu.

"The future of Amazon, what everyone hopes, is more companies, more jobs, " he said.

"Our goal is that all New Yorkers have opportunities, and especially for working-class New Yorkers."

Write to Katie Honan at katie.honan@wsj.com