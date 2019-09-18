Amazon com : Career Day – More Than 200,000 Applications for Jobs at

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced that since announcing Career Day last week the company has received more than 208,000 job applications online for roles in the U.S. Yesterday, Amazon held Career Day events in Arlington, Va., Boston, Nashville, Dallas, Chicago, and Seattle to help candidates learn more about opportunities at Amazon.

Amazon Career Day highlights include:

Thousands of job seekers visited Amazon’s Career Day events across the country, with more than 5,000 visitors in Arlington, Va., the site of the company’s second headquarters in North America.

Since announcing Career Day, Amazon received over 208,000 applications for roles in the U.S. – more than 18 job applications every minute.

Amazon recruiters conducted more than 4,500 interview-training sessions with candidates and reviewed over 7,000 resumes on site providing tips to candidates on how to best highlight their experience and skills.

“People across the country understand the value of Amazon jobs with $15 minimum wage, full benefits from day one, and upskilling opportunities, and they demonstrated that by submitting more than 208,000 applications for careers at Amazon in the past week,” said Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President of HR at Amazon.

In addition to learning about the variety and availability of jobs at Amazon, attendees also discovered how they can start their business using Amazon’s services and tools – from joining the more than one million small and medium-size businesses in the U.S. that sell their products on Amazon, to publishing their book and monetizing their creative ideas, to creating their own delivery company by becoming an Amazon Delivery Service Partner.

With more than 650,000 employees worldwide, Amazon has been recognized on LinkedIn’s Top Companies list for the past four years, ranked #2 in the Fortune 2017 and 2018 World’s Most Admired Companies, #5 in Fast Company's 2018 World’s Most Innovative Companies and 2019 50 Best Workplaces for Innovators. Amazon has more than 300,000 full-time employees in the U.S., across more than 40 states and 250 different counties, two headquarters, 18 Tech Hubs, more than 150 fulfillment centers, sortation centers and delivery stations, and more than three dozen Amazon Go, Amazon 4-star and Amazon Books retail stores. Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $270 billion in the U.S., including infrastructure and compensation to our employees. Learn more about Amazon’s economic impact across the U.S. here.

Amazon provides highly competitive benefits to all full-time employees — from the company’s most senior executives to its hourly fulfillment center associates — including comprehensive healthcare from day one, 401(k) matching, and up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave. Through its Upskilling 2025 initiative, Amazon has also committed $700 million to programs aiming to provide its employees with the skills they need for new, in-demand jobs, from paid cloud computing apprenticeships to its Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in in-demand fields, regardless of whether skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005322/en/