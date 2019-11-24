Log in
Amazon com : Cuomo Frustrates Requests for Amazon Records

0
11/24/2019 | 07:15pm EST

By Jimmy Vielkind

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his team spent months wooing Amazon.com Inc. to build an office complex in New York. He met with company executives, and offered to change his own name to Amazon Cuomo.

The Democratic governor beamed in November 2018 when the tech giant picked Queens for one of two new headquarter facilities, lured by up to $3 billion of incentives. He and his team also worked closely with company officials to fend off opposition from local politicians before Amazon walked away on Valentine's Day.

Despite Mr. Cuomo's involvement in every step of the saga, his Executive Chamber recently said in response to a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request by The Wall Street Journal that it has no files on Amazon, and no records of any communications with either company officials or the state's economic-development authority about the project.

Other journalists and advocacy groups who made similar requests were also rebuffed. It is the latest example of how the Cuomo administration delays, denies and sidesteps open-records requests, they say.

Alan Rothstein, who sits on the board of the good-government advocacy group Citizens Union, said the organization received a similar rejection about Amazon from Mr. Cuomo's team and said he was disappointed.

"We remain concerned that the entire Amazon arrangement appeared to have been designed without public input -- either before the announcement or after," he said in an interview. "We also remain concerned that deals of this magnitude, involving public funds, are being done in such closed ways."

After six months, Mr. Cuomo's office told Citizens Union and others that their requests for communications with Amazon were too broad because they asked for records from the governor's entire team -- not specific members. Kristin O'Neill, assistant director of the state's Committee on Open Government, said that position didn't appear to be reasonable.

Cuomo adviser Rich Azzopardi wouldn't say whether the records ever existed or if they had been deleted. He said in an emailed statement that "the fine details" of the project were handled by Empire State Development, the state's economic development arm, not Mr. Cuomo's Executive Chamber.

A similar FOIL request to Empire State Development has been pending since December.

Amazon didn't respond to a request for comment.

John Kaehny, executive director of Reinvent Albany, a government watchdog group that has analyzed FOIL logs, said monthslong delays were par for the course at state agencies and authorities during Mr. Cuomo's tenure.

"FOIL is basically broken in New York state," Mr. Kaehny said. Legacy news outlets file fewer lawsuits when the state denies records requests, leading to a culture of noncompliance, he said.

Last week, a consortium of contractors that is building a replacement for the Tappan Zee Bridge sued the state Thruway Authority over nonresponsiveness to a FOIL request it made in April 2018. The consortium, Tappan Zee Constructors, is seeking records to support a claim the authority owes an additional $900 million related to the Hudson Valley span.

A Thruway Authority representative said the consortium requested hundreds of thousands of potentially responsive records. The authority has released five sets of documents and is still reviewing others, the representative said.

Mr. Cuomo promised in 2011 that he would lead the most transparent administration in state history -- a claim that often draws snickers among lawmakers and advocates. But Mr. Azzopardi pointed out that the governor created a new online portal for FOIL requests and that agencies post a greater number of records online.

"Some requests are voluminous and take time to fulfill, but we strive to fill them as quickly as possible," he said. "This administration follows the letter and the spirit of the FOIL law."

THE QUESTION: Assemblyman Robin Schimminger, a Democrat from Erie County, announced last week he wouldn't seek another term next year. First elected in 1976, Mr. Schimminger is one of four sitting state legislators who were first elected before 1980. Who are the other three?

-- Know the answer? Leave a comment!

THE LAST ANSWER: Former Gov. Mario Cuomo was nicknamed "Hamlet on the Hudson" for considering, but never launching, a presidential campaign.

Write to Jimmy Vielkind at Jimmy.Vielkind@wsj.com

