Amazon com : Customers Made This Holiday Season Record-Breaking with More Items Ordered Worldwide Than Ever Before
0
12/26/2018 | 12:01pm CET
Customers purchased millions more Amazon Devices this holiday season
compared to last year – the best-selling Amazon Devices this holiday
included all-new Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice
Remote, and Echo
This holiday season, millions of unique items in the U.S. shipped
with Prime FREE Same-Day, Prime FREE One-Day or FREE two-hour delivery
with Prime Now – the last Prime Now delivery on Christmas Eve was made
at 11:30 pm in Berkeley, CA and included LEGO Super Heroes Captain
America Building Kit, a Hallmark card, Greek yogurt, and shampoo
This holiday season, tens of millions of people worldwide started
Prime free trials or began paid memberships, and in the U.S. alone, more
than one billion items shipped for free this holiday with Prime
Small and medium-sized businesses had their best holiday season ever
in our stores, with items sold growing at a faster rate than retail –
more than 50 percent of items sold in our stores this holiday season
came from small and medium-sized businesses
(NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon today announced a record-breaking holiday season
thanks to its customers all around the world, with more items ordered
worldwide than ever before. Amazon customers shopped at record levels
from a wide selection of products across every department, discovering
top holiday gifts and trending products offered at deep discounts and
low prices. Some of the best-selling products this season included,
all-new Echo Dot, L.O.L. Surprise! Glam Glitter Series Doll, fashion
items from Carhartt, and Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones, among
others.
Prime membership continued to grow this holiday season, with tens of
millions of people starting Prime free trials or paid memberships, to
benefit from FREE Same-Day, One-Day or Two-Day shipping, in addition to
FREE two-hour delivery with Prime Now, and exclusive shopping and
entertainment benefits. Prime members enjoyed shopping a wide selection
of products with fast and free shipping throughout the season – in fact,
this holiday millions of unique items in the U.S. shipped with Prime
FREE Same-Day, Prime FREE One-Day or FREE two-hour delivery with Prime
Now.
“This season was our best yet, and we look forward to continuing to
bring our customers what they want, in ways most convenient for them in
2019. We are thrilled that in the U.S. alone, more than one billion
items shipped for free this holiday with Prime,” said Jeff Wilke, CEO
Worldwide Consumer. “Thank you to our employees all around the world who
are committed to bringing our customers the widest selection of products
with low prices and fast and free delivery options throughout the
holidays and all year long.”
Amazon Devices & Alexa
Customers purchased millions more Amazon Devices this holiday season
compared to last year – the best-selling Amazon Devices this holiday
included all-new Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice
Remote, and Echo.
It was a record holiday season for Amazon’s Kids Edition devices;
customers purchased more Echo Dot Kids Edition and Fire Kids Edition
tablets than ever before.
Customers purchased millions of Amazon Fire TV, Fire Tablet, and
Kindle products this holiday season.
Ring and Blink sold more devices this holiday season than ever before,
as more and more customers are keeping their homes safe.
Customers made their homes even smarter this year with a record number
of smart home devices sold on Amazon.com;
best-selling smart home devices included Amazon Smart Plug, Ring Video
Doorbell 2, TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini Outlet, and the iRobot Roomba
690.
Customers used Alexa to listen to hundreds of millions more hours of
music this holiday season compared to last holiday season, and on even
more services – including Amazon Music, Spotify, Tidal, and Apple
Music, among others.
Customers asked Alexa to turn on their holiday lights tens of millions
of times this holiday season, with the number one request being
“Alexa, turn on the Christmas tree.”
Alexa delivered 8x as many reminders this holiday season compared to
last.
Alexa set more than one hundred million timers this holiday season.
Customers requested nearly 3x as many recipes this holiday season
compared to last and asked Alexa for cooking-related advice twice as
much.
Alexa helped mix hundreds of thousands of cocktails this holiday
season – with eggnog and Moscow Mule being the most requested drinks.
From carolers to delivery drivers and holiday guests, customers
received millions of doorbell and motion announcements via Alexa this
holiday season.
Customers were in to the festive spirit with Alexa Skill Blueprints –
popular Blueprints this holiday season were The Holiday Story, Santa’s
Letter, and the Hallmark Holiday Greeting.
The number one holiday song that customers requested this holiday
season was “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey.
This holiday season, customers listened to more than one million
holiday stories from Amazon Storytime on Alexa – the most popular
holiday story was Rapping Paper.
Customers around the world asked Alexa how many days or sleeps until
Christmas this holiday season – customers in the United Kingdom were
the most excited, asking twice as much as customers in any other
country.
Customers used Alexa nearly twice as much on Fire TV devices this
holiday season compared to the same time period last year.
Amazon Best-Sellers and Seasonal Trends
Toys
The best-selling toys in the U.S. and worldwide included the L.O.L.
Surprise! Glam Glitter Series Doll with 7 Surprises, Nerf N-Strike
Elite Strongarm Blaster, Melissa & Doug Scratch Art Rainbow Mini Notes
with Wooden Stylus, Crayola Inspiration Art Case, and LEGO Creator
Mighty Dinosaurs Toy.
Electronics
The best-selling electronics this holiday season included Bose
QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones, the Samsung Flat 65"
4K UHD 8 Series Smart LED TV, Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB) in Space Gray,
Wemo Mini Smart Plug, Blue Yeti USB Microphone in Blackout, Wyze Cam
1080p HD Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera, and HP Sprocket Photo
Paper.
Amazon Brands
Some of the best-selling products from Amazon brands in the U.S.
included Amazon Essentials Men’s Long-Sleeve Plaid Flannel Shirts,
Goodthreads Men’s Short-Sleeve Crewneck Cotton T-Shirts, Daily Ritual
Women’s Skinny Stretch Jeggings, the Stone & Beam Ceramic Geometric
Table Lamp, Pinzon Faux Fur Throw Blankets, AmazonBasics Multipurpose
Scissors, Amazon Elements Baby Wipes, Presto! Toilet Paper, and Solimo
Dark Roast Coffee K-Cup Pods.
Amazon Fashion
One of the most popular brands sold on Amazon during the holiday
season was Carhartt, with over one million of its items ordered.
Some of the most popular brands bought with Prime Wardrobe during the
holiday season were Amazon Essentials, Daily Ritual and Goodthreads,
in addition to Calvin Klein, Champion, and UGG.
As a top trend, athleisure was a holiday gifting favorite this season
with a wide assortment available on Amazon from customer-loved brands
including Champion, Alo Yoga, Nike, adidas and Monrow.
Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter's, along with adidas,
Columbia, and Nike were some of the most selected fashion brands added
to Amazon Wish Lists this holiday season.
Fast and Free Shipping & Delivery
Customers continued to enjoy FREE two-hour delivery with Prime Now
throughout the season, and even up until the last minute – the last
Prime Now delivery on Christmas Eve was made at 11:30 pm in Berkeley,
CA and included LEGO Super Heroes Captain America Building Kit, a
Hallmark card, Greek yogurt, and shampoo.
The five cities that had the most last minute Prime Now deliveries on
Christmas Eve were San Francisco, Austin, Miami, Dallas-Fort Worth and
Springfield, VA.
This holiday season, millions of unique items in the U.S. shipped with
Prime FREE Same-Day, Prime FREE One-Day or FREE two-hour delivery with
Prime Now.
In the U.S., more than one billion items shipped for free this holiday
with Prime.
More Ways to Shop
Prime
Prime membership continued to grow this holiday – tens of millions of
people worldwide started Prime free trials or began paid memberships,
to benefit from FREE Same-Day, One-Day or Two-Day shipping, in
addition to FREE two-hour delivery with Prime Now.
Alexa Shopping
Customers use of Alexa for shopping more than tripled this year
compared to last year.
Customers who made Spanish their language of choice when shopping on Amazon.com
this holiday season more than doubled compared to last year, with
millions of customers shopping on Amazon.com
in Spanish.
Small and Medium-Sized Businesses
Small and medium-sized businesses had their best holiday season ever
in our stores, with items sold growing at a faster rate than retail.
More than 50 percent of items sold in our stores this holiday season
came from small and medium-sized businesses.
Amazon Physical Stores
Customers enjoyed shopping at our physical stores, including Amazon
Books, the brand new Amazon 4-star locations, Amazon Go, and Whole
Foods Market to find hot holiday products and edible favorites.
The best-selling items at Amazon 4-star this holiday season included
Amazon Smart Plug, all-new Echo Dot, Becoming by Michelle
Obama, L.O.L. Surprise! Under Wraps Doll Series toys, and the DASH
Rapid Egg Cooker.
The best-selling items at Amazon Books this holiday season included Becoming
by Michelle Obama, Diary of a Wimpy Kid #13: Meltdown by Jeff
Kinney, Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah
Harari, Kindle Paperwhite, all-new Echo Dot, and the L.O.L. Surprise!
Bling Series toys.
The best-selling product at Amazon Go this holiday season was Amazon
Go Theo Dark Chocolate Bar, Cacao with Sea Salt, and the best-selling
freshly prepared food was the chicken bahn mi sandwich.
Some of the most popular holiday goodies at Whole Foods Market were
California Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon wines, Parmigiano
Reggiano cheese, brown butter chocolate chip cookies, and 365 Everyday
Value traditional eggnog.
Prime members saved tens of millions of dollars this holiday season
from Prime member deals at Whole Foods Market.
The best-selling Prime member deal at Whole Foods Market this holiday
was turkeys.
Customers opted to eat healthy between holiday feasts – the
best-selling items for Prime Now pick up at Whole Foods Market were
organic honeycrisp apples, boneless/skinless chicken breasts, and
Atlantic farm-raised salmon filets.
The fastest grocery delivery this holiday season took place in St.
Paul, Minnesota and was delivered in 12 minutes and 19 seconds, and
contained La Croix Sparkling Water and Zevia soda.
Cities that opted for convenience and had the most grocery delivery
via Prime Now and Whole Foods Market were Boston, Hoboken, NJ, and San
Francisco.
Community Engagement
This holiday season, Amazon unveiled an easy way for customers to
donate a toy to a child in need via Alexa. Since its launch, thousands
of customers have donated a toy to Toys for Tots with Alexa, and
Amazon has matched each donation toy for toy, delivering smiles to
thousands of deserving children.
Amazon Future Engineer launched
in November, and aims to inspire more than 10 million kids each year
to explore computer science, help over 100,000 underprivileged young
people in over 2,000 high schools in lower income communities take
introductory or Advanced Placement (AP) courses in computer science,
and provide 100 students from underrepresented communities with
four-year $10,000 scholarships as well as guaranteed internships to
gain work experience.
Amazon enjoyed #DeliveringSmiles this holiday season making more than
$1 million in donations across the country to various organizations
supporting homeless children and families during the month of December.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than
competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational
excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping,
personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle
Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa
are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more
information, visit amazon.com/about
and follow @AmazonNews.