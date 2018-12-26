Amazon com : Customers Made This Holiday Season Record-Breaking with More Items Ordered Worldwide Than Ever Before

12/26/2018 | 12:01pm CET

Customers purchased millions more Amazon Devices this holiday season compared to last year – the best-selling Amazon Devices this holiday included all-new Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote, and Echo

This holiday season, millions of unique items in the U.S. shipped with Prime FREE Same-Day, Prime FREE One-Day or FREE two-hour delivery with Prime Now – the last Prime Now delivery on Christmas Eve was made at 11:30 pm in Berkeley, CA and included LEGO Super Heroes Captain America Building Kit, a Hallmark card, Greek yogurt, and shampoo

This holiday season, tens of millions of people worldwide started Prime free trials or began paid memberships, and in the U.S. alone, more than one billion items shipped for free this holiday with Prime

Small and medium-sized businesses had their best holiday season ever in our stores, with items sold growing at a faster rate than retail – more than 50 percent of items sold in our stores this holiday season came from small and medium-sized businesses