Amazon com : De Blasio Believes New York Will Turn Amazon Into Union-Friendly Company

02/05/2019

By Katie Honan

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that New York City employees of Amazon.com Inc. should unionize and that their organizing wouldn't prompt the company to pull out of a deal to build a new campus in Queens and bring 25,000 high-paying jobs to the location.

"I think their stance on unionization reflects a different time," Mr. de Blasio, a Democrat, said of Amazon at an unrelated press conference. "Now that people are more and more concerned about decent wages and benefits, I think Amazon's gonna have to reconsider that."

His words echoed previous statements he made in support of a unionized Amazon workforce and came a week after City Council members grilled the company's executives and the head of the city's Economic Development Corp. at a hearing over the $3 billion in tax incentives that are part of the campus deal. At the hearing, an Amazon executive said the company would oppose unionizing efforts of its New York City employees, as it repeatedly has at its facilities around the world.

Mr. de Blasio, a progressive Democrat who frequently rails against big businesses, has walked a fine line since he and Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the deal with Amazon in November. He has continued to defend the pact, which several elected officials and community groups have criticized as corporate welfare over the billions in tax incentives.

The mayor said he didn't push Amazon on its labor policy during the negotiations over the campus because it could have scuttled the deal. But he said he believed the company would change it mind from public pressure in New York.

"I was mindful strategically of the fact that Amazon felt a tremendous amount of pressure nationally and gave in on the $15 minimum wage before we got to this deal," he said Tuesday. "I felt strongly if they came here, the pressure to unionize deeply would win the day."

None of Amazon's hundreds of thousands of workers around the globe are in a union. The company has said it pays its workers a $15 minimum wage across the country and offers competitive benefits.

"Amazon offers industry-leading pay -- associates at our Staten Island facility make $17-$23 an hour, comprehensive benefits, opportunities for career growth, all while working in a safe, modern work environment," an Amazon spokesman said in a statement Tuesday.

"For us, it will always be about providing a great employment experience through a direct connection with our employees and working together as a team to provide a world-class customer experience."

Stephanie Luce, a professor of labor studies at the City University of New York, said the company's union battles around the world are well-documented, even in cities and countries with stronger union ties than New York City.

"It's a real stretch to think that they can have enough leverage to make them fold," she said. "It would be naive to believe that any city really has enough clout to make Amazon cave to demands, especially after they're here."

Write to Katie Honan at Katie.Honan@wsj.com

