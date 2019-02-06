Log in
AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Amazon com : Delivery Hero full-year revenue surges 65 percent

02/06/2019 | 02:55am EST
A Foodora delivery cyclist poses in front of Delivery Hero headquarters in Berlin

(Reuters) - German online food delivery firm Delivery Hero's full-year revenue rose 65 percent to 687 million euros (£604.3 million), the company said on Wednesday, driven by growing orders and expansion into new locations.

Full-year revenue, including Germany, grew to 792 million euros, exceeding the company's guidance of 780-785 million euros. Delivery Hero upgraded its 2018 revenue outlook twice over the last year.

In December, Delivery Hero sold its delivery operations in Germany to rival Takeaway.com for 930 million euros. Markets greeted the agreement as a win for both companies.

Chief Executive Niklas Ostberg said the company wants to keep its headquarters in Germany but does not currently plan any acquisitions there.

The company, whose competitors also include Deliveroo, UberEATS and Amazon, confirmed its plan to achieve revenue of 1,080-1,150 million for 2019.

(Reporting by Anna Rzhevkina in Gdynia; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Jan Harvey)
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 275 B
EBIT 2019 17 588 M
Net income 2019 13 912 M
Finance 2019 35 040 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 61,19
P/E ratio 2020 42,83
EV / Sales 2019 2,83x
EV / Sales 2020 2,33x
Capitalization 815 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 044 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM8.74%814 812
WAYFAIR INC26.12%10 264
QURATE RETAIL INC12.14%9 721
ETSY INC16.54%6 594
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL13.11%5 989
ZOZO INC-0.81%5 754
