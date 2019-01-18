Log in
AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Amazon com : Discusses 'No Deal' Brexit Options With Sellers -- BBC

01/18/2019 | 06:38pm EST

--Amazon.com (AMZN) has suggested sellers in the U.K. might consider sending merchandise to the company's European warehouses to ensure they can continue to deal with continental customers in the event of a "no deal" Brexit, the BBC reported Friday.

--Amazon warned U.K. sellers that the free movement of goods could be halted if the U.K. leaves the European Union with no deal, the report said.

--Amazon suggested that sellers should plan to maintain the "recommended minimum of four weeks of inventory coverage at all times," the report said.

Full story: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-northern-ireland-46903062

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 232 B
EBIT 2018 12 340 M
Net income 2018 10 011 M
Finance 2018 11 179 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 86,35
P/E ratio 2019 63,52
EV / Sales 2018 3,51x
EV / Sales 2019 2,85x
Capitalization 828 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 2 111 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM12.73%827 931
QURATE RETAIL INC9.89%9 638
WAYFAIR INC7.15%8 720
ETSY INC14.76%6 576
ZOZO INC17.51%6 286
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-4.18%5 894
