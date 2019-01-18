Amazon com : Discusses 'No Deal' Brexit Options With Sellers -- BBC

--Amazon.com (AMZN) has suggested sellers in the U.K. might consider sending merchandise to the company's European warehouses to ensure they can continue to deal with continental customers in the event of a "no deal" Brexit, the BBC reported Friday.

--Amazon warned U.K. sellers that the free movement of goods could be halted if the U.K. leaves the European Union with no deal, the report said.

--Amazon suggested that sellers should plan to maintain the "recommended minimum of four weeks of inventory coverage at all times," the report said.

