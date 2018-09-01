Amazon com : Disney World workers reach tentative agreement on wages

Log in
Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
News 
News

09/01/2018 | 01:01am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Security officers staff the entrance at the Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando

(Reuters) - Walt Disney World workers have reached a tentative agreement with parent Walt Disney Co regarding wages, union body International Brotherhood of Teamsters said on Friday.

The union said the tentative deal will be voted on next week and a contract will be in effect until October 1, 2022 if approved.

If ratified, Disney World workers will receive a minimum of $4.75 in wage increases over the lifetime of the contract, with everyone at the resort getting a minimum increase of $2.50 by March 6, 2019.

Employees will also receive retroactive pay back to September 24, 2017, and a bonus of $1,000.

By 2021, all employees will be at a minimum starting rate of $15, the union said.

The contract follows a year of negotiations with the company and the Service Trades Council Union, a coalition of Teamsters Local 385 and five other unions who represent more than 39,000 workers at Walt Disney World.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.52% 2012.71 Delayed Quote.72.10%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.09% 112.02 Delayed Quote.4.20%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 235 B
EBIT 2018 11 046 M
Net income 2018 8 597 M
Finance 2018 17 369 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 116,63
P/E ratio 2019 79,87
EV / Sales 2018 4,07x
EV / Sales 2019 3,29x
Capitalization 975 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 097 $
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM72.10%942 716
WAYFAIR INC65.64%11 715
START TODAY CO.,LTD.9.59%10 422
QURATE RETAIL INC-17.49%9 509
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.74.31%6 775
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL24.63%2 867
