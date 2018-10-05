Log in
AMAZON.COM (AMZN)

AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/05 04:50:04 pm
1902.31 USD   -0.37%
10:02aAMAZON COM : Dollar weakens after data shows U.S. wage gains were mo..
RE
09:59aAMAZON COM : Dollar weakens after data shows U.S. wage gains were mo..
RE
09:00aESTHER PEREL RE : The Arc of Love
BU
Amazon com : Dollar weakens after data shows U.S. wage gains were modest

10/05/2018 | 09:59am EDT
Photo illustration of one hundred dollar notes in Seoul

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar weakened in choppy trading on Friday after data for September showed jobs gains that fell short of expectations while wages increases slowed on an annualized basis during the month, easing concerns about a large run-up in inflation.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 134,000 jobs last month, the fewest in a year, though data for July and August was revised to show 87,000 more jobs added than previously reported.

Average hourly earnings increased eight cents, or 0.3 percent, in September after rising 0.3 percent in the prior month. With September's increase below the 0.5 percent gain notched during the same period last year, that lowered the annual increase in wages to 2.8 percent from 2.9 percent in August, which was the biggest rise in more than nine years.

“Wage inflation is creeping higher, but it has not accelerated as the market was fearing,” said Russell Price, senior economist at Ameriprise Financial Services in Troy, Michigan.

Investors have been watching for indications that wages may rise at a faster pace as companies, including Amazon, raise minimum wages.

The dollar reversed direction several times before settling at lower levels after the data. The dollar index <.DXY> fell to 95.645, from around 95.770 before the data.

Hawkish Federal Reserve speakers and strong U.S. economic growth have supported the greenback in recent weeks. A dramatic surge in Treasury yields this week that may attract investors seeking higher returns is also seen as positive for the U.S. currency.

“Certainly these higher yields are giving a better bid to the U.S. dollar across the board,” said Dean Popplewell, chief currency strategist at Oanda in Toronto.

Given recent strength, investors are also likely to be cautious about being short the U.S. currency before a long weekend, Popplewell said, adding that “there is good demand for U.S. dollars definitely on pullbacks.”

The U.S. bond market will be closed on Monday for the Columbus Day holiday though stock markets are open.

By Karen Brettell
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -0.54% 1900.6143 Delayed Quote.63.27%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.01% 95.75 End-of-day quote.4.24%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 235 B
EBIT 2018 11 003 M
Net income 2018 8 586 M
Finance 2018 17 382 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 111,48
P/E ratio 2019 76,41
EV / Sales 2018 3,89x
EV / Sales 2019 3,13x
Capitalization 931 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 107 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM63.27%931 303
WAYFAIR INC65.90%12 387
QURATE RETAIL INC-11.67%9 927
START TODAY CO.,LTD.-7.01%8 894
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-8.70%7 271
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL43.90%3 482
