Amazon com : EBay to launch warehousing and shipping service next year

The move is similar to Amazon.com Inc's "Fulfilment By Amazon", or FBA, which allows merchants to rent space in warehouses worldwide so they can store inventory closer to customers.

The service would help eBay to ship products faster to its customers, a key consideration of millennial shoppers when they browse for items online. EBay sellers in the United States send about 1.5 million packages daily.

EBay held the mantle of top online destination for sellers, before Amazon's marketplace ended its reign when it launched over a decade ago, helped in large part by FBA, which allows storing and shipping items and even handles customer service on behalf of sellers.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)