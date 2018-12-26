Log in
AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Amazon.com Ends Up 9.45%, Largest Percent Increase Since October 2017 -- Data Talk

12/26/2018 | 11:04pm CET

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) closed at $1470.90, up $126.94 or 9.45%

-- Largest percent increase since Oct. 27, 2017, when it rose 13.22%

-- Down 12.97% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Oct. 2018 when it fell 20.22%

-- Up 25.77% year-to-date

-- Down 27.88% from its all-time closing high of $2039.51 on Sept. 4, 2018

-- Up 24.41% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 27, 2017), when it closed at $1182.26

-- Today's preliminary volume is 10.3 million shares

-- Seventh best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Second best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 9.45% 1470.9 Delayed Quote.14.92%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 4.98% 22878.45 Delayed Quote.-11.84%
NASDAQ 100 6.16% 6262.7666 Delayed Quote.-7.77%
NASDAQ COMP. 5.84% 6554.3552 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
S&P 500 4.96% 2467.7 Delayed Quote.-12.06%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 232 B
EBIT 2018 12 449 M
Net income 2018 9 986 M
Finance 2018 11 182 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 68,74
P/E ratio 2019 50,68
EV / Sales 2018 2,85x
EV / Sales 2019 2,30x
Capitalization 674 B
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 107 $
Spread / Average Target 57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM14.92%673 530
QURATE RETAIL INC-24.00%8 336
WAYFAIR INC0.21%7 421
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-27.76%6 101
ZOZO INC-40.60%6 050
ETSY INC110.86%5 262
