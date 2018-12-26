Amazon.com Ends Up 9.45%, Largest Percent Increase Since October 2017 -- Data Talk

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) closed at $1470.90, up $126.94 or 9.45%

-- Largest percent increase since Oct. 27, 2017, when it rose 13.22%

-- Down 12.97% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Oct. 2018 when it fell 20.22%

-- Up 25.77% year-to-date

-- Down 27.88% from its all-time closing high of $2039.51 on Sept. 4, 2018

-- Up 24.41% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 27, 2017), when it closed at $1182.26

-- Today's preliminary volume is 10.3 million shares

-- Seventh best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Second best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet