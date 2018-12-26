Amazon com : Executive Advised GSA Official on E-Commerce Plans -The Guardian

Log in
AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/26 09:04:37 pm
1442.17 USD   +7.31%
Amazon com : Executive Advised GSA Official on E-Commerce Plans

12/26/2018 | 07:49pm CET

--Amazon Inc. (AMZN) executive Anne Rung advised U.S. General Services Administration official Mary Davie about the government's planned e-commerce portal, the Guardian reported, citing emails obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

-Ms. Rung and Ms. Davie discussed having a meeting about topics including the GSA's e-commerce plans, the report said.

--Amazon told the Guardian that it been in "continuous conversations with the GSA" and the GSA said in a statement that it met with 35 companies in 2017 and 2018 to discuss "existing commercial capabilities and conduct market research," the report said.

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2018/dec/26/amazon-anne-rung-government-services-authority

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Latest news on AMAZON.COM
07:49pAMAZON COM : Executive Advised GSA Official on E-Commerce Plans -The Guardian
DJ
07:29pTech, retailers lead Wall St.'s 2 percent jump after four-day slide
RE
07:26pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Up More Than 400 Points As Stocks Attempt Rebound From C..
DJ
07:23pWAL MART STORES : India tightens e-commerce rules, likely to hit Amazon, Flipkar..
RE
05:38pU.S. holiday shopping season best in six years - report
RE
12:01pAMAZON COM : Customers Made This Holiday Season Record-Breaking with More Items ..
BU
12/24AMAZON COM : CUNY Coders Hope to Fill Amazon's Queens Headquarters
DJ
12/24AMAZON COM : SEC Presses for Revenue Clarity
DJ
12/24Amazon To Lease 10 More Cargo Jets -- WSJ
DJ
12/22AMAZON COM : What Amazon Isn't Telling Investors About Its Revenue
DJ
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 232 B
EBIT 2018 12 449 M
Net income 2018 9 986 M
Finance 2018 11 182 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 68,74
P/E ratio 2019 50,68
EV / Sales 2018 2,85x
EV / Sales 2019 2,30x
Capitalization 674 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 107 $
Spread / Average Target 57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM14.92%673 530
QURATE RETAIL INC-24.00%8 336
WAYFAIR INC0.21%7 421
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-29.56%6 101
ZOZO INC-41.23%6 050
ETSY INC110.86%5 262
