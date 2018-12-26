Amazon com : Executive Advised GSA Official on E-Commerce Plans -The Guardian

--Amazon Inc. (AMZN) executive Anne Rung advised U.S. General Services Administration official Mary Davie about the government's planned e-commerce portal, the Guardian reported, citing emails obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

-Ms. Rung and Ms. Davie discussed having a meeting about topics including the GSA's e-commerce plans, the report said.

--Amazon told the Guardian that it been in "continuous conversations with the GSA" and the GSA said in a statement that it met with 35 companies in 2017 and 2018 to discuss "existing commercial capabilities and conduct market research," the report said.

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2018/dec/26/amazon-anne-rung-government-services-authority

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com