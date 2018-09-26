Amazon com : Expands Grocery Delivery And Pickup From Whole Foods Market To More Cities

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon and Whole Foods Market today launched delivery of
natural and organic products from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now
in Ann Arbor, Detroit, Jacksonville, Madison, Milwaukee, Omaha, Orlando,
St. Louis, Tampa and Tulsa as well as additional areas of New York City
and Seattle. Starting today, Prime members in those cities can shop
through Prime Now for thousands of bestselling items including fresh
produce, high quality meat and seafood, everyday staples and other
locally sourced items from Whole Foods Market. Now available in 48
cities, the service launched earlier this year with plans for continued
expansion across the U.S. throughout 2018.
Today also marks the first expansion of grocery pickup from Whole Foods
Market, another convenient option for grocery shopping. Grocery pickup
launched last month and is now available in Ft. Worth, Kennesaw,
Richmond, Sacramento and Virginia Beach, with continued plans for
expansion. To enjoy grocery pickup, Prime members place their order via
the Prime Now app and choose the pickup option at checkout. Customers
can choose free pickup in as little as an hour on orders of $35, or in
30 minutes for $4.99. After arriving at the Whole Foods Market store,
customers park in a designated pickup spot and a Prime Now shopper will
place groceries into their car within minutes. For customers who tell us
they are on their way to the store in the Prime Now app, groceries will
be ready as they arrive.
“Prime Now delivery continues to be a hit with our customers and we’re
excited to introduce the service in ten new cities plus more
neighborhoods in New York and Seattle,” said Christina Minardi, Whole
Foods Market Executive Vice President of Operations. “And for our
customers in Ft. Worth, Kennesaw and Richmond, we’re thrilled to also
offer the option of grocery pickup. It’s just another way we’re making
it even easier for more customers to enjoy Whole Foods Market’s healthy
and organic food.”
Prime members can shop thousands of items across fresh and organic
produce, bakery, dairy, meat and seafood, floral and everyday staples
from Whole Foods Market available for delivery and pickup. Select
alcohol is also available for delivery or pickup to customers in
Jacksonville, New York, Omaha, Orlando, Seattle, St. Louis and Tampa.
Pickup and delivery from Whole Foods Market are available daily from 8
a.m. to 10 p.m. To learn more about grocery pickup or delivery from
Prime Now, visit www.primenow.com.
Customers can also find out if these services are available in their
area by saying, “Alexa, shop Whole Foods.”
Prime Members Shopping Whole Foods Market
Prime members shopping Whole Foods Market can take advantage of benefits
available year-round, like deep discounts on select popular products and
an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items. Eligible Prime
members also receive 5% Back on Whole Foods Market purchases when using
the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card. They can also use Prime Now to
receive grocery delivery in as little as an hour in 48 cities, or
grocery pickup in as little as 30 minutes in select cities, with more to
come in 2018. Plus, shopping Whole Foods Market via Prime Now is even
easier with Alexa – members can add items to their Whole Foods Market
cart by simply saying “Alexa, add eggs to my Whole Foods cart,” when
they are ready to checkout, they can just say “Alexa, check out my Whole
Foods cart,” then they can checkout using the Prime Now app and choose
pickup or delivery.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than
competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational
excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping,
personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle
Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa
are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more
information, visit amazon.com/about
and follow @AmazonNews.
About Whole Foods Market
For 39 years, Whole Foods Market has been the world’s leading natural
and organic foods retailer. As the first national certified organic
grocer, Whole Foods Market has over 470 stores in the United States,
Canada and United Kingdom. Whole Foods Market has been ranked one of the
“100 Best Companies to Work For” in America by FORTUNE magazine for 20
consecutive years. To learn more about Whole Foods Market, please visit media.wfm.com.
