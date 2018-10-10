Amazon com : Expands Grocery Delivery And Pickup From Whole Foods Market To More Cities

Prime members in Annapolis, Cleveland, Louisville, North and Central New Jersey and Pittsburgh can enjoy delivery in as little as an hour from Whole Foods Market

Plus, grocery pickup from Whole Foods Market expands to three new cities including Dayton, Louisville and Omaha

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon and Whole Foods Market today launched delivery of natural and organic products from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now in Annapolis, Cleveland, Louisville, North and Central New Jersey and Pittsburgh as well as additional locations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Starting today, Prime members in those cities can shop through Prime Now for thousands of bestselling items including fresh produce, high quality meat and seafood, everyday staples and other locally sourced items from Whole Foods Market. Now available in 53 cities, the service launched earlier this year with plans for continued expansion across the U.S. throughout 2018.

Additionally, curbside grocery pickup from Whole Foods Market expanded today to three new cities including Dayton, Louisville and Omaha. The service launched in August and is now available in eight cities with plans for continued expansion. To enjoy grocery pickup, Prime members place their order via the Prime Now app and choose the pickup option at checkout. Customers can choose free pickup in as little as an hour on orders of $35, or in 30 minutes for $4.99. After arriving at the Whole Foods Market store, customers park in a designated pickup spot and a Prime Now shopper will place groceries into their car within minutes. For customers who tell us they are on their way to the store in the Prime Now app, groceries will be ready as they arrive.

“Prime Now delivery continues to be a hit with our customers and we’re excited to introduce the service in five new cities plus more neighborhoods in the San Francisco Bay Area,” said Christina Minardi, Whole Foods Market Executive Vice President of Operations. “And for our customers in Dayton, Louisville and Omaha, we’re thrilled to also offer the option of grocery pickup. It’s just another way we’re making it even easier for more customers to enjoy Whole Foods Market’s healthy and organic food.”

Prime members can shop thousands of items across fresh and organic produce, bakery, dairy, meat and seafood, floral and everyday staples from Whole Foods Market available for delivery and pickup. Select alcohol is also available for delivery or pickup to customers in Cleveland, Dayton, Omaha and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Pickup and delivery from Whole Foods Market are available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. To learn more about grocery pickup or delivery from Prime Now, visit www.primenow.com. Customers can also find out if these services are available in their area by saying, “Alexa, shop Whole Foods.”

Prime Members Shopping Whole Foods Market

Prime members shopping Whole Foods Market can take advantage of benefits available year-round, like deep discounts on select popular products and an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items. Eligible Prime members also receive 5% Back on Whole Foods Market purchases when using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card. They can also use Prime Now to receive grocery delivery in as little as an hour in 53 cities, or grocery pickup in as little as 30 minutes in select cities, with more to come in 2018. Plus, shopping Whole Foods Market via Prime Now is even easier with Alexa – members can add items to their Whole Foods Market cart by simply saying “Alexa, add eggs to my Whole Foods cart,” when they are ready to checkout, they can just say “Alexa, check out my Whole Foods cart,” then they can checkout using the Prime Now app and choose pickup or delivery.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Whole Foods Market

For 39 years, Whole Foods Market has been the world’s leading natural and organic foods retailer. As the first national certified organic grocer, Whole Foods Market has over 470 stores in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom. Whole Foods Market has been ranked one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” in America by FORTUNE magazine for 20 consecutive years. To learn more about Whole Foods Market, please visit media.wfm.com.

