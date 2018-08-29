Amazon com : Expands Grocery Delivery From Whole Foods Market To Columbus, Dayton, Portland, Greater Washington D.C. And Additional New York City Neighborhoods

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon and Whole Foods Market today launched delivery of
natural and organic products from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now
in Columbus, Dayton, Portland, Greater Washington D.C. and additional
areas of New York City, including Greenwich Village, Chelsea, Union
Square and Murray Hill. Starting today, Prime members in those cities
can shop through Prime Now for thousands of bestselling items including
fresh produce, high quality meat and seafood, everyday staples and other
locally sourced items from Whole Foods Market. Now available in 28
cities, the service launched earlier this year with plans for continued
expansion across the U.S. throughout 2018.
“We’ve been delighted with the customer response to delivery in as
little as an hour through Prime Now, and we’re excited to bring the
service to our customers in Columbus, Dayton, Portland, Greater
Washington D.C. and even more neighborhoods in New York City,” said
Christina Minardi, Whole Foods Market Executive Vice President of
Operations. “Just in time for back-to-school shopping, grocery delivery
from Whole Foods Market makes getting ready for the new school year with
healthy snacks and lunches even more convenient.”
Delivery from Whole Foods Market is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10
p.m. To learn more about grocery pickup or delivery from Prime Now,
visit www.primenow.com.
Customers can also find out if these services are available in their
area by saying, “Alexa, shop Whole Foods.”
Prime Members Shopping Whole Foods Market
Prime members shopping Whole Foods Market can take advantage of benefits
available year-round, like deep discounts on select popular products and
an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items. Eligible Prime
members also receive 5% Back on Whole Foods Market purchases when using
the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card. They can also use Prime Now to
receive grocery delivery in as little as an hour in 28 cities, or
grocery pickup in as little as 30 minutes in select cities, with more to
come in 2018. Plus, shopping Whole Foods Market via Prime Now is even
easier with Alexa – members can add items to their Whole Foods Market
cart by simply saying “Alexa, add eggs to my Whole Foods cart,” when
they are ready to checkout, they can just say “Alexa, check out my Whole
Foods cart,” then they can checkout using the Prime Now app and choose
pickup or delivery.
