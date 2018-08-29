Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Amazon com : Expands Grocery Delivery From Whole Foods Market To Columbus, Dayton, Portland, Greater Washington D.C. And Additional New York City Neighborhoods

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 06:02am CEST

Prime members in 28 cities can enjoy delivery in as little as an hour from Whole Foods Market

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon and Whole Foods Market today launched delivery of natural and organic products from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now in Columbus, Dayton, Portland, Greater Washington D.C. and additional areas of New York City, including Greenwich Village, Chelsea, Union Square and Murray Hill. Starting today, Prime members in those cities can shop through Prime Now for thousands of bestselling items including fresh produce, high quality meat and seafood, everyday staples and other locally sourced items from Whole Foods Market. Now available in 28 cities, the service launched earlier this year with plans for continued expansion across the U.S. throughout 2018.

“We’ve been delighted with the customer response to delivery in as little as an hour through Prime Now, and we’re excited to bring the service to our customers in Columbus, Dayton, Portland, Greater Washington D.C. and even more neighborhoods in New York City,” said Christina Minardi, Whole Foods Market Executive Vice President of Operations. “Just in time for back-to-school shopping, grocery delivery from Whole Foods Market makes getting ready for the new school year with healthy snacks and lunches even more convenient.”

Delivery from Whole Foods Market is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. To learn more about grocery pickup or delivery from Prime Now, visit www.primenow.com. Customers can also find out if these services are available in their area by saying, “Alexa, shop Whole Foods.”

Prime Members Shopping Whole Foods Market

Prime members shopping Whole Foods Market can take advantage of benefits available year-round, like deep discounts on select popular products and an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items. Eligible Prime members also receive 5% Back on Whole Foods Market purchases when using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card. They can also use Prime Now to receive grocery delivery in as little as an hour in 28 cities, or grocery pickup in as little as 30 minutes in select cities, with more to come in 2018. Plus, shopping Whole Foods Market via Prime Now is even easier with Alexa – members can add items to their Whole Foods Market cart by simply saying “Alexa, add eggs to my Whole Foods cart,” when they are ready to checkout, they can just say “Alexa, check out my Whole Foods cart,” then they can checkout using the Prime Now app and choose pickup or delivery.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Whole Foods Market

For 39 years, Whole Foods Market has been the world’s leading natural and organic foods retailer. As the first national certified organic grocer, Whole Foods Market has over 470 stores in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom. Whole Foods Market has been ranked one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” in America by FORTUNE magazine for 20 consecutive years. To learn more about Whole Foods Market, please visit media.wfm.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
06:02aAMAZON COM : Expands Grocery Delivery From Whole Foods Market To Columbus, Dayto..
BU
08/28SEARS : Expands Amazon Tire Program
DJ
08/28BARNES & NOBLE : Ex-CEO sues Barnes & Noble over ouster linked to alleged harass..
RE
08/28BARNES & NOBLE : Ex-CEO sues Barnes & Noble over ouster linked to alleged harass..
RE
08/28AMAZON COM : Web Services and VMware Announce Relational Database Service on VMw..
AQ
08/28AMAZON COM : Canada Launches C$7.99 Monthly Prime Plan
DJ
08/28AMAZON COM : Prime Book Box Now Available to All U.S. Prime Members
BU
08/28AMAZON COM : Canada Launches New Monthly Prime Membership Plan
AQ
08/28AMAZON COM : Just One Year Since Joining The Amazon Family, Whole Foods Market C..
BU
08/27Nasdaq Hits New Record as It Passes 8000 Mark
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/28Roku dips on report of Amazon plans for ad-supported Fire TV streaming 
08/28AMAZON : Valuation Update After Quarterly Results 
08/28Don't Buy Walmart 
08/28BLOOMBERG : Amazon talking to Sony, Paramount for streaming rights 
08/28These 2 Walgreens Charts Do Not Go Together 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 235 B
EBIT 2018 11 046 M
Net income 2018 8 597 M
Finance 2018 17 369 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 110,98
P/E ratio 2019 76,00
EV / Sales 2018 3,88x
EV / Sales 2019 3,13x
Capitalization 929 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 082 $
Spread / Average Target 9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM65.27%929 337
WAYFAIR INC62.75%11 731
START TODAY CO.,LTD.6.72%10 047
QURATE RETAIL INC-15.40%9 514
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.61.33%6 332
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL27.32%2 958
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.