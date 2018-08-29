Amazon com : Expands Grocery Delivery From Whole Foods Market To Columbus, Dayton, Portland, Greater Washington D.C. And Additional New York City Neighborhoods

Prime members in 28 cities can enjoy delivery in as little as an hour from Whole Foods Market

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon and Whole Foods Market today launched delivery of natural and organic products from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now in Columbus, Dayton, Portland, Greater Washington D.C. and additional areas of New York City, including Greenwich Village, Chelsea, Union Square and Murray Hill. Starting today, Prime members in those cities can shop through Prime Now for thousands of bestselling items including fresh produce, high quality meat and seafood, everyday staples and other locally sourced items from Whole Foods Market. Now available in 28 cities, the service launched earlier this year with plans for continued expansion across the U.S. throughout 2018.

“We’ve been delighted with the customer response to delivery in as little as an hour through Prime Now, and we’re excited to bring the service to our customers in Columbus, Dayton, Portland, Greater Washington D.C. and even more neighborhoods in New York City,” said Christina Minardi, Whole Foods Market Executive Vice President of Operations. “Just in time for back-to-school shopping, grocery delivery from Whole Foods Market makes getting ready for the new school year with healthy snacks and lunches even more convenient.”

Delivery from Whole Foods Market is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. To learn more about grocery pickup or delivery from Prime Now, visit www.primenow.com. Customers can also find out if these services are available in their area by saying, “Alexa, shop Whole Foods.”

Prime Members Shopping Whole Foods Market

Prime members shopping Whole Foods Market can take advantage of benefits available year-round, like deep discounts on select popular products and an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items. Eligible Prime members also receive 5% Back on Whole Foods Market purchases when using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card. They can also use Prime Now to receive grocery delivery in as little as an hour in 28 cities, or grocery pickup in as little as 30 minutes in select cities, with more to come in 2018. Plus, shopping Whole Foods Market via Prime Now is even easier with Alexa – members can add items to their Whole Foods Market cart by simply saying “Alexa, add eggs to my Whole Foods cart,” when they are ready to checkout, they can just say “Alexa, check out my Whole Foods cart,” then they can checkout using the Prime Now app and choose pickup or delivery.

