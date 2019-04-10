Amazon com : Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Asheville, Charlottesville, Columbia, Lexington, Little Rock, Manchester, Mobile, Naples and Savannah

(NASDAQ: AMZN)— Amazon and Whole Foods Market today launched delivery of
natural and organic products from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now
in Asheville, Charlottesville, Columbia, Lexington, Little Rock,
Manchester, Mobile, Naples and Savannah. Starting today, Prime members
in those cities can shop through Prime Now for thousands of bestselling
items including fresh produce, high-quality meat and seafood, everyday
staples and other locally sourced items from Whole Foods Market and
enjoy delivery in as little as an hour. The service is now available in
75 U.S. metros and will continue to expand throughout 2019.
Today also marks another expansion of grocery pickup from Whole Foods
Market to Columbus, Ohio. Grocery pickup from Whole Foods Market is
available in 30 U.S. metros, with plans for continued expansion this
year. To enjoy grocery pickup, Prime members place their order via the
Prime Now app and choose the pickup option at checkout. Customers can
choose free pickup in as little as an hour on orders of $35 or more, or
in 30 minutes for $4.99. After arriving at the Whole Foods Market store,
customers park in a designated pickup spot and a Prime Now shopper will
place groceries into their car within minutes. For customers who tell us
they are on their way to the store in the Prime Now app, groceries will
be ready as they arrive.
“Prime Now delivery and pickup continues to be a hit with our customers
and we’re excited to introduce the service to even more Prime members
across the country,” said Christina Minardi, Whole Foods Market
Executive Vice President of Operations. “It’s just another way we’re
making it even easier for more customers to enjoy Whole Foods Market’s
healthy and organic food.”
Prime members can shop thousands of items across fresh and organic
produce, bakery, dairy, meat and seafood, floral and everyday staples
from Whole Foods Market available for delivery. Select alcohol is also
available for delivery to customers in Asheville and Naples.
Pickup and delivery from Whole Foods Market is available daily from 8
a.m. to 10 p.m. To learn more about grocery delivery from Prime Now,
visit www.primenow.com.
Customers can also find out if delivery is available in their area by
saying, “Alexa, shop Whole Foods.”
Prime Members Shopping Whole Foods Market
Prime members shopping Whole Foods Market can take advantage of benefits
available year-round, like deep discounts on select popular products and
an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items. Eligible Prime
members also receive 5% Back on Whole Foods Market purchases when using
the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card. They can also use Prime Now to
receive grocery delivery in as little as an hour in 75 U.S. metros, or
grocery pickup in as little as 30 minutes in select cities, with more to
come in 2019. Plus, shopping Whole Foods Market via Prime Now is even
easier with Alexa – members can add items to their Whole Foods Market
cart by simply saying “Alexa, add eggs to my Whole Foods cart,” when
they are ready to checkout, they can just say “Alexa, check out my Whole
Foods cart,” then they can checkout using the Prime Now app and choose
pickup or delivery.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than
competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational
excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping,
personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle
Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa
are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more
information, visit amazon.com/about
and follow @AmazonNews.
About Whole Foods Market
For almost 40 years, Whole Foods Market has been the world’s leading
natural and organic foods retailer. As the first national certified
organic grocer, Whole Foods Market has nearly 500 stores in the United
States, Canada and United Kingdom. To learn more about Whole Foods
Market, please visit https://media.wholefoodsmarket.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005209/en/