Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/26 02:37:48 pm
1631.69 USD   -0.08%
01:57pAMAZON COM : FTC Settles Case Alleging Fake Paid Reviews on Amazon.com
DJ
12:15pWalmart Joins Amazon in Chase for Ad Dollars
DJ
11:03aEU weighs new payment rules in challenge to U.S. companies
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : FTC Settles Case Alleging Fake Paid Reviews on Amazon.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 01:57pm EST

By Colin Kellaher

The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday said it settled a complaint alleging a New York maker of weight-loss supplements paid a third-party website to write and post fake reviews on Amazon.com.

The agency said the case against Cure Encapsulations Inc. and its owner, Naftula Jacobowitz, is its first challenging a marketer's use of fake paid reviews on an independent retail website.

The agency said Cure and Mr. Jacobowitz also resolved allegations that they made false and unsubstantiated claims for their weight-loss supplement.

The FTC said Cure and Mr. Jacobowitz paid the website amazonverifiedreviews.com to create and post Amazon reviews of their product in a bid to gain a five-star rating.

As part of the settlement, the FTC ordered Cure and Mr. Jacobowitz to notify their customers of the allegations and to notify Amazon Inc. (AMZN) of the purchased reviews.

The settlement also includes a judgment of $12.8 million, which will be suspended upon payment of $50,000 to the FTC and payment of certain unpaid tax obligations, the agency said.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
01:57pAMAZON COM : FTC Settles Case Alleging Fake Paid Reviews on Amazon.com
DJ
12:15pWalmart Joins Amazon in Chase for Ad Dollars
DJ
11:03aEU weighs new payment rules in challenge to U.S. companies
RE
10:10aECB determined to push forward its payment system - Mersch
RE
10:03aIMDBPRO : and Box Office Mojo Reveal the Top-Grossing Films in February 2019 and..
BU
09:01aAMAZON COM : Lyft Goes All-In on AWS
BU
02:51aNooyi Elected to Amazon's Board -- WSJ
DJ
02:50aAMAZON COM : to offer more than 1,000 apprenticeships in Britain
RE
02/25AMAZON COM : Plans to Create Apprenticeships in the UK -Reuters
DJ
02/25Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi Joins Amazon's Board -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 275 B
EBIT 2019 17 613 M
Net income 2019 13 940 M
Finance 2019 35 040 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 60,28
P/E ratio 2020 41,89
EV / Sales 2019 2,79x
EV / Sales 2020 2,29x
Capitalization 802 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 048 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM8.63%802 134
WAYFAIR INC77.93%13 547
QURATE RETAIL INC11.99%9 839
ETSY INC24.05%6 826
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-0.23%5 931
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL11.90%5 770
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.