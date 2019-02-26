Amazon com : FTC Settles Case Alleging Fake Paid Reviews on Amazon.com

By Colin Kellaher



The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday said it settled a complaint alleging a New York maker of weight-loss supplements paid a third-party website to write and post fake reviews on Amazon.com.

The agency said the case against Cure Encapsulations Inc. and its owner, Naftula Jacobowitz, is its first challenging a marketer's use of fake paid reviews on an independent retail website.

The agency said Cure and Mr. Jacobowitz also resolved allegations that they made false and unsubstantiated claims for their weight-loss supplement.

The FTC said Cure and Mr. Jacobowitz paid the website amazonverifiedreviews.com to create and post Amazon reviews of their product in a bid to gain a five-star rating.

As part of the settlement, the FTC ordered Cure and Mr. Jacobowitz to notify their customers of the allegations and to notify Amazon Inc. (AMZN) of the purchased reviews.

The settlement also includes a judgment of $12.8 million, which will be suspended upon payment of $50,000 to the FTC and payment of certain unpaid tax obligations, the agency said.

