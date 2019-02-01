Amazon com : Guinness Six Nations Championship to use AWS Analytics, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning Technologies to Revolutionize the Rugby Viewing Experience

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ:
AMZN), announced that the Guinness Six Nations Championship has selected
AWS analytics, machine learning, and deep learning services to deliver
more in-depth insight into the Championship and enhance the match
experience for rugby fans around the world. As well as providing the
technology behind the live broadcast of on-screen match data and
statistics, AWS will also power other aspects of the Six Nations
Championship across the official website. In doing so, AWS will become
the official technology provider of the Six Nations.
For years, rugby has embraced new technologies to continually evolve the
game. It was one of the first sports to introduce a video match
official, and now with AWS, Six Nations plan on bringing a number of
other technological firsts to the sport, including using predictive
analytics for the first time. For the 2019 Six Nations Championship,
seven new kinds of statistics will be launched that are significantly
more dynamic than those featured in previous broadcasts. New statistics
will look at scrum analysis, play patterns, try origins, team trends,
ruck analysis, tackle analysis, and field position analysis.
Through the use of advanced AWS technology it will be possible to
predict the success of a scrum through the analysis of pack weights,
player experience, and historical data as well as give a complete
analysis of the ruck. This will analyze speed, cleanouts, steals,
infringements, and time spent in the ruck to show the relative dominance
of teams in the most important areas of the game. The use of artificial
intelligence and machine learning technology from AWS will drive new
insights into the game and will set the standard for what rugby fans
around the world expect from their sports broadcasters. These new
statistics will be generated by gathering live data from the game,
streaming them into AWS to store and do analytics, and then delivering
these insights back to the live broadcast for viewers in over 170
countries to enjoy.
“I am excited to welcome AWS to the Six Nations family,” said Ben Morel,
CEO, Six Nations Rugby. “With AWS now powering the Championship, we have
the opportunity to place unparalleled innovation at the core of our
rugby experience, for fans around the world. This is a major boost for
our Championship and a clear signal of our ambition to embrace
innovation in all areas that will benefit our fans.”
“We are delighted to be working alongside one of the world’s most
storied, most iconic, and most respected sporting events,” said Andy
Isherwood, Vice President and Managing Director EMEA, AWS. “Throughout
this year’s Championship, and into future seasons, the Six Nations team
will be able to develop new, advanced statistics that give unprecedented
insight and understanding to the game. As we continue to add greater
capabilities to our Machine Learning services, we will bring these to
rugby fans, around the world.”
