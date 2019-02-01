Amazon com : Guinness Six Nations Championship to use AWS Analytics, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning Technologies to Revolutionize the Rugby Viewing Experience

Rugby’s greatest Championship announces AWS as official technology provider

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that the Guinness Six Nations Championship has selected AWS analytics, machine learning, and deep learning services to deliver more in-depth insight into the Championship and enhance the match experience for rugby fans around the world. As well as providing the technology behind the live broadcast of on-screen match data and statistics, AWS will also power other aspects of the Six Nations Championship across the official website. In doing so, AWS will become the official technology provider of the Six Nations.

For years, rugby has embraced new technologies to continually evolve the game. It was one of the first sports to introduce a video match official, and now with AWS, Six Nations plan on bringing a number of other technological firsts to the sport, including using predictive analytics for the first time. For the 2019 Six Nations Championship, seven new kinds of statistics will be launched that are significantly more dynamic than those featured in previous broadcasts. New statistics will look at scrum analysis, play patterns, try origins, team trends, ruck analysis, tackle analysis, and field position analysis.

Through the use of advanced AWS technology it will be possible to predict the success of a scrum through the analysis of pack weights, player experience, and historical data as well as give a complete analysis of the ruck. This will analyze speed, cleanouts, steals, infringements, and time spent in the ruck to show the relative dominance of teams in the most important areas of the game. The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology from AWS will drive new insights into the game and will set the standard for what rugby fans around the world expect from their sports broadcasters. These new statistics will be generated by gathering live data from the game, streaming them into AWS to store and do analytics, and then delivering these insights back to the live broadcast for viewers in over 170 countries to enjoy.

“I am excited to welcome AWS to the Six Nations family,” said Ben Morel, CEO, Six Nations Rugby. “With AWS now powering the Championship, we have the opportunity to place unparalleled innovation at the core of our rugby experience, for fans around the world. This is a major boost for our Championship and a clear signal of our ambition to embrace innovation in all areas that will benefit our fans.”

“We are delighted to be working alongside one of the world’s most storied, most iconic, and most respected sporting events,” said Andy Isherwood, Vice President and Managing Director EMEA, AWS. “Throughout this year’s Championship, and into future seasons, the Six Nations team will be able to develop new, advanced statistics that give unprecedented insight and understanding to the game. As we continue to add greater capabilities to our Machine Learning services, we will bring these to rugby fans, around the world.”

About Amazon Web Services

For almost 13 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 165 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 60 Availability Zones (AZs) within 20 geographic regions, spanning the U.S., Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Sweden, and the UK. AWS services are trusted by millions of active customers around the world—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—to power their infrastructure, make them more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005938/en/