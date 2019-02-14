Amazon com : HQ2 Reversal Highlights Risks of Public Perception in Site Selection

By Kristin Broughtonand Mengqi Sun

Amazon.com Inc.'s decision to cancel plans for a new headquarters in New York highlights, on a grand scale, one of the biggest risks companies face when planning ambitious expansions: securing public support.

In announcing its decision Thursday, the Seattle e-commerce giant referred to polling data indicating that 70% of New Yorkers supported its plans to open a campus in Long Island City, Queens, creating an estimated 25,000 jobs.

Polls are only an indicator. Reality on the ground is often more complicated and can shift during the dealmaking process. If that happens too late in the process, a blockbuster can turn into a bust, civic goodwill can be lost, and a company's reputation could be damaged, site-selection consultants say.

Amazon has faced opposition from politicians and community groups since its so-called HQ2 plans were announced in November. New York city and state officials offered $3 billion in tax incentives to lure Amazon, a deal cut in a closed-door process that angered opponents, who thought the process should have been more transparent.

Amazon blamed local politicians for its decision, saying in a blog post that several "made it clear they oppose our presence and will not work with us to build the type of relationships that are required to go forward with the project."

Before big companies move into new cities, it is wise for them to build local coalitions and give local officials and community members a private venue to air concerns, according to site-selection consultants.

That Amazon faced such vocal political backlash in New York -- including repeated grillings by the City Council -- indicates that the company may have miscalculated and mismanaged the potential risks in the process, the consultants said.

"One thing we don't have a shortage of in New York is levels of government and opinions on how things should be done," said Tom Stringer, managing director for site selection and incentives at BDO USA LLP in New York. "Amazon acted as if the red carpets would be rolled out for them, and they didn't invest the time in a good ground game."

Amazon's surprise decision comes after Mike Gianaris, a state senator from Queens and one of the company's most vocal critics, was nominated to a seat on a state board that could have vetoed state actions related to the project.

Local support is critical in making a decision, said Dennis Donovan, who is a principal at Wadley Donovan Gutshaw Consulting LLC and has spent decades helping companies select sites for facilities across the country. When facing significant public opposition in one locale, companies should always pick somewhere else -- no matter how great a location it is, he said.

Dealing with the opposition would be a waste of time and resources, he said, and potentially damaging to a company's image. "It's just not worth it," said Mr. Donovan.

Public hearings and focus groups are among the ways companies glean perception about projects, particularly those that involve major commercial development, Mr. Donovan said. Monitoring social-media sentiment also helps. But it is an inexact science.

Raymond Walker, national director of site selection services at Colliers International, often advises clients to spend time in their prospective neighborhoods, staying at local hotels, eating at neighborhood restaurants and striking up conversations with residents.

"You always try to identify what you think are skeletons in the closet," Mr. Walker said.