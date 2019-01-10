Log in
AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Amazon com : IMDb Launches Ad-Supported Streaming-Video Service -- Update

01/10/2019 | 06:22pm EST

By Maria Armental

Amazon.com Inc. launched its first advertising-supported streaming-video channel, the e-commerce giant's latest effort to grab a larger share of the ad market.

IMDb Freedive, which went live on Thursday, offers a collection of TV shows and movies on IMDb's website or through Amazon Fire TV devices without having to purchase a subscription, said IMDb, a unit of Amazon since 1998.

The catalog of available titles, which includes recent TV shows such as "The Bachelor" and "Duck Dynasty" and classics such as "Dallas" and "Gilligan's Island," will continue to evolve, IMDb said. Available movies include "Dracula" and "A Few Good Men."

Digital video is an on-ramp to winning a piece of the roughly $210 billion global TV ad market. Amazon is on track to become the next juggernaut of online advertising, ascending to the No. 3 spot in the U.S. digital ad market behind the two dominant players, Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Facebook Inc. Though Amazon has just 4% of the market now, the company is expanding its avenues for marketers and hiring aggressively for its ad unit.

Amazon has been a player in streaming video for years through its Prime Video service, which started as a perk for subscribers of the online retailer's annual Prime shipping service and has emerged as a challenger to Netflix Inc. The company spent heavily to produce and acquire streaming-video content including critically acclaimed shows such as "Transparent" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Unlike Prime Video, IMDb Freedive will be free of charge and feature advertising. The channel will compete directly with Pluto TV and Tubi TV, and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. is also entering the field with its STIRR streaming service.

Most of the leading streaming services are ad free. Hulu, which was launched in 2008, had been the rare player to include advertising breaks during programming. The company has added a tier, at a higher price, that allows viewing to watch interruption. Hulu is owned by Walt Disney Co., Comcast Corp., AT&T Inc. and 21st Century Fox Inc., whose stake is being transferred to Disney as part of its acquisition of Fox assets.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 232 B
EBIT 2018 12 472 M
Net income 2018 10 001 M
Finance 2018 11 183 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 84,71
P/E ratio 2019 62,48
EV / Sales 2018 3,44x
EV / Sales 2019 2,80x
Capitalization 811 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 2 100 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM10.29%811 404
QURATE RETAIL INC6.30%9 313
WAYFAIR INC9.15%8 883
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.0.76%6 610
ZOZO INC10.53%6 380
ETSY INC10.93%6 357
