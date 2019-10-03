Amazon com : IMDb Original Series Corner Gas Animated to Premiere on IMDb TV in the U.S. on October 15

IMDb TV becomes exclusive U.S. home of CTV’s smash-hit Corner Gas franchise

Corner Gas Animated is based on Corner Gas, Canada's highest-rated live-action comedy franchise of all-time

Viewers can now stream the smash hit live-action comedy Corner Gas (107 episodes), Corner Gas: The Movie and Corner Gas Animated (24 episodes) for free on IMDb TV

(NASDAQ:AMZN) — IMDb TV, a free streaming service offering thousands of premium movies and TV shows for everyday TV viewing, today announced that Corner Gas Animated will debut on IMDb TV as an IMDb Original series. Based on Canada’s most popular comedy brand of all-time, the award-winning Corner Gas Animated series brings the beloved characters of Corner Gas to life in a new, reimagined way. Beginning October 15, 24 episodes of Corner Gas Animated Season 1 and 2 will be available for the first time in the U.S. on the IMDb TV app on Fire TV, the Prime Video app, IMDb.com and the IMDb mobile apps.

From CTV, Canada's #1 television brand, Corner Gas Animated is joined exclusively in the U.S. on IMDb TV by Canada's highest-rated live-action comedy franchise of all-time, Corner Gas, including 107 episodes of the International Emmy Award nominated, six-season sitcom and the 90-minute feature film, Corner Gas: The Movie. The live-action franchise features dozens of notable guest stars, including two Canadian Prime Ministers.

“Corner Gas is already known and loved by many across North America and we couldn’t be happier for Corner Gas Animated to join our family of IMDb Originals, bringing even more ways for viewers to be entertained,” said Mark Eamer, Vice President of IMDb TV. “Corner Gas fans can now enjoy the entire Corner Gas franchise for free in one place as it finds its new exclusive home on IMDb TV in the U.S.”

Created, starring and executive produced by award-winning showrunner and stand-up comedian Brent Butt, the Corner Gas franchise centers around the colorful characters of Dog River – a fictional rural town forty miles from nowhere and way beyond normal. The ensemble cast stars Brent Butt as Brent Leroy, owner of a roadside service station, with Gabrielle Miller as Lacey Burrows, Fred Ewanuick as Hank Yarbo, Eric Peterson as Oscar Leroy, Lorne Cardinal as Sgt. Davis Quinton, Tara Spencer-Nairn as Constable Karen Pelly, Nancy Robertson as Wanda Dollard, and Corrine Koslo who replaces the late Janet Wright as Emma Leroy.

The new IMDb Original series Corner Gas Animated features an all-star lineup of cameos, including actor Michael J. Fox, comedian Russell Peters, singer/songwriters Jann Arden and Sarah McLachlan, astronaut Chris Hadfield and Epic Meal Time’s Harley Morenstein.

“When we started producing the original sitcom Corner Gas, we didn't expect it to become a breakout hit with millions of viewers, multiple awards, spin out movie and animated series, and run for over a decade," said Creator, Showrunner, Executive Producer and star Brent Butt. "Sharing the Corner Gas franchise with our U.S. fan base is a dream come true."

“Americans asked us to bring Corner Gas Animated to the U.S.," said Executive Producer Virginia Thompson. “We promised it was coming. Now it’s here! The all-new animated series, along with the live-action sitcom and movie will be available all in one place. A big thank you to IMDb TV for being our brand champion in the U.S.”

Corner Gas Animated joins the IMDb Originals line-up alongside short-form series, including the animated, scripted series You’re Not a Monster, which will begin streaming later this month, as well as The IMDb Show, IMDbrief and Casting Calls. These IMDb Originals complement IMDb TV’s extensive collection of premium movies and TV shows across a range of genres, including comedy, kids and family, romance, thrillers, science fiction, documentaries, horror and more. Fans of the hit show The Middle can enjoy all nine seasons exclusively on IMDb TV, along with other popular series, like Midsomer Murders and Columbo. Movie buffs will also enjoy must-watch titles, including Academy Award-winning film La La Land, Academy Award-nominated film Drive, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and more.

About IMDb TV

IMDb TV is a free streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows available anytime. It’s everyday TV for everyone, and here’s why fans love it.

Content You Want to Watch: IMDb TV brings new titles to the service every month, providing viewers with endless options to be entertained and informed. With a wide selection of genres including comedy, kids and family, romance, thrillers, science fiction, documentaries, horror and more, IMDb has must see movies and TV shows for all entertainment fans.

About CTV

CTV is Canada’s #1 television brand. CTV provides unparalleled entertainment programming across two broadcast television networks; a powerful suite of specialty channels including CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Drama Channel, CTV Life Channel, and CTV Sci-Fi Channel; and digital platforms CTV.ca, CTV Throwback, CTV Movies, and the CTV app. CTV has been Canada’s most-watched television network for the past 18 years in a row and features a wide range of sports and information programming, including CTV News, Canada’s highest-rated national and local newscasts. CTV comes from Bell Media, Canada’s premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, digital, and out-of-home advertising.

In Canada, the Corner Gas franchise is exclusively available on Bell Media platforms including CTV.ca, CTV Throwback, CTV Comedy Channel, the CTV app, and Bell Media's SVOD service, Crave.

About the Corner Gas Franchise

With an illustrious 15-year history, Corner Gas is Canada’s most popular comedy brand of all-time. A Canadian cultural phenomenon, the brand spawned two chart-topping books, sold-out comedy tours, a successful line of merchandise, a top-selling series of DVDs, a Christmas special and song and a thriving tourist industry in Rouleau, Saskatchewan, where the live-action sitcom and movie were filmed on location.

On January 22, 2004, Corner Gas, the live-action sitcom, premiered on Canadian broadcaster CTV and was an immediate runaway hit. During the majority of its six-season run, Corner Gas was the #1 primetime sitcom (Canadian or American) in Canada, maintaining an impressive average audience of 1.4 million viewers over its 107-episode run. The series finale made television history when a record-breaking 3.02 million viewers tuned in on April 13, 2009. It remains the largest audience on record for a Canadian scripted television series.

During the 2007-2009 television seasons, the series was carried by WGN America airing in the U.S. and over two dozen countries world-wide.

The series received an International Emmy nomination and won seven Gemini Awards including Best Comedy and Best Comedy Ensemble, nine Canadian Comedy Awards, four Writers Guild of Canada Awards, three Directors Guild of Canada Awards and 12 Leos.

In December 2014 the 90-minute feature film Corner Gas: The Movie was released theatrically in over 100 cinemas across Canada. The film sold-out theatres during its eight-day event-based theatrical run, attracted more than 7 million Canadian TV viewers and issued a best-selling DVD. Corner Gas: The Movie won the 2016 Golden Screen Award for the most-watched scripted program of the year.

In April 2018, Corner Gas Animated debuted on CTV Comedy Channel, the commissioning Canadian broadcaster (formerly known as The Comedy Network). It was the most-watched series premiere in the history of channel. In July 2019, Season 2 launched on CTV Comedy Channel to record breaking numbers. It won the 2019 Canadian Screen Award for Best Writing, Animation and a 2019 Leo Award for Best Animation in a Program or Series.

In December 2018, Corner Gas, the 107-episode live-action sitcom and Corner Gas: The Movie, the 90-minute movie launched on Amazon Prime Video, through Prime Video Direct, in the U.S. and over 60 countries worldwide, quickly becoming a fan favorite on the service.

Brent Butt of Sparrow Media, David Storey of Aslan Entertainment and Virginia Thompson of Vérité Films are executive producers and distributors of the Corner Gas franchise in association with commissioning broadcasters CTV and CTV Comedy Channel (formerly The Comedy Network).

About Prairie Pants Distribution

Prairie Pants Distribution Inc. is owned and operated by Brent Butt (Sparrow Media), David Storey (Aslan Entertainment) and Virginia Thompson (Vérité Films). It is the distributor of Corner Gas Animated and Corner Gas: The Movie, and the sales agent, on behalf of distributor Bell Media, of the 107-episode live-action sitcom Corner Gas. For more information about the distribution of the Corner Gas franchise, go to veritefilms.ca.

