Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : India plays down Trump decision to remove U.S. trade privileges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/01/2019 | 06:46am EDT
Man holds the flags while people take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government said on Saturday it will continue to seek to build strong economic ties with the United States despite a decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to end preferential trade treatment for India from June 5.

In a relatively tame response to the announcement from Washington on Friday, the Indian government said it was "unfortunate" that its attempts to resolve significant U.S. requests had not been accepted.

Indian officials had previously raised the prospect of higher import duties on more than 20 U.S. goods if Trump dropped India from the program but there was no mention of that in the response.

"India, like the U.S. and other nations shall always uphold its national interest in these matters," the Indian government said in a statement issued through India's trade ministry.

The privileges come under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), which had been allowing preferential duty-free imports of up to $5.6 billion a year into the U.S. from the South Asian nation. India is the biggest beneficiary of the GSP program.

The Indian government said that India viewed the issue as part of its ongoing economic relationship with the U.S. and "will continue to build on our strong ties with the U.S., both economic and people-to-people."

It added: "We are confident that the two nations will continue to work together intensively for further growing these ties in a mutually beneficial manner."

An earlier version of the statement had used the words "it is hoped" rather than "we are confident" but was subsequently withdrawn and replaced.

NEW MINISTER

The United States had put on hold a decision to withdraw the GSP benefits to India until May 23, the day the results of the country's 39-day general election that began April 11 were announced. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi only took the oath office on Thursday and on Friday named Piyush Goyal his new commerce and industry minister - the official who will handle trade matters.

New Delhi was making efforts to avoid withdrawal of the GSP benefits over the past few months, a senior government official said, adding that the U.S. move was sudden and without communication.

Washington has been particularly irritated by India's tightening of regulations that have undermined major U.S. companies but favored domestic entities in the past year. In particular, tighter e-commerce rules that came in earlier this year hurt Amazon.com and Walmart, which last year bought Indian online retailer Flipkart for $16 billion.

Trump, who had first announced his intention to take away the privileges in early March, said in a statement on Friday that New Delhi "has not assured the United States that India will provide equitable and reasonable access to its markets".

Twenty-four members of the U.S. Congress sent the administration a letter on May 3 urging it not to terminate India's access to the GSP.

A spokesman for India's opposition Congress Party, which took a drubbing in the general election, said the U.S. move has "grave trade and economic implications" for India and demanded Modi issue a comprehensive statement addressing the problem.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta,Additional reporting and writing by Sankalp Phartiyal; Edited by Martin Howell, William Maclean)

By Neha Dasgupta
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -2.27% 1775.07 Delayed Quote.20.93%
WAL-MART STORES -0.73% 101.44 Delayed Quote.8.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
06:46aAMAZON COM : India plays down Trump decision to remove U.S. trade privileges
RE
06:46aAMAZON COM : India plays down Trump decision to remove U.S. trade privileges
RE
05:45aALIBABA : Amazon, Alibaba Battle for Web Sales During Ramadan
DJ
12:16aAMAZON COM : Plan to Move In to Your Next Apartment Before You Do
DJ
05/31How tariff hikes are squeezing the U.S. furniture business
RE
05/31Amazon seen spreading its tentacles to 5G with T-Mobile interest
RE
05/31AMAZON COM : to Acquire Businesses of Online Ad Company Sizmek
DJ
05/31Global roadmap takes step toward solving digital tax conundrum
RE
05/31EXCLUSIVE : Amazon interested in buying Boost from T-Mobile, Sprint - sources
RE
05/30AMAZON COM : AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Streaming for ..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 275 B
EBIT 2019 17 658 M
Net income 2019 13 978 M
Finance 2019 29 887 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 65,62
P/E ratio 2020 46,78
EV / Sales 2019 3,07x
EV / Sales 2020 2,52x
Capitalization 874 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 199 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM20.93%873 923
WAYFAIR INC60.41%13 242
ETSY INC32.33%7 566
QURATE RETAIL INC-35.81%5 464
ZOZO INC-5.47%5 271
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-11.75%5 192
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About