Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : India's Tighter E-Commerce Rules Frustrate Amazon and Walmart Plans -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 02:39pm CET

By Newley Purnell and Corinne Abrams

NEW DELHI -- India is tightening restrictions on foreign e-commerce companies operating in the country, a new challenge to Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc. as they bet billions on the nascent market.

Current rules forbid non-Indian online sellers from holding their own inventory and shipping it out to consumers, as is typically done in other countries. Instead, they have found a work-around by operating as online marketplaces and selling what are effectively their own products held by their affiliated local companies.

They will no longer be allowed to sell such goods, a division of India's Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement Wednesday, an apparent attempt to close that loophole.

The new rules, which take effect Feb. 1, also bar foreign companies from entering into exclusive agreements with sellers. Amazon, for example, has in the past been the exclusive third-party online retailer to sell smartphones from the popular Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has pledged $5 billion to expand its India operations, and the Seattle retailer has become a leading online seller in India since its 2013 launch. In May, Walmart bought Flipkart Group, India's biggest homegrown e-commerce firm, for $16 billion,

"It's going to be tough for Amazon and Flipkart," said Satish Meena, an analyst at Forrester, noting that elements of the new rules remain unclear. "They have invested a lot of money based on policies that were in place, and now you're suddenly changing them," he said.

An Amazon spokeswoman said the company is evaluating the guidelines. A Flipkart spokeswoman said India's e-commerce sector has created "thousands of jobs" and should be "a major growth driver" for the country's economy. "It is important that a broad market-driven framework through right consultative process be put in place in order to drive the industry forward," she said. A spokesman for Walmart in India referred questions to Walmart representatives in the U.S., who didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

While India's dominant online shopping companies are foreign owned, some up-and-coming players could benefit from a change in rules, analysts say.

A post from the Twitter account of Kunal Bahl, chief executive of a smaller Indian e-commerce firm, Snapdeal, praised the government's move. "These changes will enable a level playing field for all sellers, helping them leverage the reach of e-commerce," he wrote.

Another beneficiary could be Reliance Jio, the upstart telecommunications firm run by India's richest man that has shelled out billions of dollars to build the country's first all-4G network. Analysts say it could be aiming to move into e-commerce in the coming years.

With masses of local consumers getting online via low-cost data and smartphones, India's e-commerce market is set to boom, rising to about $72 billion in 2022 from about $33 billion this year, according to research firm eMarketer.

"It's one of the best news after a long, long time," said Kishore Biyani, chief executive of Future Group, which has retail stores in 250 cities across India.

Since reading the policy announced Wednesday, "We have been thinking how can we be the Amazon of India, and how can we be the Alibaba of India, rather than some international company building presence in India," he said.

Mr. Biyani said his company had talked about partnerships with Amazon but that with the protection of the new regulations, it could build its own businesses.

Indian policy makers have been looking for ways to tamp down American tech behemoths' power. With Alphabet Inc.'s Google, and Facebook Inc. and its WhatsApp messaging service used by hundreds of millions of Indians, India is examining methods China has used to protect domestic startups and take control of citizens' data.

Governing officials want to foster the development of the India's own world-beating tech companies, analysts say. They see how China's restrictive policies have helped it create some of the world's biggest and most innovative tech brands, such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

A spokeswoman for India's Commerce and Industry Ministry didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Abneesh Roy, an analyst at Edelweiss Securities, noted that ahead of elections set for early next year, the government could be moving to appease owners of smaller shops that have been hit as customers buy more goods online.

"Shopkeepers have been unhappy," he said. "In an election year, the government will definitely listen more to voters."

Write to Newley Purnell at newley.purnell @wsj.com and Corinne Abrams at corinne.abrams@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 9.45% 1470.9 Delayed Quote.25.77%
WAL-MART STORES 5.35% 90.41 Delayed Quote.-8.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
02:39pAMAZON COM : India's Tighter E-Commerce Rules Frustrate Amazon and Walmart Plans..
DJ
12:26pAMAZON COM : Announces First Mississippi Fulfillment Center; New facility will c..
AQ
12:25pAMAZON COM : Air Network Expands to Support the Growth of Prime Fast, Free Shipp..
AQ
11:55aAMAZON COM : India's Tighter E-Commerce Rules Frustrate Amazon and Walmart Plans
DJ
12:18aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow notches record point surge in dramatic rebound
RE
12/26Amazon.com Ends Up 9.45%, Largest Percent Increase Since October 2017 -- Data..
DJ
12/26MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Soars Over 1,000 Points As Stocks Bounce Back From Chris..
DJ
12/26WAL MART STORES : India tightens e-commerce rules, likely to hit Amazon, Flipkar..
RE
12/26WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dollar strengthens as U.S. stocks rebound off lows
RE
12/26AMAZON COM : Executive Advised GSA Official on E-Commerce Plans -The Guardian
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 232 B
EBIT 2018 12 449 M
Net income 2018 9 986 M
Finance 2018 11 182 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 75,23
P/E ratio 2019 55,47
EV / Sales 2018 3,05x
EV / Sales 2019 2,47x
Capitalization 719 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 107 $
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM25.77%719 224
QURATE RETAIL INC-21.74%8 569
WAYFAIR INC11.88%7 267
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-27.76%5 897
ZOZO INC-40.60%5 823
ETSY INC129.34%5 194
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.