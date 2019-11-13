Amazon com : Introduces AWS Data Exchange

By Stephen Nakrosis



Amazon Web Services on Wednesday introduced AWS Data Exchange, a new service that allows customers to find and use third-party data in the cloud.

The company said customers can subscribe to a diverse selection of third-party data in AWS Marketplace, and will be able to add data from subscriptions into Amazon Simple Storage Service. Whenever a provider revises data, customers will be informed via an Amazon CloudWatch Event, the company said.

"For qualified data providers, AWS Data Exchange makes it easy to reach the millions of AWS customers migrating to the cloud by removing the need to build and maintain infrastructure for data storage, delivery, billing, and entitling," Amazon Web Services said.

Amazon Web Services is an Amazon.com (AMZN) company.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com