Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/13 04:15:00 pm
1753.11 USD   -1.40%
07:05pSoftBank's Z Holdings confirms merger talks with Line
RE
07:05pSoftBank's Z Holdings confirms merger talks with Line
RE
06:57pAMAZON COM : Introduces AWS Data Exchange
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : Introduces AWS Data Exchange

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 06:57pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Amazon Web Services on Wednesday introduced AWS Data Exchange, a new service that allows customers to find and use third-party data in the cloud.

The company said customers can subscribe to a diverse selection of third-party data in AWS Marketplace, and will be able to add data from subscriptions into Amazon Simple Storage Service. Whenever a provider revises data, customers will be informed via an Amazon CloudWatch Event, the company said.

"For qualified data providers, AWS Data Exchange makes it easy to reach the millions of AWS customers migrating to the cloud by removing the need to build and maintain infrastructure for data storage, delivery, billing, and entitling," Amazon Web Services said.

Amazon Web Services is an Amazon.com (AMZN) company.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
07:05pSoftBank's Z Holdings confirms merger talks with Line
RE
07:05pSoftBank's Z Holdings confirms merger talks with Line
RE
06:57pAMAZON COM : Introduces AWS Data Exchange
DJ
06:40pKey antitrust lawmaker frustrated with Google's Fitbit deal
RE
05:01pPELOTON EXPLORING APPS FOR AMAZON FI : Bloomberg
RE
04:32pAMAZON COM : AWS Announces AWS Data Exchange
BU
04:22pGoogle Pay to offer checking accounts through Citi, Stanford Federal
RE
04:19pDisney+ streaming exceeds expectations with 10 million sign-ups, shares surge
RE
01:26pNIKE : to Stop Selling Directly to Amazon -- Update
DJ
12:58pAMAZON COM : UK's Royal Mail wins bid to block Christmas strikes
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 279 B
EBIT 2019 13 383 M
Net income 2019 10 345 M
Finance 2019 33 649 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 86,1x
P/E ratio 2020 65,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,03x
EV / Sales2020 2,51x
Capitalization 878 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 2 181,36  $
Last Close Price 1 771,65  $
Spread / Highest target 43,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM17.96%890 338
WAYFAIR INC.-6.08%7 801
ZOZO, INC.30.26%7 173
MONOTARO CO., LTD.15.59%7 117
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL25.56%6 986
ETSY, INC.-14.23%5 050
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group