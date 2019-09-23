Log in
Amazon.com

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
  Report  
News 
News

Amazon com : Introduces Alexa Feature for Visually Impaired

0
09/23/2019 | 01:52pm EDT

By Sebastian Herrera

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Monday introduced a feature on its Echo Show virtual assistant that helps blind or visually impaired people recognize common household pantry items.

The "Show and Tell" feature is activated when customers hold an item in front of the Echo Show and ask Alexa what they are holding.

Amazon said it collaborated with Vista Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Santa Cruz, Calif., to build the tool.

Write to Sebastian Herrera at sebastian.herrera@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 279 B
EBIT 2019 15 123 M
Net income 2019 11 855 M
Finance 2019 34 239 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 75,7x
P/E ratio 2020 53,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,06x
EV / Sales2020 2,52x
Capitalization 887 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 270,48  $
Last Close Price 1 794,16  $
Spread / Highest target 45,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Independent Director
Independent Director
Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM19.45%887 492
WAYFAIR INC36.27%11 334
ETSY INC26.99%7 277
ZOZO INC25.66%7 023
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.10.84%6 707
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL14.41%5 213
