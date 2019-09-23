Amazon com : Introduces Alexa Feature for Visually Impaired

By Sebastian Herrera

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Monday introduced a feature on its Echo Show virtual assistant that helps blind or visually impaired people recognize common household pantry items.

The "Show and Tell" feature is activated when customers hold an item in front of the Echo Show and ask Alexa what they are holding.

Amazon said it collaborated with Vista Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Santa Cruz, Calif., to build the tool.

