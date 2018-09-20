Amazon com : Introduces Fire TV Recast, a DVR That Lets You Watch and Record Live Over-the-Air TV at Home and On Your Mobile Devices—All With No Monthly Fees

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today announced Fire TV Recast, a new companion
DVR that lets you easily watch, record, and replay free over-the-air TV
programming on Fire TV, Echo Show, and on compatible Fire tablet, iOS,
and Android devices. Connect Fire TV Recast to a HDTV antenna (sold
separately) for instant access to free over-the-air TV content available
in your area, such as live shows, local news, sports, and more from
channels like ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, PBS, and The CW – all with no monthly
fees.
“We are focused on making Fire TV an easy way to watch all the
entertainment you love, whether it’s through streaming video services,
cable and satellite providers, or even local broadcast stations,” said
Marc Whitten, Vice President of Amazon Fire TV. “Now with Fire TV
Recast, we’ve made it simpler to find, watch, and record live
over-the-air TV at home and on your mobile devices.”
Place Fire TV Recast and a HDTV antenna anywhere in your home, and all
of your compatible devices will automatically connect, giving you
immediate access to local over-the-air TV programming. Available in two
models, Fire TV Recast allows you to record up to four shows at once,
and stream to any two compatible devices at a time. Advanced wireless
technology automatically optimizes the use of bandwidth on your local
network, delivering the best HD picture quality possible—even when
streaming across multiple devices in a congested Wi-Fi environment.
In addition, you can now take your over-the-air shows with you
on-the-go. Use the all-new Fire TV companion app for Fire TV Recast to
watch live and recorded content over Wi-Fi or when connected to a
cellular network. Mobile streaming for Fire TV Recast is available on
all compatible mobile devices with no extra monthly charges or
subscription fees.
When connected to a Fire TV streaming media player or a Fire TV Edition
TV, your favorite live, recorded, and streaming content is all in one
place. You can use the ‘On Now’ row to view what’s currently airing, or
the Channel Guide and ‘DVR’ tab to search for live shows, manage
recordings, and view up to two weeks of programming. Plus, live TV
listings from Prime Video Channels and PlayStation Vue are integrated
directly into your ‘On Now’ row and Channel Guide—right alongside your
local over-the-air content.
Even easier with Alexa
With Alexa on Fire TV or Echo Show, it’s easy to control Fire TV Recast
with your voice and quickly get to the programs you want. Use your voice
to change the channel, search for your favorite live TV shows, schedule,
cancel, browse, delete recordings, and more – try “Alexa, open Channel
Guide,” “Alexa, play ‘The Voice,’” “Alexa, show my recordings” or
“Alexa, tune to NBC.” Plus, since the Alexa service is always getting
smarter, Fire TV Recast is going to get even better over time.
“After extensively testing Fire TV Recast, I found it to be a great way
to compliment my existing home entertainment setup,” said Patrick
Moorhead, Principal Analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. “In addition to
filling gaps in existing cable and streaming packages, I think customers
are going to be excited by the simplicity, as well as the unique ability
to stream everywhere, not just on your home TV.”
Getting started is simple
To set up Fire TV Recast you need a HDTV antenna and access to the Fire
TV app on a compatible Fire tablet, iOS, or Android device. During
setup, the Fire TV app helps you discover the place in your home with
the best reception, and walks you through the channel scan process. Once
Fire TV Recast is set up, you can watch, record, and replay live
over-the-air TV on any Fire TV streaming media player, Fire TV Edition
TV, Echo Show, or compatible Fire tablet, iOS or Android device.
Availability
Fire TV Recast is available for pre-order in the United States beginning
September 20 and will begin shipping on November 14. It is available in
two models: a 2–tuner model with 500GB of storage that allows you to
record up to 2 shows at once and holds up to 75 hours of HD programming
for $229.99, and a 4–tuner model with 1TB of storage that allows you to
record up to 4 shows at once and holds up to 150 hours of HD programming
for $279.99. Fire TV Recast does not require any additional monthly
charges or subscription fees. Coming soon, you will be able to expand
the built-in storage of your Fire TV Recast by connecting an external
hard drive to the USB port on the back of the device.
For more information visit amazon.com/firetvrecast.
