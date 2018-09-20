Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Amazon com : Introduces Fire TV Recast, a DVR That Lets You Watch and Record Live Over-the-Air TV at Home and On Your Mobile Devices—All With No Monthly Fees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 08:58pm CEST

Watch on all of your Fire TV streaming media players, Fire TV Edition TVs, or Echo Show devices, and use the all-new Fire TV app to stream on compatible Fire tablet, iOS and Android devices

Use Alexa on Fire TV and Echo Show devices to search for shows, browse and schedule recordings, change over-the-air live TV channels, and control playback

Place Fire TV Recast anywhere in your home—with advanced technology that automatically optimizes bandwidth on your local network, Fire TV Recast delivers the most reliable video streams over Wi-Fi of any over-the-air DVR

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today announced Fire TV Recast, a new companion DVR that lets you easily watch, record, and replay free over-the-air TV programming on Fire TV, Echo Show, and on compatible Fire tablet, iOS, and Android devices. Connect Fire TV Recast to a HDTV antenna (sold separately) for instant access to free over-the-air TV content available in your area, such as live shows, local news, sports, and more from channels like ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, PBS, and The CW – all with no monthly fees.

“We are focused on making Fire TV an easy way to watch all the entertainment you love, whether it’s through streaming video services, cable and satellite providers, or even local broadcast stations,” said Marc Whitten, Vice President of Amazon Fire TV. “Now with Fire TV Recast, we’ve made it simpler to find, watch, and record live over-the-air TV at home and on your mobile devices.”

Place Fire TV Recast and a HDTV antenna anywhere in your home, and all of your compatible devices will automatically connect, giving you immediate access to local over-the-air TV programming. Available in two models, Fire TV Recast allows you to record up to four shows at once, and stream to any two compatible devices at a time. Advanced wireless technology automatically optimizes the use of bandwidth on your local network, delivering the best HD picture quality possible—even when streaming across multiple devices in a congested Wi-Fi environment.

In addition, you can now take your over-the-air shows with you on-the-go. Use the all-new Fire TV companion app for Fire TV Recast to watch live and recorded content over Wi-Fi or when connected to a cellular network. Mobile streaming for Fire TV Recast is available on all compatible mobile devices with no extra monthly charges or subscription fees.

When connected to a Fire TV streaming media player or a Fire TV Edition TV, your favorite live, recorded, and streaming content is all in one place. You can use the ‘On Now’ row to view what’s currently airing, or the Channel Guide and ‘DVR’ tab to search for live shows, manage recordings, and view up to two weeks of programming. Plus, live TV listings from Prime Video Channels and PlayStation Vue are integrated directly into your ‘On Now’ row and Channel Guide—right alongside your local over-the-air content.

Even easier with Alexa

With Alexa on Fire TV or Echo Show, it’s easy to control Fire TV Recast with your voice and quickly get to the programs you want. Use your voice to change the channel, search for your favorite live TV shows, schedule, cancel, browse, delete recordings, and more – try “Alexa, open Channel Guide,” “Alexa, play ‘The Voice,’” “Alexa, show my recordings” or “Alexa, tune to NBC.” Plus, since the Alexa service is always getting smarter, Fire TV Recast is going to get even better over time.

“After extensively testing Fire TV Recast, I found it to be a great way to compliment my existing home entertainment setup,” said Patrick Moorhead, Principal Analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. “In addition to filling gaps in existing cable and streaming packages, I think customers are going to be excited by the simplicity, as well as the unique ability to stream everywhere, not just on your home TV.”

Getting started is simple

To set up Fire TV Recast you need a HDTV antenna and access to the Fire TV app on a compatible Fire tablet, iOS, or Android device. During setup, the Fire TV app helps you discover the place in your home with the best reception, and walks you through the channel scan process. Once Fire TV Recast is set up, you can watch, record, and replay live over-the-air TV on any Fire TV streaming media player, Fire TV Edition TV, Echo Show, or compatible Fire tablet, iOS or Android device.

Availability

Fire TV Recast is available for pre-order in the United States beginning September 20 and will begin shipping on November 14. It is available in two models: a 2–tuner model with 500GB of storage that allows you to record up to 2 shows at once and holds up to 75 hours of HD programming for $229.99, and a 4–tuner model with 1TB of storage that allows you to record up to 4 shows at once and holds up to 150 hours of HD programming for $279.99. Fire TV Recast does not require any additional monthly charges or subscription fees. Coming soon, you will be able to expand the built-in storage of your Fire TV Recast by connecting an external hard drive to the USB port on the back of the device.

For more information visit amazon.com/firetvrecast.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
09:34pAmazon adds new Echo devices in bid to dominate voice gadgets
RE
09:33pAmazon adds new Echo devices in bid to dominate voice gadgets
RE
09:12pAMAZON COM : Unveils Chip Enabling Alexa to Control Third-Party Devices
DJ
08:59pAMAZON COM : Alexa is Now Even Smarter—New Features Help Make Everyday Lif..
BU
08:58pAMAZON COM : Introduces Fire TV Recast, a DVR That Lets You Watch and Record Liv..
BU
08:55pAMAZON COM : Introduces the All-New Echo Show—Better Sound. Bigger Screen.
BU
08:53pAMAZON COM : Announces New Echo Devices—Add Alexa to Every Room and Your C..
BU
05:26pAMAZON COM : Investment Could Lead to Large Stake in India Retail Chain--Update
DJ
04:45pRare auction showdown could decide fate of broadcaster Sky
RE
04:40pRare auction showdown could decide fate of broadcaster Sky
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:48pAmazon updates Dot and Plus, launches Input and Sub 
01:44pThe Rubicon Project Seems Like A Viable Project To Us 
01:30pTHE ESSENCE OF THE 'NEW' MODERN CORP : Free Cash Flow 
01:25pDisney's Iger talks streaming, Fox integration, ESPN in interview 
12:01pMORGAN STANLEY : Amazon could invest $3B in Go push 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 235 B
EBIT 2018 11 046 M
Net income 2018 8 597 M
Finance 2018 17 382 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 112,21
P/E ratio 2019 76,84
EV / Sales 2018 3,92x
EV / Sales 2019 3,16x
Capitalization 940 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 094 $
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM65.98%939 594
WAYFAIR INC73.20%12 468
QURATE RETAIL INC-9.42%10 175
START TODAY CO.,LTD.-4.58%9 262
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.73.76%7 021
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL31.22%3 044
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.