Amazon com : Introduces New Fire TV Products

09/04/2019 | 03:36pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said Wednesday it was collaborating with retailers and TV brands across the globe to introduce over 15 new Fire TV Edition products.

Among the new items are a 65-inch Toshiba Fire TV, which will be available to customers in the U.S. next month at Best Buy.

Amazon also said it is working with Dixons Carphone, MediaMarktSaturn and Grundig to bring next-generation Fire TV Edition smart TVs to customers in the U.K., Germany and Austria.

Amazon also said it was introducing Fire TV Edition soundbars, a new category of products. "The Fire TV experience is integrated directly into the soundbar system, delivering a complete home cinema experience with expansive video streaming and superior sound, all in a single device," the company said.

Amazon is now working with a growing number of TV manufacturers, including Skyworth, Arcelik, TPV and Compal, to build Fire TV Edition smart TVs for their customers.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.85% 1804.71 Delayed Quote.19.17%
TOSHIBA CORP -0.75% 3290 End-of-day quote.8.58%
