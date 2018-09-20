Amazon com : Introduces the All-New Echo Show—Better Sound. Bigger Screen.

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Today Amazon announced the next generation of Echo Show:
the all-new Echo Show has an immersive 10-inch HD display with crisp and
bright visuals, a built-in smart home hub, and an upgraded speaker
system that delivers powerful bass and stereo sound—and it’s still
$229.99.
“Customers tell us they love the convenience of being able to ask Alexa
to show them things,” said Tom Taylor, Senior Vice President, Amazon
Alexa. “Today, we’re making the voice-first, visual Echo Show experience
better in every way by adding even more experiences to delight our
customers—a dynamic and vivid display makes watching live TV enjoyable,
new speakers for music and music videos, two-way doorbell video calling,
simple set-up and control of smart home devices, Skype calling to
friends and family, and all-new visual features.”
New Design and Improved Audio
The all-new Echo Show is completely redesigned with a vibrant 10-inch HD
display that shows colorful, fresh, and compelling visuals. So, when you
ask Alexa to show you the weather, watch a video or pull up your
shopping list, the experience is even more delightful. The screen is
complemented by dual, side-firing 2” Neodymium drivers, a passive bass
radiator, and Dolby processing to deliver expansive sound with deep,
powerful lows, and crisp highs, perfect for listening to your favorite
music. Just ask to play Amazon Music, Pandora, Spotify, iHeartRadio,
TuneIn, and more—plus, with Amazon Music see the on-screen lyrics play
along with the music.
New Entertainment Features
New integrations with Hulu and NBC will make live TV viewing and
on-demand streaming available on Echo Show. Simply say, “Alexa, watch
Good Morning America” to watch the news with your morning coffee, or
“Alexa, tune to ESPN on Hulu” to catch up on your favorite sports team.
Customers will also have access to music videos through a direct
integration with Vevo. Simply say, “Alexa, play DJ Khaled music videos”
and begin watching your favorite music videos on the high resolution
display. In addition, you can use Echo Show with a Fire TV Recast to
easily watch, record, and replay free over-the-air live TV programming
available in your area.
The Perfect Sous-Chef for your Kitchen
Cooking with Alexa makes the all-new Echo Show even more useful in the
kitchen. Simply ask Alexa for step-by-step cooking instructions from
Kitchen Stories, Allrecipes, Epicurious, Food52, TheKitchn and SideChef.
Once you have chosen a recipe, say “Alexa, let’s start cooking.” Alexa
will then walk you step-by-step through your favorite recipe with
visuals and videos; and there is no need to touch the screen with hands
wet or dirty from cooking, you can use your voice to cue next steps in
the recipe or set timers.
Video Doorbell and Built In Smart Home Hub
The all-new Echo Show will have a two-way talk feature that works with
Ring and August doorbell cameras. When the doorbell rings or motion is
detected by the security camera, just say “Alexa, answer the front door”
to see and talk to whoever is there without having to open the door.
Additionally, you can now have Alexa play a chime and make an
announcement when someone rings your Ring and August doorbell cameras.
You can also use Alexa Routines to play custom announcements when the
front door camera detects movement or someone rings the doorbell.
With a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, Echo Show makes it simple to
start your smart home. Just say, “Alexa, discover my devices” to
automatically discover and setup compatible light bulbs, plugs and
switches without the need for additional hubs or apps. Once set-up, ask
Alexa to turn on the lights or use the touch-screen to turn devices on
and off.
Even More Calling Options
The all-new Echo Show has a built-in, 5 MP camera that supports
high-definition video calling and is great for hands-free calls to
friends and family who have an Echo Spot, Echo Show, or the Alexa App.
Use Drop In on supported Echo devices in the playroom, or check in on
the living room to see if the dog is behaving.
Coming soon, customers can connect with even more friends and family
around the world through support for Skype voice and video calling. Just
say, “Alexa, call Jimmy on Skype” to reach Jimmy wherever he uses Skype.
“Skype calling with Alexa will allow customers to use their Echo devices
to communicate hands-free with the hundreds of millions of Skype
customers around the world,” said Gaurav Sareen, Corporate Vice
President, Microsoft. “This new experience makes it even easier to
connect with friends and family and we can’t wait for customers to try
it out.”
Simple Shopping
Staying on top of your weekly shopping is easy with Echo Show. Simply
ask, “Alexa, reorder coffee” and she will help you order your favorite
blend. Need to build a list, just say “Alexa, add bananas to my list.”
And, if you’ve got an important order on the way, Alexa will let you
know when it’s arriving. Just ask, “Alexa, where’s my stuff.” For
customers near a Whole Foods Market, as you think of items throughout
the week, just ask Alexa to build your weekly order for pick-up or
delivery.
Built-in Web Browser
Echo Show has a built-in web browser that can be opened by saying,
“Alexa, open Silk” or “Alexa, open Firefox.” Once open, you can use the
on-screen keyboard to type a URL and visit your favorite website. Like
other browsers, you can bookmark your favorite websites for easy access.
Skills for the Screen
Tens of thousands of skills are available on the all-new Echo Show. Now,
you can jump start travel planning and view destinations with Kayak,
check your Capital One balance at a glance, play Who Wants to be a
Millionaire, watch a real world sunset with EarthCam, turn any time into
story time with Amazon Storytime and much more.
Amazon will also introduce visual Alexa Skill Blueprints for Echo Show,
Echo Spot, and other Alexa devices with screens. With the Greeting Card
Blueprint, you can create and share personalized greeting cards to
celebrate birthdays, friendships, and other special occasions.
Pricing and Availability
Echo Show is still only $229.99. Echo Show will also have an
accompanying stand that will allow you to tilt the Echo Show to adjust
the viewing and camera angles for only $29.99. Both are available for
pre-order starting today at amazon.com/echoshow
and will begin shipping next month.
The all-new Echo Show joins the all-new family of Echo devices announced
today. To learn more, visit: www.amazon.com/pr.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than
competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational
excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping,
personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle
Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa
are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more
information, visit amazon.com/about
and follow @AmazonNews.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005804/en/