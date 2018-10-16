Amazon com : Invests $10 Million in Closed Loop Fund to Increase Recycling Rates across the Country

(NASDAQ: AMZN) – Amazon today announced that it will invest $10
million in Closed Loop Fund to support recycling infrastructure in the
United States. Amazon’s investment will increase the availability of
curbside recycling for 3 million homes in communities across the
country, making it easier for customers to recycle and further develop
end markets for recycled commodities. The investment will divert 1
million tons of recyclable material from landfill into the recycling
stream and eliminate the equivalent of 2 million metric tons of CO2 by
2028—equivalent to shutting down a coal-fired power plant for six months.
Roughly half of Americans today lack access to convenient, sufficient
curbside recycling at their homes. Closed Loop Fund finances the
building of advanced recycling infrastructure and services, bringing
this invaluable service to the community while saving taxpayers and
municipalities money.
“This investment will help build the local capabilities needed to make
it easier for our customers and their communities to recycle and to
increase the amount of material recycled across the country,” said Dave
Clark, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations. “We are
investing in Closed Loop Fund’s work because we think everyone should
have access to easy, convenient curbside recycling. The more we are all
able to recycle, the more we can reduce our collective energy, carbon,
and water footprint.”
Closed Loop Fund invests in sustainable consumer goods, advanced
recycling technologies, and the development of the circular economy. It
aims over the next 10 years to eliminate more than 16 million tons of
greenhouse gas, divert more than 8 million cumulative tons of waste from
landfills, improve recycling for more than 18 million households, and
save nearly $60 million for American cities.
CEO of Closed Loop Fund Ron Gonen added, “Amazon's investment in Closed
Loop Fund is another example of how recycling is good business in
America. Companies are seeing that they can meet consumer demand and
reduce costs while supporting a more sustainable future and growing good
jobs across the country. We applaud Amazon's commitment to cut waste,
and we hope their leadership drives other brands and retailers to follow
suit."
Solving customers’ needs for recycling can create economic benefits in
the cities and towns where they live. Increasing the amount of recycled
materials available can also lead to a lower cost of goods sold, and
lessen the impacts of transportation, as there is no need to ship waste
to landfills. Cities also directly benefit through increased cash flow
and jobs, as most recycling is done locally.
Amazon’s investment in Closed Loop Fund furthers Amazon’s longstanding
commitment to reducing packaging waste through its Frustration-Free
Packaging programs, which are designed to produce less waste than
traditional packaging. Amazon works directly with thousands of
manufacturers to help them redesign their packaging, eliminate waste
throughout the supply chain, and ensure products arrive undamaged on
customers’ doorsteps. Amazon introduced Frustration-Free Packaging 10
years ago, and it has eliminated more than 244,000 tons of packaging
materials to date, avoiding 500 million shipping boxes.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015006009/en/