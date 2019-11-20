Amazon com : Is America's CEO Factory -2

Some Amazon executives go elsewhere because they perceive a ceiling at the upper end of its ranks, says Nada Usina, co-leader of executive recruiting firm Russell Reynolds Associates's global technology practice. That's because Amazon's top leaders tend to be long tenured. Mr. Wilke, 52, just hit his 20th anniversary. Amazon Web Services chief Andy Jassy has been at Amazon for more than 22 years. The S-team, with 18 high-ranking executives, rarely has openings.

Mr. Wilke said he hopes that many leaders want to stay at Amazon, but "I am also proud that they're going out into the world and building great things."

Among those who ran into difficulty after they left, Tim Stone lasted eight months as chief financial officer of Snapchat parent Snap Inc. after two decades at Amazon. Mr. Stone wasn't a good cultural fit for Snap, said people familiar with events. The issues came to a head when he went directly to Snap's board of directors, and over CEO Evan Spiegel's head, to ask for a big raise, the people said. He is now CFO of Ford Motor Co.

Mr. Stone didn't respond to requests for comment.

When Dan Lewis began developing the business model for Convoy, a digital freight network valued at $2.75 billion, he sketched out a circular diagram, outlining how its business goals (better cost structure) would tie into customer benefits (lower rates to shippers), on the back of a piece of scrap paper at a Seattle coffee shop.

Amazon lore is that Mr. Bezos also used a napkin to sketch out Amazon's similar "flywheel" business model. The cycle by which Amazon increases selection, which lowers costs and prices and gives customers reason to keep shopping, is something still inculcated in the workforce 25 years later.

Convoy's flywheel, which centers around getting shipment volumes for truck drivers to better utilize empty space in vehicles and drive down costs, is laminated in each conference room of the company, he said. The company's leadership principles are on the other side of the flywheel. Mr. Lewis was general manager of new shopping experiences at Amazon until 2015, when he started Convoy, which counts Mr. Wilke and Mr. Bezos as personal investors.

Cate Khan, co-founder of shopping website Verishop and a 7-year veteran of Amazon, said the first thing she did when she was thinking about the company's positioning was write a fictional press release -- what Amazon refers to as a "PRFAQ." Her co-founder and husband, Imran Khan, who was Snapchat's chief strategy officer, has absorbed some of the lessons himself: In the early stages of Verishop, he requested six-pagers from various teams.

Ms. Khan took something else from Amazon with her. In September, Verishop announced free one-day shipping.

Write to Dana Mattioli at dana.mattioli@wsj.com