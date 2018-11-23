Amazon com : It’s Time! Here’s A Sneak Peek at Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals

Shop deeper discounts and even more selection this year, with deals on thousands of top products and gifts during Cyber Monday Deals Week, beginning tomorrow, November 24 through December 1 – new deals every day, plus fast and free shipping options on hundreds of millions of items

Save up to 50% on select toys from NERF, Hasbro Gaming, Play-Doh and more; Save up to 30% on select LEGO products; Save up to 50% on kids and baby apparel from Amazon brands such as Amazon Essentials, Moon and Back and more; Plus find deals on Amazon devices for kids – save $40 on the all-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet and save $20 on Echo Dot Kids Edition

Prime members can enjoy early access to Lightning Deals – Set Watch a Deal alerts to ensure you never miss out

(NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon today released a selection of deals that customers can take advantage of throughout Cyber Monday Deals Week. Starting tomorrow, November 24 through December 1, customers can find deep discounts across a wide selection of the season’s hottest products across every department, from Amazon Devices to toys, electronics, fashion, beauty and more. All of Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals can be found by visiting amazon.com/cybermonday as well as on the Amazon App. Customers can also shop Cyber Monday deals in Spanish by visiting the Cyber Monday Deals Store via amazon.com/espanol or on the Amazon App. Amazon offers the largest free shipping selection in the country with hundreds of millions of items shipping for free in time for the holidays.

CYBER MONDAY DEALS: GREAT DEALS AND TOP PRODUCTS

With new deals launching daily, customers can set Watch a Deal alerts using the Amazon App (to download, visit amazon.com/mobileapps from mobile browser), and never miss out on a deal. Simply click Watch this Deal on any item and the customer will then get a notification when that deal is about to go live. Plus, Prime members can enjoy 30-minute early access to Lightning Deals. The deals included below will be available on various dates and times between November 24 and December 1, while supplies last, at amazon.com/cybermonday or on the Amazon App.

Amazon Devices

Electronics

Save on select monitors and modern laptops

Save on NETGEAR networking essentials

Save on Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones, Noise Cancelling, with Alexa Voice Control

Save on Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker

Save on Sonos Beam and Sonos Sub

Save more than 40% on Prismacolor, Paper Mate, Sharpie and Mr. Sketch coloring supplies

Save on a Samsung unlocked phone

Save on Arlo Security Cameras

Polaroid 43-Inch 4K Smart TV, only $129.99

Polaroid 55-Inch 4K Smart TV, only $199.99

More than 15% off select Samsung QLED 2018 TVs

More than 15% off select Samsung NU8 Series 2018 TVs

Save up to 15% on LG Electronics 2018 Smart 4K TVs

Sony's XBR55X900F Amazon's Choice High Performance TV (2018 Model), only $1,098.00

Toys

Save up to 50% on select toys from NERF, Hasbro Gaming, Play-Doh and more

Save up to 30% on select LEGO

Save up to 30% on learning toys from Learning Resources

Save 10% on Melissa & Doug customized toys

Save on STEM and Learning toy favorites

Save on Monopoly, Transformers, and more toys from classic brands

Save on Trolls DreamWorks Poppy Large Hug ‘N Plush Doll and more stuffed animals

Save on Littlest Pet Shop Chic Charms and more

Save on Marvel Titan Hero Series Mega Collection Action Figures and more movie toys

Save up to 30% on select Tegu Magnetic Wooden Blocks

Fashion

Save up to 50% on kids and baby apparel from Amazon brands, including Amazon Essentials, Moon and Back, and more, now starting under $15

Save up to 50% on select Lands’ End Clothing

Live in the moment with up to 50% off select activewear from Champion, New Balance, Puma and more. Capture your experience with HD photos and videos from your perspective with Spectacles

Stay Warm this Winter with Columbia – Save up to 30% on select Columbia Outerwear & Accessories

Save up to 40% off select Jewelry

Save up to 40% off select Men’s Styles, including outerwear, sunglasses and footwear

Stay cozy all season with up to 40% off select sleepwear, slippers and robes

Save up to 50% off select Crocs Shoes

Save 30% on Vincero Men’s and Women’s Watches

Home Furnishings

Save up to 30% on furniture, lighting and décor from Amazon brands, including Rivet and Stone & Beam

Save up to 25% on AmazonBasics products, such as kitchenware and electronics

Save up to 20% on Nod by Tuft & Needle mattress

Save up to 40% on Keter’s Outdoor Living, Gardening & Outdoor Furniture selection

Save up to 40% on Bounty Hunter Metal Detector

Save up to 38% on BakerStone Pizza Box, Gas Stove Top Oven (Stainless Steel)

Save up to 35% on select mattresses, furniture and area rugs

Household Essentials

Save up to 30% on snacks, nuts and trail mix from Amazon brand Happy Belly

Save up to 30% on top selling Sports Nutrition

Save up to 25% on Grocery top sellers

Save up to 30% on select baby monitors

Save 30% or more on luxury beauty deals, including items by Clarisonic, FOREO, and Babyliss

Save 30% on Beauty & Personal Care Products

Save 50% on AncestryDNA Genetic Testing Kit. Only $49

Smart Home

Save up to 50% on the Hive Heating and Cooling Smart Thermostat Pack

Save up to 50% on Ecobee Sensors

Save up to 35% off select Sengled Smart Lighting

Gaming

Save $20 on a Oculus Go

Save $50 on a Oculus Rift

Save $200 on a HTC Vive Pro

Save $100 on a HTC Vive Headset

Save 50% on a Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Save 50% on Lego DC Supervillains

Save $30 on a Dragonball FighterZ

Audible, Music, & Books

Save $40 on an Echo (2nd Gen) when you sign up for a discounted Audible membership at $6.95 a month for the first 3 months (53% off)

Save 20% on the Audible Romance Package for the first 3 months

Save up to 80% during the biggest Kindle books deal of the year! Choose from over 400 Kindle best-selling books, including Girl, Wash Your Face, a #1 Amazon Charts and New York Times bestseller

a #1 Amazon Charts and New York Times bestseller Customers who purchase Amazon Echo, Fire TV devices, and CDs and Vinyl who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited, can get 90 days free of the Individual Plan. Renews automatically, plans starting at $7.99/month after. Listeners in US can get unlimited access to more than 50 million songs, ad free, with hands-free listening with Alexa on their favorite devices.

Pets

Save up to 30% on Coolaroo The Original Elevated Pet Bed Large and more

Save on ABO Gear Aussie Naturals Happy Habitat Portable Cat Tent and more

Save on Pet 'n Shape All Natural Dog Chewz Beef Bone Treat for Medium Sized Dogs, 4 Count and more

Sports & Outdoors

Save up to 30% on JanSport

Save 30% on Marmot

Save up to 20% on High Sierra

Save up to 25% on all Assault Fitness cardio equipment

Save up to 20% on the FITBENCH Flex

More than 22% off Life Fitness IC1 exercise bike

Save up to 30% on water bottles and hydration packs from CamelBak

Save 20% on Thule

Save 30% on outerwear from Columbia

Automotive

Save 30% on NOCO Car Battery Jump Starters

Save 30% on Trico Force Beam Wiper Blades

Small and Medium-sized Businesses on Amazon Handmade, Amazon Exclusives and Amazon Launchpad

Save 20% on Karolina Laura jewelry and accessories

Save up to 40% on Lorenzen Candle Co products

Save 20% on The Paper Medley Holiday Gift Tags

Save up to 30% on select Nixplay Digital Photo Frames

Save up to 30% on select Cocoon Cam baby monitors

Save up to 30% on Cubii Pro Under Desk Ellipticals

Save up to 38% on Rocketbook Erasable, Reusable Wirebound Notebook

Save up to 38% on Ninety7 SKY TOTE Portable Battery Base for Amazon Echo (2nd Generation)

Save up to 38% on LectroFan Micro Wireless Sleep Sound Machine and Bluetooth Speaker

Save up to 38% on GrowlerWerks uKeg 128 Ounce Pressurized Growler for Craft Beer

Save Up to 20% off windshield sunshades by Kinderfluff

IMDbPro Annual Membership Special Offer: Exclusively for Amazon Prime Members, beginning Nov. 26 for a limited time, save $50 on a new annual membership to IMDbPro, the essential resource for the entertainment industry. IMDbPro offers members comprehensive information and tools designed to help entertainment professionals achieve success throughout all stages of their career, including the IMDbPro app for iPhone and Android. Go to www.imdbpro.com to learn more.

Business to Business: Customers shopping for work can save big on items for their business right now. This holiday season, as an Amazon Business customer, business deals provide great end-of-year savings opportunities. From items for the office, including electronic devices, to new luggage for business travelers, Amazon Business offers deals for businesses across industries, of all sizes.

Save 15% on Rubbermaid Commercial Oven Thermometer

Save 30% on top-rated 3D printers from Dremel

Save up to 50% off select children's books (for educators)

Save 20% on ViewSonic M1 Portable Projector with Dual Harman Kardon Speakers and Built-in Battery

Save over 30% on DYMO labelers and labeling supplies

Save up to 35% on Pentel and BIC writing tools

Save up to 70% on Samsonite 2-Piece Luggage Sets

Save on SanDisk 200GB micro SD card

BUY GIFTS FOR EVERYONE ON YOUR LIST, INCLUDING YOURSELF

According to a recent survey commissioned by Amazon and conducted online by The Harris Poll, nearly 9 in 10 Americans (86%) experience stress during the holiday season, with one of the primary stressors among those individuals being what gifts to buy for people on their lists (58%). Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals Week offers deals across curated Holiday Gift Guides making it easier than ever for customers to find the perfect items to give their friends, family, colleagues or themselves this holiday season. The recent Amazon/Harris Poll survey also found that Cyber Monday is a shopping holiday when many customers treat themselves, with 59% of Cyber Monday shoppers purchasing Cyber Monday deals for themselves.

Holiday Toy List: amazon.com/holidaytoylist

A Holiday of Play look book: available on Kindle and online, in addition to physical lookbooks at Amazon Book stores and Amazon 4-star locations

Electronics Gift Guide: amazon.com/electronicsgiftguide

Home Gift Guide: amazon.com/homegiftguide

Amazon Fashion Gift Guide: amazon.com/fashiongiftguide

Handmade Gift Guide: amazon.com/handmadegiftshop

Amazon Business Gift Guide: amazon.com/holidayforbusiness

Video Games Gift Guide: shop here

Amazon Launchpad Gift Guide: amazon.com/launchpadgifts

Prime Now Gift Guide: shop here

Beauty Gift Guide: shop here

MORE WAYS TO SHOP DEALS THIS HOLIDAY

Let Prime Wardrobe Get You Primed for the Holidays! A convenient, time-saving and fun way to shop stress-free for all of your holiday wearing occasions, Prime Wardrobe lets shoppers fill their Prime Wardrobe cart with eligible styles – from clothes to shoes to accessories – try them on at home and take up to seven days to decide what to keep. Customers will only be charged for the items they keep, and can easily return items that don’t work for free.

Twitch Stream: Amazon and hosts, Kinda Funny Games, will share all of the best holiday deals, tech toys, and offers for Gamers via the Games channel on Twitch live throughout Cyber Monday (Nov. 26) from 1pm – 4pm PT. In addition, customers can watch out for exclusive surprise announcements, trailers, and more. To tune in visit: twitch.tv/amazongames

Treasure Truck: Discover great gifts you never thought of on Treasure Truck. Opt-in at amazon.com/TreasureTruck to receive notifications for same-day offers – order the item and pick up at the truck the same day. Each time the truck rolls, you will find a can’t-miss gift or delicious seasonal food item. Today, gift givers who act fast will find the Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit, as featured on Amazon’s Top 100 Toys list, on the truck in select cities, while supplies last.

Shop in Store: With more than 100 Amazon store locations—including Amazon 4-star, Amazon Books, and Amazon Pop-Up—in 22 states nationwide, customers can shop Cyber Monday deals as well as highly-rated gifts, devices, and smart home accessories in-store this holiday season. Find the Amazon store nearest you.

AmazonSmile: Customers can support their favorite charity while they shop this holiday season. Customers who start their shopping at smile.amazon.com will find the same Amazon they know and love, with the bonus that AmazonSmile will donate a portion of the purchase price of eligible items to the charity they choose.

Shipping and Delivery: All Amazon customers in the U.S. can shop hundreds of millions of items with free shipping, including products across the wide assortment of Cyber Monday deals, and for a limited time with no minimum purchase amount on orders delivered through the holiday season. Items ordered with free shipping typically ship within 5-8 business days. The majority of Prime members in the U.S. have access to one-day or faster shipping across millions of items, in addition to Free Two-Day Shipping on more than 100 million items, reserved exclusively to all Prime members. Prime members can also shop groceries from Whole Foods Market, through Prime Now in as little as an hour, in more than 60 cities, and grocery pickup in as little as thirty minutes in select cities. Additionally, Prime members can use Prime Now to get ultrafast delivery on tens of thousands of items across dozens of categories, including some of the best deals from Amazon.com, in 30 major cities.

