Amazon com : It’s Time! Here’s A Sneak Peek at Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals

(NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon today released a selection of deals that
customers can take advantage of throughout Cyber Monday Deals Week.
Starting tomorrow, November 24 through December 1, customers can find
deep discounts across a wide selection of the season’s hottest products
across every department, from Amazon Devices to toys, electronics,
fashion, beauty and more. All of Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals can be
found by visiting amazon.com/cybermonday
as well as on the Amazon App. Customers can also shop Cyber Monday deals
in Spanish by visiting the Cyber Monday Deals Store via amazon.com/espanol
or on the Amazon App. Amazon offers the largest free shipping selection
in the country with hundreds of millions of items shipping for free in
time for the holidays.
CYBER MONDAY DEALS: GREAT DEALS AND TOP PRODUCTS
With new deals launching daily, customers can set Watch
a Deal alerts using the Amazon App (to
download, visit amazon.com/mobileapps from
mobile browser), and never miss out on a deal. Simply click Watch this
Deal on any item and the customer will then get a notification when that
deal is about to go live. Plus, Prime members can enjoy 30-minute early
access to Lightning Deals. The deals included below will be available on
various dates and times between November 24 and December 1, while
supplies last, at amazon.com/cybermonday
or on the Amazon App.
Amazon Devices
-
Save $25.99 on All-New
Echo Dot, only $24.00
-
Save $20 on Echo
Dot Kids Edition, only $49.99 – and save $110 total when you buy
three Echo
Dot Kids Edition devices, only $99.97
-
Save $30.99 on Echo
(2nd generation), only $69 – and save $80 total when you buy two Echo
(2nd generation) devices, only $119.98
-
Save $30.99 on Echo (RED) edition, only $69.00 –for every Echo (RED)
edition sold Amazon will donate $10 to the Global Fund
-
Save $40 on All-New
Echo Plus, only $109.99
-
Save $40 on Echo
Spot, only $89.99 – and save $100 total when you buy two Echo Spot
devices, only $159.98
-
Save $50 on All-New
Echo Show, only $179.99 – and save $120 total when you buy two
All-New Echo Show devices, only $339.98
-
Add an Amazon
Smart Plug to any Echo device for only $5
-
Save $15 on Fire TV Stick, only $24.99—and Prime members new to STARZ
can get 2 months of STARZ at no additional cost
-
Save $15 on Fire
TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote, only $34.99
-
Save $60 on Fire
TV Cube with Far-Field Voice Control and 4K UHD/HDR, only $59.99
-
Save $50 on Fire
TV Recast 500 GB with two tuners, only $179.99—and save an
additional $10 when you purchase Fire
TV Recast 1 TB with four tuners, only $219.99
-
Save $50 on Insignia
24” 720p HD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition, only $99.99
-
Save $30 on All-New
Fire HD 8 tablet with Alexa Hands-Free , only $49.99
-
Save $40 on All-New
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, only $89.99
-
Save $50 on Fire
HD 10 tablet with Alexa Hands-Free, only $99.99
-
Save $39.99 on All-New
Fire HD 8 tablet with Alexa Hands-Free and Show Mode Dock bundle,
only $79.99
-
Purchase a Ring
Floodlight Cam for $249 and get Ring Video Doorbell at no
additional cost (a $99.99 savings)
-
Save $60 on Ring Doorbell Video 2, only $139.00—and get an all-new
Echo Dot at no additional cost
-
Save 30% on the All-New Amazon Key Smart Lock Kit (Amazon Cloud Cam +
Schlage Connect lock), only $188
Electronics
-
Save on select monitors and modern laptops
-
Save on NETGEAR networking essentials
-
Save on Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones, Noise
Cancelling, with Alexa Voice Control
-
Save on Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker
-
Save on Sonos Beam and Sonos Sub
-
Save more than 40% on Prismacolor, Paper Mate, Sharpie and Mr. Sketch
coloring supplies
-
Save on a Samsung unlocked phone
-
Save on Arlo Security Cameras
-
Polaroid 43-Inch 4K Smart TV, only $129.99
-
Polaroid 55-Inch 4K Smart TV, only $199.99
-
More than 15% off select Samsung QLED 2018 TVs
-
More than 15% off select Samsung NU8 Series 2018 TVs
-
Save up to 15% on LG Electronics 2018 Smart 4K TVs
-
Sony's XBR55X900F Amazon's Choice High Performance TV (2018 Model),
only $1,098.00
Toys
-
Save up to 50% on select toys from NERF, Hasbro Gaming, Play-Doh and
more
-
Save up to 30% on select LEGO
-
Save up to 30% on learning toys from Learning Resources
-
Save 10% on Melissa & Doug customized toys
-
Save on STEM and Learning toy favorites
-
Save on Monopoly, Transformers, and more toys from classic brands
-
Save on Trolls DreamWorks Poppy Large Hug ‘N Plush Doll and more
stuffed animals
-
Save on Littlest Pet Shop Chic Charms and more
-
Save on Marvel Titan Hero Series Mega Collection Action Figures and
more movie toys
-
Save up to 30% on select Tegu Magnetic Wooden Blocks
Fashion
-
Save up to 50% on kids and baby apparel from Amazon brands, including
Amazon Essentials, Moon and Back, and more, now starting under $15
-
Save up to 50% on select Lands’ End Clothing
-
Live in the moment with up to 50% off select activewear from Champion,
New Balance, Puma and more. Capture your experience with HD photos and
videos from your perspective with Spectacles
-
Stay Warm this Winter with Columbia – Save up to 30% on select
Columbia Outerwear & Accessories
-
Save up to 40% off select Jewelry
-
Save up to 40% off select Men’s Styles, including outerwear,
sunglasses and footwear
-
Stay cozy all season with up to 40% off select sleepwear, slippers and
robes
-
Save up to 50% off select Crocs Shoes
-
Save 30% on Vincero Men’s and Women’s Watches
Home Furnishings
-
Save up to 30% on furniture, lighting and décor from Amazon brands,
including Rivet and Stone & Beam
-
Save up to 25% on AmazonBasics products, such as kitchenware and
electronics
-
Save up to 20% on Nod by Tuft & Needle mattress
-
Save up to 40% on Keter’s Outdoor Living, Gardening & Outdoor
Furniture selection
-
Save up to 40% on Bounty Hunter Metal Detector
-
Save up to 38% on BakerStone Pizza Box, Gas Stove Top Oven (Stainless
Steel)
-
Save up to 35% on select mattresses, furniture and area rugs
Household Essentials
-
Save up to 30% on snacks, nuts and trail mix from Amazon brand Happy
Belly
-
Save up to 30% on top selling Sports Nutrition
-
Save up to 25% on Grocery top sellers
-
Save up to 30% on select baby monitors
-
Save 30% or more on luxury beauty deals, including items by
Clarisonic, FOREO, and Babyliss
-
Save 30% on Beauty & Personal Care Products
-
Save 50% on AncestryDNA Genetic Testing Kit. Only $49
Smart Home
-
Save up to 50% on the Hive Heating and Cooling Smart Thermostat Pack
-
Save up to 50% on Ecobee Sensors
-
Save up to 35% off select Sengled Smart Lighting
Gaming
-
Save $20 on a Oculus Go
-
Save $50 on a Oculus Rift
-
Save $200 on a HTC Vive Pro
-
Save $100 on a HTC Vive Headset
-
Save 50% on a Shadow of the Tomb Raider
-
Save 50% on Lego DC Supervillains
-
Save $30 on a Dragonball FighterZ
Audible, Music, & Books
-
Save $40 on an Echo (2nd Gen) when you sign up for a discounted
Audible membership at $6.95 a month for the first 3 months (53% off)
-
Save 20% on the Audible Romance Package for the first 3 months
-
Save up to 80% during the biggest Kindle books deal of the year!
Choose from over 400 Kindle best-selling books, including Girl,
Wash Your Face, a #1 Amazon Charts and New York Times bestseller
-
Customers who purchase Amazon Echo, Fire TV devices, and CDs and Vinyl
who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited, can get 90 days free of
the Individual Plan. Renews automatically, plans starting at
$7.99/month after. Listeners in US can get unlimited
access to more than 50 million songs, ad free, with hands-free
listening with Alexa on their favorite devices.
Pets
-
Save up to 30% on Coolaroo The Original Elevated Pet Bed Large and more
-
Save on ABO Gear Aussie Naturals Happy Habitat Portable Cat Tent and
more
-
Save on Pet 'n Shape All Natural Dog Chewz Beef Bone Treat for Medium
Sized Dogs, 4 Count and more
Sports & Outdoors
-
Save up to 30% on JanSport
-
Save 30% on Marmot
-
Save up to 20% on High Sierra
-
Save up to 25% on all Assault Fitness cardio equipment
-
Save up to 20% on the FITBENCH Flex
-
More than 22% off Life Fitness IC1 exercise bike
-
Save up to 30% on water bottles and hydration packs from CamelBak
-
Save 20% on Thule
-
Save 30% on outerwear from Columbia
Automotive
-
Save 30% on NOCO Car Battery Jump Starters
-
Save 30% on Trico Force Beam Wiper Blades
Small and Medium-sized Businesses on Amazon
Handmade, Amazon
Exclusives and Amazon
Launchpad
-
Save 20% on Karolina Laura jewelry and accessories
-
Save up to 40% on Lorenzen Candle Co products
-
Save 20% on The Paper Medley Holiday Gift Tags
-
Save up to 30% on select Nixplay Digital Photo Frames
-
Save up to 30% on select Cocoon Cam baby monitors
-
Save up to 30% on Cubii Pro Under Desk Ellipticals
-
Save up to 38% on Rocketbook Erasable, Reusable Wirebound Notebook
-
Save up to 38% on Ninety7 SKY TOTE Portable Battery Base for Amazon
Echo (2nd Generation)
-
Save up to 38% on LectroFan Micro Wireless Sleep Sound Machine and
Bluetooth Speaker
-
Save up to 38% on GrowlerWerks uKeg 128 Ounce Pressurized Growler for
Craft Beer
-
Save Up to 20% off windshield sunshades by Kinderfluff
IMDbPro Annual Membership Special Offer: Exclusively for
Amazon Prime Members, beginning Nov. 26 for a limited time, save $50 on
a new annual membership to IMDbPro, the essential resource for the
entertainment industry. IMDbPro offers members comprehensive information
and tools designed to help entertainment professionals achieve success
throughout all stages of their career, including the IMDbPro
app for iPhone and Android. Go to www.imdbpro.com
to learn more.
Business to Business: Customers shopping for work can save big on
items for their business right now. This holiday season, as an Amazon
Business customer, business deals provide great end-of-year savings
opportunities. From items for the office, including electronic devices,
to new luggage for business travelers, Amazon Business offers deals for
businesses across industries, of all sizes.
-
Save 15% on Rubbermaid Commercial Oven Thermometer
-
Save 30% on top-rated 3D printers from Dremel
-
Save up to 50% off select children's books (for educators)
-
Save 20% on ViewSonic M1 Portable Projector with Dual Harman Kardon
Speakers and Built-in Battery
-
Save over 30% on DYMO labelers and labeling supplies
-
Save up to 35% on Pentel and BIC writing tools
-
Save up to 70% on Samsonite 2-Piece Luggage Sets
-
Save on SanDisk 200GB micro SD card
BUY GIFTS FOR EVERYONE ON YOUR LIST, INCLUDING YOURSELF
According to a recent survey commissioned by Amazon and conducted online
by The Harris Poll, nearly 9 in 10 Americans (86%) experience stress
during the holiday season, with one of the primary stressors among those
individuals being what gifts to buy for people on their lists (58%).
Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals Week offers deals across curated Holiday
Gift Guides making it easier than ever for customers to find the perfect
items to give their friends, family, colleagues or themselves this
holiday season. The recent Amazon/Harris Poll survey also found that
Cyber Monday is a shopping holiday when many customers treat themselves,
with 59% of Cyber Monday shoppers purchasing Cyber Monday deals for
themselves.
MORE WAYS TO SHOP DEALS THIS HOLIDAY
Let Prime Wardrobe Get You Primed for the Holidays! A convenient,
time-saving and fun way to shop stress-free for all of your holiday
wearing occasions, Prime
Wardrobe lets shoppers fill their Prime Wardrobe cart with eligible
styles – from clothes to shoes to accessories – try them on at home and
take up to seven days to decide what to keep. Customers will only be
charged for the items they keep, and can easily return items that don’t
work for free.
Twitch Stream: Amazon and hosts, Kinda Funny Games, will share
all of the best holiday deals, tech toys, and offers for Gamers via the
Games channel on Twitch live throughout Cyber Monday (Nov. 26) from 1pm
– 4pm PT. In addition, customers can watch out for exclusive surprise
announcements, trailers, and more. To tune in visit: twitch.tv/amazongames
Treasure Truck: Discover great gifts you never thought of on
Treasure Truck. Opt-in at amazon.com/TreasureTruck
to receive notifications for same-day offers – order the item and pick
up at the truck the same day. Each time the truck rolls, you will find a
can’t-miss gift or delicious seasonal food item. Today, gift givers who
act fast will find the Kano
Harry Potter Coding Kit, as featured on Amazon’s
Top 100 Toys list, on the truck in select cities, while supplies
last.
Shop in Store: With more than 100 Amazon store
locations—including Amazon 4-star, Amazon Books, and Amazon Pop-Up—in 22
states nationwide, customers can shop Cyber Monday deals as well as
highly-rated gifts, devices, and smart home accessories in-store this
holiday season. Find
the Amazon store nearest you.
AmazonSmile: Customers can support their favorite charity while
they shop this holiday season. Customers who start their shopping at smile.amazon.com
will find the same Amazon they know and love, with the bonus that
AmazonSmile will donate a portion of the purchase price of eligible
items to the charity they choose.
Shipping and Delivery: All Amazon customers in the U.S. can shop
hundreds of millions of items with free shipping, including products
across the wide assortment of Cyber Monday deals, and for a limited time
with no minimum purchase amount on orders delivered through the holiday
season. Items ordered with free shipping typically ship within 5-8
business days. The majority of Prime members in the U.S. have access to
one-day or faster shipping across millions of items, in addition to Free
Two-Day Shipping on more than 100 million items, reserved exclusively to
all Prime members. Prime members can also shop groceries from Whole
Foods Market, through Prime Now in as little as an hour, in more than 60
cities, and grocery pickup in as little as thirty minutes in select
cities. Additionally, Prime members can use Prime Now to get ultrafast
delivery on tens of thousands of items across dozens of categories,
including some of the best deals from Amazon.com, in 30 major cities.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than
competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational
excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping,
personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle
Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa
are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more
information, visit www.amazon.com/about
and follow @AmazonNews.
Survey Methodology
This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris
Poll on behalf of Amazon between September 18-20, 2018 among adults
2,006 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, among whom 1,459 every shop on
Cyber Monday (Cyber Monday shoppers). This online survey is not based on
a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling
error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including
weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact amazon-pr@amazon.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181123005037/en/