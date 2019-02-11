Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : Jeff Bezos' Journey to Tabloid Sensation -2-

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/11/2019 | 02:48am EST

Ms. Bezos said in a rare interview in 2013 to promote a novel that while her husband was a "very social guy," she found cocktail parties "nerve-racking. The brevity of conversations, the number of them -- it's not my sweet spot."

Her husband appeared to embrace the scene. At the 2017 Golden Globes, Jimmy Fallon joked Mr. Bezos arrived the day before but no one was there to sign for him. The camera cut to the laughing billionaire, the only non-movie star in the crowd mentioned in the opening monologue.

That year, he bought a Beverly Hills property adjacent to a mansion he had owned since 2007. He became a regular subject for the first time in the online gossip blog TMZ.

He started serving more frequently as the face of Amazon, appearing for the first time in a company TV ad -- in a 2018 Super Bowl commercial for Alexa devices. He had bulked up, appearing at the annual Sun Valley, Idaho, media conference in 2017 wearing a skintight polo showing off his biceps.

He flew to the Los Angeles area on his private plane at least 25 times in 2018, flight records show, about twice as often as the year before.

In July, Bloomberg declared Mr. Bezos the richest person in modern history, even when adjusted for inflation.

A few days later, an old friend noticed pictures, video and giant headlines featuring Mr. Bezos on the TMZ home page after he was captured by a flurry of paparazzi cameras at Craig's restaurant, the West Hollywood celebrity magnet where a constant swarm of photographers often catch diners like Kourtney Kardashian.

"If you go there, you know there's going to be paparazzi," the old friend said. "When I saw it, I just thought, 'Look at that.' " A person close to Mr. Bezos said his restaurant habits haven't changed.

Mr. Bezos in a September onstage interview said he never sought out the world's-richest title, preferring to be known as an entrepreneur and father.

Starting that fall, Enquirer reporters began trailing Mr. Bezos and Ms. Sanchez to restaurants and hotels, the publication reported. The revelation that the couple were spotted in high-profile locations, such as the Beverly Hills Hotel, surprised some Amazon executives and acquaintances who said they had viewed him as more discreet.

Ms. Sanchez didn't respond to requests for comment. Since leaving television, she has built a helicopter filming company called Black Ops Aviation. Mr. Bezos asked her to undertake projects on behalf of his spaceflight company, Blue Origin, said a person familiar with the matter. She completed promotional videos for the company in December 2017.

The two grew closer after she began working on a documentary about Blue Origin, as well as a potential Super Bowl commercial, said the person familiar with the matter. She flew to various destinations to work on filming with Mr. Bezos, and they began a relationship last year, this person said.

They spent time together in March 2018, when Ms. Sanchez cheered on Mr. Bezos as he played Ping-Pong against a robot at an Amazon event in Palm Springs, Calif.

After his divorce announcement, Mr. Bezos stayed home from work in his Seattle-area home with his family for a few days, said one of the people familiar with the matter.

Depending on how the divorce proceedings unfold, Ms. Bezos could be entitled to half the couple's wealth, which could give her significant voting power at Amazon depending on the agreement they reach. The outcome will likely alter the CEO's Amazon stake, around 16% of its $780 billion market value, and cement Ms. Bezos' position as the richest woman in the world.

Ms. Bezos didn't respond to requests for comment sent through Amazon.

If the Bezoses file for divorce in Washington state, much information in filings could become public, said University of Washington law professor Terry Price, as the state's courts make it difficult to entirely seal cases. The couple might seek to avoid such disclosures, he said, by filing in another state where they own property.

Mr. Bezos planned to announce the divorce later this year but the Enquirer story forced his hand, said a person familiar with the matter.

--Joe Flint and Mark Maremont contributed to this article.

Write to Erich Schwartzel at erich.schwartzel@wsj.com, Alexandra Berzon at alexandra.berzon@wsj.com and Laura Stevens at laura.stevens@wsj.com

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
02:48aAMAZON COM : Jeff Bezos' Journey to Tabloid Sensation -2-
DJ
02:48aAMAZON COM : Jeff Bezos' Journey to Tabloid Sensation
DJ
02:48aAMAZON COM : Honeymoon Ends for Albany's Democratic Party Leaders
DJ
02:04aIKEA accelerates services drive as competition stiffens
RE
02/10AMAZON COM : Singapore's aged in line for pre-election budget bonus
RE
02/10AMAZON COM : Honeymoon Ends for Albany's Democratic Leaders
DJ
02/10AMAZON COM : Honeymoon Ends for Albany's Democratic Leaders
DJ
02/10AMAZON COM : Jeff Bezos's Journey From Private Family Man to -2-
DJ
02/10AMAZON COM : Jeff Bezos's Journey From Private Family Man to Tabloid Sensation
DJ
02/09AMAZON COM : Reconsiders Plans To Build Campus in New York
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 275 B
EBIT 2019 17 582 M
Net income 2019 13 977 M
Finance 2019 35 040 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 58,52
P/E ratio 2020 40,69
EV / Sales 2019 2,71x
EV / Sales 2020 2,22x
Capitalization 780 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 2 047 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM5.74%780 138
WAYFAIR INC33.68%10 879
QURATE RETAIL INC8.35%9 536
ETSY INC11.73%6 402
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL6.50%5 521
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-13.31%5 202
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.