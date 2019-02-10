Amazon com : Jeff Bezos's Journey From Private Family Man to -2

Her husband appeared to embrace the scene. At the 2017 Golden Globes, Jimmy Fallon joked Mr. Bezos arrived the day before but no one was there to sign for him. The camera cut to the laughing billionaire, the only non-movie star in the crowd mentioned in the opening monologue.

That year, he bought a Beverly Hills property adjacent to a mansion he had owned since 2007. He became a regular subject for the first time in the online gossip blog TMZ, which started featuring him regularly.

He started serving more frequently as the face of Amazon, appearing for the first time in a company TV ad -- in a 2018 Super Bowl commercial for Alexa devices. He had bulked up, appearing at the annual Sun Valley, Idaho, media conference in 2017 wearing a skintight polo showing off his biceps.

He flew to the Los Angeles area on his private plane at least 25 times in 2018, flight records show, about twice as often as the year before.

In July, Bloomberg declared Mr. Bezos the richest person in modern history, even when adjusted for inflation.

A few days later, an old friend noticed pictures, video and giant headlines featuring Mr. Bezos on the TMZ home page after he was captured by a flurry of paparazzi cameras at Craig's restaurant, the West Hollywood celebrity magnet where a constant swarm of photographers often catch diners like Kourtney Kardashian.

"If you go there, you know there's going to be paparazzi," the old friend said. "When I saw it, I just thought, 'Look at that.' " A person close to Mr. Bezos said his restaurant habits haven't changed.

Mr. Bezos in a September onstage interview said he never sought out the world's-richest title, preferring to be known as an entrepreneur and father.

Starting that fall, Enquirer reporters began trailing Mr. Bezos and Ms. Sanchez to restaurants and hotels, the publication reported. The revelation that the couple were spotted in high-profile locations, such as the Beverly Hills Hotel, surprised some Amazon executives and acquaintances who said they had viewed him as more discreet.

Ms. Sanchez didn't respond to requests for comment. Since leaving television, she has built a helicopter filming company called Black Ops Aviation. Mr. Bezos asked her to undertake projects on behalf of his spaceflight company, Blue Origin, said a person familiar with the matter. She completed promotional videos for the company in December 2017.

The two grew closer after she began working on a documentary about Blue Origin, as well as a potential Super Bowl commercial, said the person familiar with the matter. She flew to various destinations to work on filming with Mr. Bezos, and they began a relationship last year, this person said.

They spent time together in March 2018, when Ms. Sanchez cheered on Mr. Bezos as he played Ping-Pong against a robot at an Amazon event in Palm Springs, Calif.

After his divorce announcement, Mr. Bezos stayed home from work in his Seattle-area home with his family for a few days, said one of the people familiar with the matter.

Depending on how the divorce proceedings unfold, Ms. Bezos could be entitled to half the couple's wealth, which could give her significant voting power at Amazon depending on the agreement they reach. The outcome will likely alter the CEO's Amazon stake, around 16% of its $780 billion market value, and cement Ms. Bezos' position as the richest woman in the world.

Ms. Bezos didn't respond to requests for comment sent through Amazon.

If the Bezoses file for divorce in Washington state, much information in filings could become public, said University of Washington law professor Terry Price, as the state's courts make it difficult to entirely seal cases. The couple might seek to avoid such disclosures, he said, by filing in another state where they own property.

Mr. Bezos planned to announce the divorce later this year but the Enquirer story forced his hand, said a person familiar with the matter.

--Joe Flint and Mark Maremont contributed to this article.

Write to Erich Schwartzel at erich.schwartzel@wsj.com, Alexandra Berzon at alexandra.berzon@wsj.com and Laura Stevens at laura.stevens@wsj.com