Amazon com : Just One Year Since Joining The Amazon Family, Whole Foods Market Customers Have Saved Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars

Since teaming up just one year ago, Amazon and Whole Foods Market have
introduced new offerings and additional discounts for customers, further
expanding access to the grocer’s high quality natural and organic foods
both in-store and online through Amazon.com.
“It’s never been a better time to be a customer at Whole Foods Market,”
said John Mackey, Co-Founder and CEO of Whole Foods Market. “Customers
have already saved hundreds of millions of dollars, so whether it’s
better prices on your weekly shop, saving time through delivery from
Prime Now or taking advantage of incredible weekly deals for Prime
members, the overall customer experience is richer and more seamless
than it’s ever been.”
The companies lowered prices on hundreds of items for all customers,
with Prime members eligible to receive even deeper discounts on
additional items, and exclusive savings and deals in Whole Foods Market
stores. Prime members can also enjoy ultrafast grocery delivery in
dozens of cities and curbside pickup in select cities via Prime Now.
“Making Whole Foods Market’s natural and organic foods more affordable
and accessible without compromising the industry-leading quality that
shoppers trust has been a top goal since the beginning,” said Jeff
Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer, Amazon. “In just one year we’ve made
significant progress bringing the combined value of Whole Foods Market
and Amazon together.”
Since the companies merged in August 2017, they have launched:
-
Exclusive Prime member savings: Prime members shopping Whole
Foods Market stores nationwide receive an additional 10 percent off
hundreds of sale items throughout the store, plus weekly deep
discounts on select popular products.
-
Ultrafast delivery for Prime members: Two-hour delivery on
Whole Foods Market groceries through Prime Now in more than 20 cities,
with more to come in 2018.
-
Grocery pickup for Prime members: Grocery pickup in as little
as 30-minutes at select Whole Foods Market locations.
-
Alexa shopping: Prime members can use Alexa to add Whole Foods
Market groceries to their Prime Now cart.
-
Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Cardmember savings: Cardmembers
with an eligible Prime membership earn 5% Back when shopping at
Whole Foods Market using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card.
Cardmembers without an eligible Prime membership earn 3% Back on their
purchases.
-
Added selection: Whole Foods Market’s healthy and high-quality
private label products, including 365 Everyday Value, Whole Foods
Market, Whole Paws and Whole Catch, are now available through Amazon.com,
AmazonFresh, Prime Pantry and Prime Now. Amazon devices, such as
Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Fire TV, Kindle e-reader, Fire tablets and
more, are available in more than 100 Whole Foods Market stores.
-
Convenient Amazon.com
package pickup: Amazon Lockers in Whole Foods Market stores allow
customers to have products shipped from Amazon.com
to their local store for pick up, or send returns back to Amazon
during a trip to their local store.
To learn more, go to amazon.com/wholefoodsmarket.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than
competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational
excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping,
personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle
Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa
are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more
information, visit www.amazon.com/about and
follow @AmazonNews.
About Whole Foods Market
For 39 years, Whole Foods Market has been the world's leading natural
and organic foods retailer. As the first national certified organic
grocer, Whole Foods Market has over 470 stores in the United States,
Canada and United Kingdom. To learn more about Whole Foods Market,
please visit media.wfm.com.
