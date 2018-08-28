Amazon com : Just One Year Since Joining The Amazon Family, Whole Foods Market Customers Have Saved Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars

More customers are enjoying Whole Foods Market’s quality than ever before, and Whole Foods Market 365 Every Day Value is now the #1 brand on AmazonFresh and Prime Now

Since teaming up just one year ago, Amazon and Whole Foods Market have introduced new offerings and additional discounts for customers, further expanding access to the grocer’s high quality natural and organic foods both in-store and online through Amazon.com.

“It’s never been a better time to be a customer at Whole Foods Market,” said John Mackey, Co-Founder and CEO of Whole Foods Market. “Customers have already saved hundreds of millions of dollars, so whether it’s better prices on your weekly shop, saving time through delivery from Prime Now or taking advantage of incredible weekly deals for Prime members, the overall customer experience is richer and more seamless than it’s ever been.”

The companies lowered prices on hundreds of items for all customers, with Prime members eligible to receive even deeper discounts on additional items, and exclusive savings and deals in Whole Foods Market stores. Prime members can also enjoy ultrafast grocery delivery in dozens of cities and curbside pickup in select cities via Prime Now.

“Making Whole Foods Market’s natural and organic foods more affordable and accessible without compromising the industry-leading quality that shoppers trust has been a top goal since the beginning,” said Jeff Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer, Amazon. “In just one year we’ve made significant progress bringing the combined value of Whole Foods Market and Amazon together.”

Since the companies merged in August 2017, they have launched:

Exclusive Prime member savings: Prime members shopping Whole Foods Market stores nationwide receive an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items throughout the store, plus weekly deep discounts on select popular products.

Ultrafast delivery for Prime members: Two-hour delivery on Whole Foods Market groceries through Prime Now in more than 20 cities, with more to come in 2018.

Grocery pickup for Prime members: Grocery pickup in as little as 30-minutes at select Whole Foods Market locations.

Grocery pickup in as little as 30-minutes at select Whole Foods Market locations. Alexa shopping : Prime members can use Alexa to add Whole Foods Market groceries to their Prime Now cart.

Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Cardmember savings: Cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership earn 5% Back when shopping at Whole Foods Market using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card. Cardmembers without an eligible Prime membership earn 3% Back on their purchases.

Cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership earn 5% Back when shopping at Whole Foods Market using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card. Cardmembers without an eligible Prime membership earn 3% Back on their purchases. Added selection: Whole Foods Market’s healthy and high-quality private label products, including 365 Everyday Value, Whole Foods Market, Whole Paws and Whole Catch, are now available through Amazon.com, AmazonFresh, Prime Pantry and Prime Now. Amazon devices, such as Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Fire TV, Kindle e-reader, Fire tablets and more, are available in more than 100 Whole Foods Market stores.

Convenient Amazon.com package pickup: Amazon Lockers in Whole Foods Market stores allow customers to have products shipped from Amazon.com to their local store for pick up, or send returns back to Amazon during a trip to their local store.

To learn more, go to amazon.com/wholefoodsmarket.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Whole Foods Market

For 39 years, Whole Foods Market has been the world's leading natural and organic foods retailer. As the first national certified organic grocer, Whole Foods Market has over 470 stores in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom. To learn more about Whole Foods Market, please visit media.wfm.com.

