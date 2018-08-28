Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Amazon com : Just One Year Since Joining The Amazon Family, Whole Foods Market Customers Have Saved Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 06:02am CEST

More customers are enjoying Whole Foods Market’s quality than ever before, and Whole Foods Market 365 Every Day Value is now the #1 brand on AmazonFresh and Prime Now

Since teaming up just one year ago, Amazon and Whole Foods Market have introduced new offerings and additional discounts for customers, further expanding access to the grocer’s high quality natural and organic foods both in-store and online through Amazon.com.

“It’s never been a better time to be a customer at Whole Foods Market,” said John Mackey, Co-Founder and CEO of Whole Foods Market. “Customers have already saved hundreds of millions of dollars, so whether it’s better prices on your weekly shop, saving time through delivery from Prime Now or taking advantage of incredible weekly deals for Prime members, the overall customer experience is richer and more seamless than it’s ever been.”

The companies lowered prices on hundreds of items for all customers, with Prime members eligible to receive even deeper discounts on additional items, and exclusive savings and deals in Whole Foods Market stores. Prime members can also enjoy ultrafast grocery delivery in dozens of cities and curbside pickup in select cities via Prime Now.

“Making Whole Foods Market’s natural and organic foods more affordable and accessible without compromising the industry-leading quality that shoppers trust has been a top goal since the beginning,” said Jeff Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer, Amazon. “In just one year we’ve made significant progress bringing the combined value of Whole Foods Market and Amazon together.”

Since the companies merged in August 2017, they have launched:

  • Exclusive Prime member savings: Prime members shopping Whole Foods Market stores nationwide receive an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items throughout the store, plus weekly deep discounts on select popular products.
  • Ultrafast delivery for Prime members: Two-hour delivery on Whole Foods Market groceries through Prime Now in more than 20 cities, with more to come in 2018.
  • Grocery pickup for Prime members: Grocery pickup in as little as 30-minutes at select Whole Foods Market locations.
  • Alexa shopping: Prime members can use Alexa to add Whole Foods Market groceries to their Prime Now cart.
  • Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Cardmember savings: Cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership earn 5% Back when shopping at Whole Foods Market using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card. Cardmembers without an eligible Prime membership earn 3% Back on their purchases.
  • Added selection: Whole Foods Market’s healthy and high-quality private label products, including 365 Everyday Value, Whole Foods Market, Whole Paws and Whole Catch, are now available through Amazon.com, AmazonFresh, Prime Pantry and Prime Now. Amazon devices, such as Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Fire TV, Kindle e-reader, Fire tablets and more, are available in more than 100 Whole Foods Market stores.
  • Convenient Amazon.com package pickup: Amazon Lockers in Whole Foods Market stores allow customers to have products shipped from Amazon.com to their local store for pick up, or send returns back to Amazon during a trip to their local store.

To learn more, go to amazon.com/wholefoodsmarket.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Whole Foods Market

For 39 years, Whole Foods Market has been the world's leading natural and organic foods retailer. As the first national certified organic grocer, Whole Foods Market has over 470 stores in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom. To learn more about Whole Foods Market, please visit media.wfm.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
06:02aAMAZON COM : Just One Year Since Joining The Amazon Family, Whole Foods Market C..
BU
08/27Nasdaq Hits New Record as It Passes 8000 Mark
DJ
08/27AMAZON COM : New Software From Amazon and VMWare Aimed at Non-Cloud Companies -C..
DJ
08/27AMAZON COM : plans 2 million-square-foot fulfillment center next to Meadows Fiel..
AQ
08/27Grocers Shrug Off Amazon Threat -- WSJ
DJ
08/26Natural Grocers Shrug Off Amazon-Whole Foods Threat
DJ
08/26WAL MART STORES : 'Amazon effect' could have impact on inflation dynamics
RE
08/25Mexico far from goal on Alibaba e-commerce deal -official
RE
08/24UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : U.S. calls foreign mail system unfair in surprise win fo..
RE
08/24TECH POINT : Amazon, PepsiCo, Netflix, Tesla, Venezuela
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/27TARGET : Stock Is In Uncharted Territory 
08/27ALIBABA : The Only Chinese Stock You Need To Own 
08/27I Got 43% Return On My Obesity-Themed Portfolio. Janus Henderson Investors Di.. 
08/27My Top 10 Stocks For The Next 10 Years 
08/26HIBBETT : Following Selloff, I Don't See A Buying Opportunity 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 235 B
EBIT 2018 11 046 M
Net income 2018 8 597 M
Finance 2018 17 369 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 110,98
P/E ratio 2019 76,00
EV / Sales 2018 3,88x
EV / Sales 2019 3,13x
Capitalization 928 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 080 $
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM62.93%928 123
WAYFAIR INC60.12%11 731
START TODAY CO.,LTD.9.16%10 052
QURATE RETAIL INC-15.36%9 514
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.62.15%6 335
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL30.00%2 939
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.