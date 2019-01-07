Amazon com : Key by Amazon Introduces New Products and Services to Expand Its Secure, Convenient Keyless Entry Offerings for Customers

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today announced new products, features and
services supporting Key
by Amazon, which puts security, convenience, and control in the
hands of customers to offer one common benefit that everyone can
enjoy—the magic of being key-free. New offerings include the all-new
Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt, the first WiFi-enabled smart lock
for Key; Key for Garage with Chamberlin Group (CGI); compatibility with
the Ring app for access control; and Key for Business, a smart fob for
drivers delivering Amazon packages to commercial and residential
properties.
Key for Garage is the newest part of Key by Amazon (Photo: Business Wire)
“For the past year, we’ve been thrilled to see how customers have
benefited from Key by Amazon. We started with the idea of in-home
package delivery and quickly learned that our customers found peace of
mind and delight from the control Key gives them over their most
important place—their homes—even when they aren’t there themselves,”
said Rohit Shrivastava, GM of Key by Amazon. “Key puts security,
convenience, and control in the hands of our customers and we are
excited to expand Key and open up more possibilities for them.”
Open for Convenience
The Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt is the first WiFi-enabled smart
lock for Key, offering an innovative, easy-to-use option for any
customer who wants to experience the magic of a keyless life without any
additional hub or hardware. It will make managing access for renters,
letting the dog walker in while you’re at work, sending a delivery to
your elderly parent’s house, and so much more incredibly simple; all you
need is WiFi and the Key app to install and start managing comings and
goings, no matter where you are. Read more about the Schlage Encode
Smart WiFi Deadbolt here.
“Even with all the advancements in the category, we recognized there was
still a gap in simple, secure, high performance and cost-effective,
all-in-one access solutions,” said Lee Odess, Vice President, Solutions
Providers Business at Allegion, maker of Schlage locks. “Schlage Encode
was designed to provide homeowners with one trusted device—no gateway or
hub needed—that could make keyless entry simpler and more convenient
than ever before.”
Open for Ease
Key for Garage will allow any customer to monitor and control their
garage door via the Key app. Also, in addition to receiving deliveries
at home and in your car, eligible Amazon Prime members will soon be able
to get deliveries in their garage. Key for Garage is made possible by
integrating Key with CGI’s proprietary myQ-connected technology. Read
more about Key for Garage here.
“A self-contained extension of the home, the garage offers a convenient
destination for delivery hurdles such as potential theft and missed
deliveries. We are proud to collaborate with Amazon on this
game-changing in-garage delivery initiative,” said Jeff Meredith, CGI
President and Chief Operating Officer. “Our leadership in garage access
control and superior network of retailers and installing dealers,
combined with Amazon’s innovation, means Prime members now have a new
secure delivery option for all of their purchases, and all customers can
enjoy complete control over their garage, one of the home’s primary
access points.”
Open for Ring
Ring customers will be able to lock and unlock their Key-compatible
smart locks directly from the live feed of their camera in the Ring app.
For example, when your dog sitter arrives, you can pull up the live feed
using your Ring Video Doorbell, verify it’s your sitter, and unlock your
Yale, Kwikset, or Schlage lock with the push of a button right in the
Ring app.
“Giving customers the ability to lock and unlock their Key-compatible
locks directly from the Ring app is a no-brainer,” said Jamie Siminoff,
Chief Inventor and Founder of Ring. “Ring’s customers already regularly
use two-way talk on Ring devices to scare off would-be thieves or other
bad actors. With the integration of Key, they’ll also be able to use the
Ring app to open the door to neighbors, family, and service providers
they do want coming and going, no matter where they are.”
Open for Business
Key for Business is a smart fob for drivers delivering Amazon packages
to commercial and residential properties. The technology allows building
owners and managers to give controlled access to delivery drivers to
drop off Amazon packages to their residents, and eliminate the need for
building staff to manually give access each time deliveries are made.
Through Key for Business, building staff can monitor driver entries, and
manage delivery hours, freeing them up to focus on their real priority:
the building residents. Key for Business works with most building access
systems and is currently available to hundreds of buildings across the
country, including apartment properties owned by WinnCompanies, Avalon,
Kettler, and more.
“Our residents order a high volume of packages from Amazon, requiring
frequent access by delivery drivers to our communities,” said Karen
Hollinger, Vice President at AvalonBay Communities, Inc. “To help ensure
that packages aren’t ever delayed in reaching our residents, we’ve
enabled the Key for Business technology at key doors and gates. This
reduces work for our associates and provides a more secure digital
verification of driver activity.”
Pricing and Availability
The Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt is available for pre-order now
for $249.99 or $299.99 when bundled with an Amazon Cloud Cam. It will
begin shipping to U.S. customers on March 5. Click here
to learn more. Key for Garage will be available in the US in Q2 2019.
Visit amazon.com/keyforgarage
to learn more and sign up for email updates. Ring customers will be able
to lock and unlock Key-compatible smart locks via the Ring app in Q1
2019. Key for Business is available now to residential and commercial
buildings. Visit amazon.com/keyforbusiness
to learn more.
