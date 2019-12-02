Amazon com : Klarna Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider

Leading global payments provider and bank uses AWS to gain speed and agility to deliver new services to customers, while maintaining the highest security and compliance standards

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that Klarna has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider. Klarna, the leading global disruptor of payments, banking, and retail shopping, is leveraging AWS’s proven scalability and security, as well as its unmatched portfolio of cloud services, to provide its teams with the ability to innovate at a faster pace while maintaining regulatory compliance and protecting customer data.

Klarna is leveraging AWS’s global infrastructure to increase redundancy and fault tolerance as it continues to scale its business, growing from a startup into a global company that supports 60 million customers across 170,000 merchants, in 17 countries. Leveraging AWS, Klarna has been able to innovate more quickly – for example, the company recently launched a direct-to-consumer platform that lets consumers purchase items from any merchant and pay later in four equal installments with zero interest and fees. As a fully licensed bank, Klarna works closely with AWS’s compliance and security assurance teams to help it maintain the necessary trusted infrastructure to the highest security standards and has built its core banking platform on AWS from the ground up. To complement this, Klarna has developed a microservices architecture on AWS that will optimize costs by using Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS).

Klarna plans to follow up the successful launches of its cloud-based Open Banking Platform and Customer Authentication Platform with additional on-demand products using AWS. “Open Banking by Klarna” provides online merchants and eCommerce providers with the ability to leverage Klarna’s secure, reliable, and compliant banking infrastructure to develop their own payment facilities. It also opens up the ability for these online providers to connect with Klarna’s network of over 4,300 financial institutions around the world to better serve their customers. The Customer Authentication Platform allows multinational businesses to provide a simple, secure, and personalized customer authentication experience in any market through a one-time integration. Klarna is also planning to use AWS’s ML services, such as Amazon SageMaker, to help merchants train and build ML models to better identify and manage risk, predicting credit scores in real time, forecasting long-term economic trends, and helping end users to better manage payments and other transactions.

“Together with AWS we share a relentless focus on providing choices to consumers, so they no longer have to settle for the status quo,” said Koen Koppen, CTO of Klarna. “Our collaboration with AWS has helped us to rapidly innovate and create new services and applications that customers want, in a secure and seamless way. We look forward to continuing to leverage AWS’s deep portfolio of cloud services to develop new, flexible payment services that will help consumers maintain full control of their finances and help merchants create frictionless payment solutions.”

“It’s exciting to see our customers using cloud technology to change the world, and this is exactly what Klarna is doing,” said Andy Isherwood, Managing Director, Amazon Web Services EMEA. “We have worked with Klarna for over a decade and it has been inspiring to see them grow from a Swedish startup to a global financial services powerhouse, using the secure, proven infrastructure of AWS. We look forward to continuing to work alongside them as they leverage the breadth and depth of AWS services to develop technologies never before seen in the financial services space and as they delight customers around the world.”

