Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : Launches Live, QVC-Like Shopping Site -- TechCrunch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 07:14pm EST

By Maria Armental

-- Amazon.com Inc. launches Amazon Live, which features live-streamed video shows in latest effort to take on QVC, TechCrunch reports

-- Amazon Live features multiple streams on all types of products available for sale

-- Amazon had previously offered Style Code Live, which also offered a QVC-like home shopping experience

Full story: https://techcrunch.com/2019/02/08/amazon-live-is-the-retailers-latest-effort-to-take-on-qvc-with-live-streamed-video/

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -1.62% 1588.22 Delayed Quote.9.21%
QURATE RETAIL INC -1.67% 21.15 Delayed Quote.10.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
07:14pAMAZON COM : Launches Live, QVC-Like Shopping Site -- TechCrunch
DJ
06:52pAMAZON COM : Reconsidering Plan to Put Campus in New York
DJ
06:38pAMAZON COM : For Amazon, it's business as usual despite CEO drama
AQ
04:41pAMAZON COM : National Enquirer owner defends reporting on Amazon's Bezos
RE
01:30pJEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Bezos Accuses National Enquirer of Attempted Blackmail -- ..
DJ
09:51aAMAZON COM : Bezos Accuses National Enquirer of Attempted Blackmail -- Update
DJ
08:35aWorld's largest wealth fund to press firms for climate data at AGMs
RE
08:01aEXCLUSIVE : U.S. considers withdrawal of zero tariffs for India - sources
RE
07:33aAMAZON COM : India Site Restocked After Joint-Venture Stake Cut
DJ
02:49aAMAZON COM : Bezos Accuses Tabloid of Blackmail
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 275 B
EBIT 2019 17 582 M
Net income 2019 13 977 M
Finance 2019 35 040 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 59,48
P/E ratio 2020 41,36
EV / Sales 2019 2,76x
EV / Sales 2020 2,26x
Capitalization 793 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 2 047 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM9.21%792 983
WAYFAIR INC29.45%10 535
QURATE RETAIL INC10.19%9 687
ETSY INC8.32%6 207
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-13.31%5 465
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL5.66%5 436
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.