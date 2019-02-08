Amazon com : Launches Live, QVC-Like Shopping Site -- TechCrunch

By Maria Armental



-- Amazon.com Inc. launches Amazon Live, which features live-streamed video shows in latest effort to take on QVC, TechCrunch reports

-- Amazon Live features multiple streams on all types of products available for sale

-- Amazon had previously offered Style Code Live, which also offered a QVC-like home shopping experience

Full story: https://techcrunch.com/2019/02/08/amazon-live-is-the-retailers-latest-effort-to-take-on-qvc-with-live-streamed-video/

