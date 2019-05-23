Amazon com : Launches Support for Traditional Chinese Books on Kindle

(Nasdaq:AMZN)—Amazon announced today that Kindle customers around the
globe can now enjoy reading from a growing selection of more than 20,000
Traditional Chinese language Kindle books with the free Kindle app for
iPhone, iPad, Android phones and tablets, and on Kindle devices.
Starting today, readers will find a new selection of popular titles in
the Kindle store including books from leading authors like Ni Kuang 倪匡,
Qiong Yao 瓊瑤, Liu Cixin 劉慈欣 and Pai Hsien-Yung 白先勇, best-sellers like
The World Between Us 我們與惡的距離 and You Are The Best 誰說一百分的妳,才是最好的自己,
classics like Dream of the Red Chamber 紅樓夢 and Louis Cha Jing-yong
Collections 金庸全集 as well as translated bestsellers like Dan Brown’s 丹布朗
Origin 起源, Keigo Higashino’s 東野圭吾 Masquerade Hotel 假面飯店, Hans Rosling’s
漢斯 羅斯林 Factfulness 真確 and George R. R. Martin’s 喬治馬丁 A Song of Ice and
Fire Series 冰與火之歌系列. Customers can shop for Traditional Chinese language
Kindle books on existing Amazon websites including www.amazon.com/TCBOOKS
and www.amazon.ca/TCBOOKS.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005868/en/
Amazon Launches Support for Traditional Chinese Books on Kindle (Photo: Business Wire)
“Bringing Traditional Chinese language books to Kindle is a step forward
on our journey to provide more choice and selection to readers around
the world,” said David Naggar, Vice President of Books. "Our launch
today makes 20,000 titles instantly available to the tens of millions of
Traditional Chinese readers.”
Kindle customers can enjoy several features designed especially for a
Traditional Chinese horizontal reading experience, including custom
fonts and the ability to search in Traditional Chinese on your Kindle
device. Customers using the free Kindle app can also select their menu
options to be displayed in Traditional Chinese. Amazon has also brought
the same Kindle features that customers around the world love to
Traditional Chinese books, such as adjustable text size and margin
settings, sampling books prior to purchase, searching text inside a
book, and Whispersync so that you can seamlessly switch from reading in
the Kindle app to reading on your Kindle device.
“We are thrilled to offer our leading book selection to Kindle customers
around the world,” said Fei-Peng Ho, CEO of Cite Publishing Group and a
best-selling author himself. “We’ve already seen great interest from our
finest authors, writers, and scholars, to offer their Traditional
Chinese titles on Kindle.”
Publish Your Traditional Chinese Books with Kindle Direct Publishing
The support of Traditional Chinese language books on Kindle also creates
new opportunities for authors, who can now self-publish their books in
Traditional Chinese with Kindle Direct Publishing. This means authors
can easily upload their eBooks and reach millions of readers around the
world. To learn more about Kindle Direct Publishing please visit: http://kdp.amazon.com.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than
competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational
excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping,
personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle
Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa
are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more
information, visit amazon.com/about
and follow @AmazonNews.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005868/en/