Amazon com : Launches Support for Traditional Chinese Books on Kindle

05/23/2019 | 07:07pm EDT

Readers around the world can now enjoy a growing selection of more than 20,000 Traditional Chinese language books with the free Kindle app and on Kindle devices

Authors can now publish Kindle books in Traditional Chinese with Kindle Direct Publishing

(Nasdaq:AMZN)—Amazon announced today that Kindle customers around the globe can now enjoy reading from a growing selection of more than 20,000 Traditional Chinese language Kindle books with the free Kindle app for iPhone, iPad, Android phones and tablets, and on Kindle devices. Starting today, readers will find a new selection of popular titles in the Kindle store including books from leading authors like Ni Kuang 倪匡, Qiong Yao 瓊瑤, Liu Cixin 劉慈欣 and Pai Hsien-Yung 白先勇, best-sellers like The World Between Us 我們與惡的距離 and You Are The Best 誰說一百分的妳,才是最好的自己, classics like Dream of the Red Chamber 紅樓夢 and Louis Cha Jing-yong Collections 金庸全集 as well as translated bestsellers like Dan Brown’s 丹布朗 Origin 起源, Keigo Higashino’s 東野圭吾 Masquerade Hotel 假面飯店, Hans Rosling’s 漢斯 羅斯林 Factfulness 真確 and George R. R. Martin’s 喬治馬丁 A Song of Ice and Fire Series 冰與火之歌系列. Customers can shop for Traditional Chinese language Kindle books on existing Amazon websites including www.amazon.com/TCBOOKS and www.amazon.ca/TCBOOKS.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005868/en/

Amazon Launches Support for Traditional Chinese Books on Kindle (Photo: Business Wire)

Amazon Launches Support for Traditional Chinese Books on Kindle (Photo: Business Wire)

“Bringing Traditional Chinese language books to Kindle is a step forward on our journey to provide more choice and selection to readers around the world,” said David Naggar, Vice President of Books. "Our launch today makes 20,000 titles instantly available to the tens of millions of Traditional Chinese readers.”

Kindle customers can enjoy several features designed especially for a Traditional Chinese horizontal reading experience, including custom fonts and the ability to search in Traditional Chinese on your Kindle device. Customers using the free Kindle app can also select their menu options to be displayed in Traditional Chinese. Amazon has also brought the same Kindle features that customers around the world love to Traditional Chinese books, such as adjustable text size and margin settings, sampling books prior to purchase, searching text inside a book, and Whispersync so that you can seamlessly switch from reading in the Kindle app to reading on your Kindle device.

“We are thrilled to offer our leading book selection to Kindle customers around the world,” said Fei-Peng Ho, CEO of Cite Publishing Group and a best-selling author himself. “We’ve already seen great interest from our finest authors, writers, and scholars, to offer their Traditional Chinese titles on Kindle.”

Publish Your Traditional Chinese Books with Kindle Direct Publishing

The support of Traditional Chinese language books on Kindle also creates new opportunities for authors, who can now self-publish their books in Traditional Chinese with Kindle Direct Publishing. This means authors can easily upload their eBooks and reach millions of readers around the world. To learn more about Kindle Direct Publishing please visit: http://kdp.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.


© Business Wire 2019
