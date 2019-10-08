Amazon com : Launches .sg, Offering All Customers in Singapore More Ways to Shop and Millions of Products to choose from - On Desktop and Mobile

On Amazon.sg, all customers enjoy free 2-3 days delivery on a broad local selection including Books, Video Games, Consumer Electronics, Baby and Toys



Prime members on Amazon.sg get free one-day delivery on the expanded selection, free international shipping for Amazon International Store products



Exclusively for Prime members, Prime Now continues to offer free 2-hour delivery on groceries, household essentials for every day needs, and the best of Amazon



On Amazon.sg, small and medium sized businesses can offer their products to online shoppers across Singapore

SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon todayannounced the launch of Amazon.sg, introducing more ways to shop with Amazon in Singapore - on desktop, mobile browser and shopping app. Customers can buy millions of products from categories such as Books, Video Games, Consumer Electronics, Baby and Toys, and Home and Kitchen. All customers in Singapore enjoy free delivery on eligible orders over S$40 within 2-3 days. Customers who sign up for Prime receive free one-day delivery on local selection with no minimum spend, and free international shipping on eligible orders over S$60 for Amazon International Store products.

'With Amazon.sg, we want to provide what customers have been asking us for: the ability for everyone to shop on desktop and mobile, more local and international selection from Amazon and trusted sellers, paired with fast and reliable delivery. And we are also adding even more benefits for Prime members', says Henry Low, Amazon Singapore Country Manager. 'Today marks the next step for us in Singapore, and we will continue to work hard to earn the trust of Singapore customers by growing our product range, ensuring low prices, and providing a convenient and trusted shopping experience.'

More ways to shop millions of products with the convenience Amazon customers have come to love

Singapore customers can now shop anywhere, anytime through desktop and mobile browsers as well as the Amazon Shopping app. Amazon is offering millions of products at everyday low prices across categories including Books, Video Games, Consumer Electronics, Baby and Toys, and Home and Kitchen, both from iconic international brands like Bose, Fisher Price, Kitchenaid, LEGO, L'Oreal, and Spigen, and from Singapore businesses including Biofinest, Creative, KeaBabies and Skin Inc. Book lovers can enjoy a selection of over 15 million books, including from Books Depository and Amazon's local and international selection.

Examples of great deals from across our category range at launch include:

Up to 30% off on consumer electronics including Bose, Sonos and Fitbit

Up to 20% off on the newly released video games

Up to 30% off on selected toys, including top board games, LEGO and Nerf

Up to 30% off on selected baby products, including Philips Avent, Maxi Cosi

Up to 25% off on book bestsellers and a range of children's books

All Amazon.sg customers enjoy free delivery over S$40 within 2-3 days on eligible orders. For faster delivery, customers have the option to pay S$2.99 for one-day delivery to their desired address. International shipping charges for the Amazon International Store selection depend on delivery speed, size and weight.

Customers can browse the growing selection, read product reviews, view personalized recommendations, create wishlists and track orders. To start shopping, they can download the Amazon Shopping app or visit Amazon.sg.

Get the best of Amazon with Prime membership

Prime is a premium membership program offering an unparalleled combination of the best in shopping and entertainment from Amazon. Prime members in Singapore currently have access to Prime Now, the free 2-hour delivery service for orders over S$40 on tens of thousands of groceries and local favorites. With the launch of Amazon.sg, Prime membership for customers in Singapore now also includes free one-day delivery with no minimum spend for eligible local items on Amazon.sg, as well as free international shipping for eligible orders over S$60 on millions of items from the Amazon International Store. Prime members benefit from 30-min early access to deals and exclusive promotions.

Prime members also have access to Prime Video which offers exclusive and award-winning Amazon Originals and other popular movies and TV shows like Good Omens, The Man in the High Castle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and more. Prime members interested in gaming will benefit from Twitch Prime's offering of free in-game loot, channel subscriptions and more.

Customers can try Prime by signing up for a 30-day free trial, and then join Prime for only S$2.99 a month. Additional information about Prime can be found at www.amazon.sg/prime.

Small and medium sized businesses can offer their products to online shoppers with Amazon.sg

With the launch of Amazon.sg, it will be easier for Singapore businesses to sell their products on Amazon, reach more customers and expand their business. Amazon offers selling partners access to easy listing tools, payment processing and credit card fraud protection, promotional features to help them get discovered by customers and reports and analytics to improve selling.

'We are a proud partner of Amazon in eight countries and are excited for Amazon to launch in our home Singapore. We trust this will be a great opportunity for Amazon as well as merchants like us.' - Alex Ostrowski, Co-founder, CEO of Supernova Group

'Congratulations on the launch of Amazon's marketplace in Singapore. We are excited to start this journey with Amazon Singapore to expand our product and business exposure.' - Joan Tan, Co-founder, Counter11 LLP

'Amazon's FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon) program is fast and efficient allowing my customers to receive their purchases on time. I am excited about the Singapore's launch because I know it can help further my business.' - Teo Shi Jie, Founder of Lend Me UR ears

Amazon's stores connect customers to millions of unique products and help selling partners - many of whom are small and medium-sized businesses - reach more than 300 million active customer accounts worldwide. In 2018, the number of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) exceeding $1 million in sales in Amazon's stores worldwide grew by 20 percent. SMBs selling in Amazon's stores have created an estimated 1.6 million jobs worldwide. Further information about selling on Amazon can be found here: https://www.amazon.sg/sell.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.

Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 100 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access video game benefits with Twitch Prime, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to tens of thousands of items available for free two-hour delivery on Prime Now, as well as free one-day delivery on Amazon.sg. Simply look for items marked as eligible for delivery today, order by lunch, and get your items by tomorrow. Members also enjoy access to millions of products on Amazon International Store with free international delivery on eligible orders over S$60. Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at https://www.amazon.sg/prime.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191007/2602434-1?lang=0