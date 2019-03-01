Amazon com : Lyft Makes Three-Year Commitment to Amazon Web Services -CNBC

--Ride sharing company Lyft Inc. made a commitment to Amazon.com's (AMZN) web services, and will spend at least $300 million on the service over the next three years, CNBC reports Friday.

--Lyft said it agreed to spend at least $80 million in each of the next three years for Amazon Web Services, the report said.

--Lyft filed for an initial public offering on Friday morning.

Full story: https://www.cnbc.com/2019/03/01/lyft-plans-to-spend-300-million-on-aws-through-2021.html

