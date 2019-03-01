Log in
Amazon com : Lyft Makes Three-Year Commitment to Amazon Web Services -CNBC

0
03/01/2019 | 03:42pm EST

--Ride sharing company Lyft Inc. made a commitment to Amazon.com's (AMZN) web services, and will spend at least $300 million on the service over the next three years, CNBC reports Friday.

--Lyft said it agreed to spend at least $80 million in each of the next three years for Amazon Web Services, the report said.

--Lyft filed for an initial public offering on Friday morning.

Full story: https://www.cnbc.com/2019/03/01/lyft-plans-to-spend-300-million-on-aws-through-2021.html

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 275 B
EBIT 2019 17 613 M
Net income 2019 13 940 M
Finance 2019 35 040 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 60,53
P/E ratio 2020 42,06
EV / Sales 2019 2,80x
EV / Sales 2020 2,30x
Capitalization 805 B
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 2 048 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM9.26%805 489
WAYFAIR INC83.93%15 094
ETSY INC49.82%8 585
QURATE RETAIL INC-7.74%8 087
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL15.11%5 906
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-0.15%5 886
