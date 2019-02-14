Amazon com : May Still See Benefits From Failed New York Courting Process

By Tatyana Shumsky and Ezequiel Minaya

Amazon.com Inc.'s plans for a New York City headquarters may not have panned out, but its search for a second campus may have provided the e-commerce company with invaluable information at a cost that will barely register on its giant balance sheet.

The Seattle-based company's yearlong search for a second headquarters, including the now jilted site in Long Island City, Queens, supplied executives with a trove of data and a blueprint for expansion across some of the largest metropolitan areas in the country, analysts said.

This stockpile of logistical, planning and demographic data -- expansive dossiers on cities such as Atlanta, Boston and Denver -- could inform Amazon's decisions about where to place warehouses and data centers, invest in facilities, and develop regional hubs of employees, according to experts and analysts.

Amazon went back on its New York plan after running into resistance from politicians and activists. The company's planned outpost in the Crystal City area of Arlington, Va., remains on track.

Amazon representatives have said the headquarters search won't be reopened. Amazon executives have focused on expanding in areas where the company is welcomed, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal.

Francesco Barosi, global co-head of the technology, media and telecommunications practice at consulting firm AlixPartners LLP, says Amazon was handed valuable information on municipal infrastructure, public policy and other variables affecting the placement of a headquarters. The company also likely gathered invaluable intelligence doing its own due diligence while vetting proposals.

"It's an incredible amount of information that will be very useful not just in this next expansion," Mr. Barosi said. "But also useful [for] their hybrid model that calls for smaller locations that are closer to talent and to consumer demand."

Cities submitted documents including maps, land prices and tax rates, as well as municipal expansion plans, said Amy Glasmeier, a professor of economic geography and regional planning at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The work, which could help inform the company's operational decisions in terms of logistics and market penetration, would have cost tens of millions of dollars in consulting fees and time, said Dr. Glasmeier, who reviewed the proposals of several communities in Massachusetts to assess the costs and benefits of participating in the process.

"They know where the infrastructure is going to go in, where the freeways are going to go," she said. "They just have access to the buildout picture for many places."

She added that much of the information Amazon gathered is public, but compiling the reports is time-consuming and expensive.

Amazon spent a year scouring proposals from more than 230 communities, whittling down the applicants to 20 finalists before settling on New York and Northern Virginia.

"Through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation," Holly Sullivan of Amazon's public policy office said in a statement announcing the finalists in January 2018.

The decision to scrap the New York site is unlikely to be material for Amazon's financial results, analysts said. The cost of scoping out the city as a location could have been as much as $10 million in salaries and other expenses, said Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities. But those costs are immaterial for a company of Amazon's size and profitability, he said. Amazon earned $10.1 billion in 2018 on revenue of $232.9 billion.

An Amazon spokesman declined to comment on questions surrounding materiality.

The search for a second site likely cost more than what the company ultimately spent in assessing New York. But those costs were likely offset by incentives the company received in the other places it landed. "That money is worth spending," Mr. Pachter said.

Amazon was set to receive $1.5 billion in incentives from New York state as well as New York City employee tax credits worth as much as $900 million and property tax abatements for up to 25 years.

In Virginia, the tech giant will receive state and city incentives of $573 million based on job creation. In Nashville, Tenn., where Amazon plans a new operations center, the company was set to receive incentives of up to $102 million linked to creating high-paying jobs.

Write to Tatyana Shumsky at tatyana.shumsky@wsj.com and Ezequiel Minaya at ezequiel.minaya@wsj.com