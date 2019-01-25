Amazon com : Mindy Kaling Receives the IMDb STARmeter Award at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival

Fan Favorite Mindy Kaling Receives the IMDb STARmeter Award as Determined by IMDbPro Data on the Page Views of More Than 250 Million Monthly IMDb Visitors Worldwide

WHAT: IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, today presented the IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award to Mindy Kaling in the IMDb celebrity video studio (#IMDbStudio) located within Acura Festival Village at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. IMDb STARmeter Awards recognize entertainment industry luminaries who are fan favorites on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, which is determined by the page views of the more than 250 million unique monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Previous IMDb STARmeter Award Recipients include Bill Skarsgård, Sam Rockwell, Tatiana Maslany, Brie Larson, Felicity Jones, Olivia Wilde, Bryce Dallas Howard, Peter Dinklage and Miles Teller. WHO: Col Needham, Founder and CEO of IMDb, presented Kaling with the award. WHY: With roles in last year’s high-profile Ocean’s Eight and A Wrinkle in Time, actress, writer and producer Mindy Kaling is a fan favorite on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, which is determined by the actual search behavior of the more than 250 million unique monthly visitors worldwide to IMDb and is updated weekly throughout the year for IMDbPro members. Kaling is also known for her work on The Office and The Mindy Project. She wrote, produced and stars in the film Late Night, making its world premiere tonight at the Sundance Film Festival. WHEN: Kaling accepted the IMDb STARmeter Award today (January 25) during a visit to the IMDb celebrity video studio (#IMDbStudio) located within Acura Festival Village at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. The invitation-only studio features on-camera interviews with leading actors, writers and directors hosted by filmmaker and superfan Kevin Smith, whose career began at the Sundance Film Festival in the 1990s. IMDb coverage of the festival is available now at www.imdb.com/sundance. PHOTOS: For award presentation images, please go to: http://assignments.gettyimages.com/mm/nicePath/gyipa_public?nav=pr636379828. VIDEO: For award presentation video, please go to: https://www.imdb.com/videoplayer/vi1376369177. MEDIA CONTACT: Katie Sann, IMDb PR, ksann@imdb.com

