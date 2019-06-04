Amazon com : NASCAR Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Computing, Cloud Machine Learning, and Cloud Artificial Intelligence Provider

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ:
AMZN), announced that National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing
(NASCAR) has chosen AWS as its standard for cloud-based machine learning
and artificial intelligence workloads. NASCAR will use the breadth and
depth of AWS technologies to build cloud-based services and automate
processes, including a new video series on NASCAR.com called This
Moment in NASCAR History powered by AWS. The video series will debut
heading into the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™ race at Michigan
International Speedway, sharing the greatest historical moments in
NASCAR racing with viewers. NASCAR is migrating its 18-petabyte video
archive to AWS, and will leverage Amazon Rekognition—an AWS service that
adds intelligent image and video analysis to applications—to
automatically tag specific video frames with metadata, such as driver,
car, race, lap, time, and sponsors so they can easily search those tags
to surface the most iconic moments from past races. By using AWS’s
services, NASCAR expects to save thousands of hours of manual search
time each year, and will be able to easily surface flashbacks like Dale
Earnhardt Sr.’s 1987 “Pass in the Grass” or Denny Hamlin’s 2016 Daytona
500 photo finish, and quickly deliver these to fans via video clips on
NASCAR.com and social media channels.
NASCAR will leverage AWS services to enhance its full range of media
assets including websites, mobile applications, and social properties
for its 80 million fans worldwide. NASCAR plans to use Amazon SageMaker
to train deep learning models against 70 years of historical footage to
enhance metadata and video analytics. With Amazon Transcribe, an
automatic speech recognition (ASR) service, NASCAR will be able to
caption and time stamp every word of speech within archived videos so
that NASCAR video producers can easily locate source footage via text
searches. In addition, NASCAR will use AWS Media Services, including AWS
Elemental MediaLive and AWS Elemental MediaStore, to support NASCAR
Drive, which puts fans in the driver’s seat using in-car cameras, live
audio, and live leaderboards. These AWS Media Services enable NASCAR to
process, package, and store broadcast video content, including live
races, for delivery to broadcast and industry partners.
“Speed and efficiency are key in racing and business which is why we
chose AWS—the cloud with unmatched performance, the most comprehensive
set of services, and the fastest pace of innovation—to accelerate our
migration to the cloud,” said Craig Neeb, Executive Vice President of
Innovation and Development, NASCAR. “Leveraging AWS to power our new
video series gives our highly engaged fans a historical look at our
sport while providing a sneak peek at the initial results of this
exciting collaboration.”
“Amazon’s 20 years of machine learning experience, along with our broad
analytics and machine learning capabilities, make us the best choice for
organizations who want to use machine learning to gain insights into
their data and establish new levels of engagement with their customers,”
said Mike Clayville, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS.
“NASCAR is utilizing cloud technology to enhance the way people
experience the sport and deliver even more impactful content to fans.
AWS’s unmatched portfolio of cloud services gives NASCAR the most
flexible and powerful tools to bring new elements of the sport to live
broadcasts of races.”
