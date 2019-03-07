Log in
Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/07 02:13:05 pm
1633.3 USD   -2.14%
02:06pAMAZON COM : Netflix chief marketing officer to leave
RE
08:10aMedia group Schibsted bets on online ads spin-off
RE
07:57aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Toyota, Huawei, Amazon, Facebook...
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : Netflix chief marketing officer to leave

03/07/2019 | 02:06pm EST
The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc said on Thursday Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Bennett will step down after seven years in the role, during which the online video-streaming giant's paid subscribers jumped five-fold to 139 million.

Bennett, who joined in 2012 after spending nearly a decade with Warner Brothers, was responsible for launching Netflix's popular franchises such as "House of Cards"​, "Orange is the New Black"​, and "Narcos".

"The past seven years have been the most rewarding of my professional life, and we are at the top of our game, which is why this was the right moment for me to retire," Bennett said in a post.

His exit comes when Netflix is investing billions of dollars on original content to fend off intensifying competition in the streaming space.

Bennett is the latest high-profile exit in the past one year. Finance chief David Wells stepped down in August, while communication head Jonathan Friedland left last June over an 'insensitive' comment.

Bennett, 46, will stay on for a transitional period until a new CMO is named, the company said in its post https://bit.ly/2Tt0Kld.

Netflix's shares were down about 1 percent at $356.73 in afternoon trading.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru;Editing by Arun Koyyur and Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -1.65% 1638.81 Delayed Quote.11.12%
NETFLIX -0.98% 355.16 Delayed Quote.34.35%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 275 B
EBIT 2019 17 632 M
Net income 2019 13 958 M
Finance 2019 35 040 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 61,52
P/E ratio 2020 42,76
EV / Sales 2019 2,85x
EV / Sales 2020 2,34x
Capitalization 820 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 2 052 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM11.12%819 793
WAYFAIR INC83.14%15 029
ETSY INC47.24%8 374
QURATE RETAIL INC-8.30%7 784
ZOZO INC15.08%6 340
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.1.86%6 005
