--Amazon and VMWare are targeting companies that don't use the cloud to host their data centers with a new version of Amazon's cloud-based database management software, CNBC reported Monday.

--The new software is intended to assist network administrators run databases across more servers, the report said.

Full story: https://www.cnbc.com/2018/08/27/aws-is-launching-on-premises-database-software-with-vmware.html

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com