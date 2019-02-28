Amazon com : New York Gov. Cuomo Appeals to Amazon to Reconsider

By Jimmy Vielkind and Laura Stevens

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that he has been in contact with Amazon.com Inc. executives, urging them to rethink their decision to abandon plans for a headquarters campus in Queens.

Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, told reporters on Long Island that there is no sign yet that the tech company has changed its mind. A person familiar with the matter said Mr. Cuomo spoke with Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos after the company abruptly told state officials it was scuttling the new development on Feb. 14.

"I've had many conversations with Amazon. I hope that they reconsider," Mr. Cuomo said.

The overture shows the lasting reverberations of Amazon's reversal of its plan to come to New York. Mr. Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio offered up to $3 billion of state and city incentives to bring the company to the Long Island City neighborhood. In return, Amazon promised to invest $2.5 billion and create 25,000 jobs.

Kathy Wylde, CEO of the Partnership for New York City, a business group, drafted an open letter to Mr. Bezos that is set to publish Friday in the New York Times. That paper first reported Mr. Cuomo's outreach to Mr. Bezos.

"Everybody's been exploring if there are ways to save this," Ms. Wylde said in an interview. "We wanted to put together a very eclectic group of New Yorkers to say people from all walks of life -- business and labor -- want to see Amazon here."

The letter's signatories include former New York City Mayor David Dinkins as well as the president of the New York State AFL-CIO and the CEOs of Morgan Stanley and Citigroup.

Mr. de Blasio has faulted Amazon since the collapse of the deal. Mr. Cuomo has blamed Democrats who control the New York state Senate. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins nominated a vocal opponent of the Amazon deal, state Sen. Mike Gianaris of Queens, to a state board that could have vetoed the project.

