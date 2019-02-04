Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : New York State Senator Who Opposes Amazon Deal Nominated to Board With Sway Over Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 06:49pm EST

By Jimmy Vielkind and Katie Honan

A leading critic of Amazon.com Inc.'s proposal to develop a 1.5-million- square-foot campus in Queens was nominated Monday to a seat on the state's Public Authorities Control Board, where he could ultimately veto state actions on the project.

Sen. Mike Gianaris, a Democrat who represents Long Island City, Queens, was picked by the Senate Democrats to join the five-member PACB. The board must approve financing for projects run by the Empire State Development and several other state authorities. ESD approves part of the $3 billion in incentives that were promised to Amazon in exchange for building the campus and bringing 25,000 workers to the location.

Representatives of the governor and the leaders of each legislative majority conference -- Democrats in both the state Assembly and Senate -- must unanimously approve each deal.

A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said Mr. Gianaris's votes would reflect conference positions. She has raised concerns about the Amazon project, but hasn't definitively said it should be stopped.

Ms. Stewart-Cousins said Monday that Mr. Gianaris would be a "helpful voice" who will bring "an important perspective and accountability to this board as it reviews numerous projects."

Mr. Gianaris said Gov. Andrew Cuomo still has to approve his nomination but he hoped that he would.

"There are a lot of people who have been cut out of this conversation who would be dramatically impacted and who are dying to have someone speak on their behalf," he said.

A spokeswoman for the governor said in a statement Monday that Mr. Gianaris had flip-flopped on the Amazon deal, noting that he joined other elected officials in signing a 2017 letter wooing the company to New York. She said Mr. Gianaris's appointment to the board didn't have the state's best economic interests in mind as the deal will bring thousands of jobs to New York.

An Amazon spokesman referred all requests for comment to the state.

The PACB could provide the only direct governmental vote on the Amazon project. City and state officials negotiated incentives with the company behind closed doors. The campus deal bypasses the city's own land-use procedure, which prompted the City Council to arrange public hearings with Amazon executives and city officials.

Ms. Stewart-Cousins wrote on Twitter last week that it was "disturbing" when company officials said during one of the City Council hearings that they would oppose efforts to unionize New York employees.

Write to Jimmy Vielkind at Jimmy.Vielkind@wsj.com and Katie Honan at Katie.Honan@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
06:49pAMAZON COM : New York State Senator Who Opposes Amazon Deal Nominated to Board W..
DJ
06:01pAMAZON COM : adds Starbucks' Rosalind Brewer to board
RE
04:35pAMAZON COM INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03:48pApple briefly regains title as most valuable U.S. company
RE
12:32pEXCLUSIVE : Food retailer Smart & Final explores sale - sources
RE
07:33aAMAZON COM : Web Services - Guinness Six Nations Championship to use AWS Web Ser..
AQ
04:56aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed Amid Holiday Closures; Sony Sinks
DJ
02:48aAMAZON COM : Fashion Site Hits Some Turbulence
DJ
02:48aTurbulence for an ETF Tied to Drones -- WSJ
DJ
02/01FCC faces tough questions from court on net neutrality repeal
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 276 B
EBIT 2019 17 624 M
Net income 2019 13 898 M
Finance 2019 32 619 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 60,02
P/E ratio 2020 42,19
EV / Sales 2019 2,77x
EV / Sales 2020 2,28x
Capitalization 799 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 2 070 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM8.27%795 175
WAYFAIR INC22.10%9 937
QURATE RETAIL INC11.22%9 771
ETSY INC14.32%6 551
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL14.68%6 016
ZOZO INC2.73%5 947
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.