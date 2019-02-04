Amazon com : New York State Senator Who Opposes Amazon Deal Nominated to Board With Sway Over Project

By Jimmy Vielkind and Katie Honan

A leading critic of Amazon.com Inc.'s proposal to develop a 1.5-million- square-foot campus in Queens was nominated Monday to a seat on the state's Public Authorities Control Board, where he could ultimately veto state actions on the project.

Sen. Mike Gianaris, a Democrat who represents Long Island City, Queens, was picked by the Senate Democrats to join the five-member PACB. The board must approve financing for projects run by the Empire State Development and several other state authorities. ESD approves part of the $3 billion in incentives that were promised to Amazon in exchange for building the campus and bringing 25,000 workers to the location.

Representatives of the governor and the leaders of each legislative majority conference -- Democrats in both the state Assembly and Senate -- must unanimously approve each deal.

A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said Mr. Gianaris's votes would reflect conference positions. She has raised concerns about the Amazon project, but hasn't definitively said it should be stopped.

Ms. Stewart-Cousins said Monday that Mr. Gianaris would be a "helpful voice" who will bring "an important perspective and accountability to this board as it reviews numerous projects."

Mr. Gianaris said Gov. Andrew Cuomo still has to approve his nomination but he hoped that he would.

"There are a lot of people who have been cut out of this conversation who would be dramatically impacted and who are dying to have someone speak on their behalf," he said.

A spokeswoman for the governor said in a statement Monday that Mr. Gianaris had flip-flopped on the Amazon deal, noting that he joined other elected officials in signing a 2017 letter wooing the company to New York. She said Mr. Gianaris's appointment to the board didn't have the state's best economic interests in mind as the deal will bring thousands of jobs to New York.

An Amazon spokesman referred all requests for comment to the state.

The PACB could provide the only direct governmental vote on the Amazon project. City and state officials negotiated incentives with the company behind closed doors. The campus deal bypasses the city's own land-use procedure, which prompted the City Council to arrange public hearings with Amazon executives and city officials.

Ms. Stewart-Cousins wrote on Twitter last week that it was "disturbing" when company officials said during one of the City Council hearings that they would oppose efforts to unionize New York employees.

