AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Amazon com : Olivia Cooke Receives the IMDb Starmeter Award in Toronto

09/08/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

Breakout Star Olivia Cooke Receives the 2018 IMDb STARmeter Award as Determined by IMDbPro Data on the Page Views of More Than 250 Million Monthly IMDb Visitors Worldwide

Previous IMDb STARmeter Award Recipients Include Bill Skarsgård, Sam Rockwell, Tatiana Maslany, Brie Larson, Felicity Jones, Olivia Wilde, Bryce Dallas Howard, Peter Dinklage and Miles Teller

IMDb:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180908005008/en/

Olivia Cooke Receives the IMDb Starmeter Award in Toronto (Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Olivia Cooke Receives the IMDb Starmeter Award in Toronto (Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

 

WHAT:

   

IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, today presented the IMDb “Breakout Star” STARmeter Award to Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One, Life Itself) in the IMDb celebrity video and photo studio (#IMDbStudio) in Toronto during the Toronto International Film Festival 2018. IMDb STARmeter Awards recognize entertainment industry luminaries who are fan favorites on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, which is determined by the page views of the more than 250 million unique monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Previous IMDb STARmeter Award Recipients include Bill Skarsgård, Sam Rockwell, Tatiana Maslany, Brie Larson, Felicity Jones, Olivia Wilde, Bryce Dallas Howard, Peter Dinklage and Miles Teller.

 
WHO: Col Needham, Founder and CEO of IMDb, presented Cooke with the award.
 
WHY:

Cooke has been a major player this year on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, which is determined by the actual search behavior of the more than 250 million unique monthly visitors worldwide to IMDb and is updated weekly throughout the year for IMDbPro members. She is part of the cast of the film Life Itself, which is making its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2018 and will be released later this month, and can also be seen in the upcoming television mini-series “Vanity Fair."

 
WHEN:

Cooke accepted the IMDb STARmeter Award today (September 8) during a visit to the IMDb celebrity video and photo studio (#IMDbStudio) in Toronto during the Toronto International Film Festival. The studio features three days (September 7-9) of original celebrity video interviews hosted by IMDb Special Correspondent Dave Karger. Exclusive festival coverage is available now at www.imdb.com/toronto.

 
PHOTOS:

For award presentation images, please go to:
http://assignments.gettyimages.com/mm/nicePath/gyipa_public?nav=pr604895873.

 
VIDEO:

For award presentation video, please go to:
https://www.imdb.com/list/ls029759143/videoplayer/vi4066818841.

 

About IMDb

IMDb is the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content. The IMDb consumer site (www.imdb.com) is the #1 movie website in the world with a combined web and mobile audience of more than 250 million unique monthly visitors. IMDb offers a searchable database of more than 250 million data items including more than 5 million movies, TV and entertainment programs and more than 8 million cast and crew members. Consumers rely on the information IMDb provides – including local movie showtimes, ticketing, trailers, critic and user reviews, personalized recommendations, photo galleries, entertainment news, quotes, trivia, box-office data, editorial feature sections and a universal Watchlist – when deciding what to watch and where to watch it. IMDb’s portfolio of leading entertainment apps (http://www.imdb.com/apps/) includes its popular “Movies & TV” app for iPhone, iPad, Kindle Fire, Android phones, Android tablets and its mobile-optimized website. To date, there have been more than 150 million downloads of IMDb’s mobile apps worldwide. IMDb's X-Ray for Movies & TV Shows (www.imdb.com/x-ray) is a feature that revolutionizes the viewing experience by bringing the power of IMDb directly to Kindle Fire HD, Fire TV and Fire TV Stick. IMDb’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/imdb) and official Twitter account (https://twitter.com/imdb) are followed by more than 12 million passionate entertainment fans. IMDbPro (http://www.imdbpro.com) is the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals. This membership-based service includes comprehensive information and tools that are designed to help entertainment industry professionals achieve success throughout all stages of their career. IMDbPro offers members the following: detailed contact and representation information; tools to manage and showcase their IMDb profile, including the ability to select their primary images and the credits they are best “known for”; exclusive STARmeter rankings that are determined by page views on IMDb; the IMDbPro app for iPhone and Android; IMDbPro Track, which empowers members using the app to receive personalized entertainment industry news and notifications on the people and film & TV projects they want to follow; and a convenient tool that generates custom digital assets to promote their work on social media and other platforms. Additionally, IMDb owns and operates Withoutabox (http://www.withoutabox.com), the premier submission service for film festivals and filmmakers, and Box Office Mojo (http://www.boxofficemojo.com), the leading online source of box-office data. IMDb.com is operated by IMDb.com, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) (http://www.amazon.com). To learn more, go to: http://www.imdb.com/press.


© Business Wire 2018
